Top 5 running backs on the Texans' 2015 schedule

We continue our top five series with the top five running backs the Texans will face in 2015. It's not an illustrious list, in all honesty, but four of the five backs have been to a Pro Bowl in recent years. Let's begin.

1. Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs - Week 1 (Home) - The Port Arthur, Texas native returns to his home state for the opening game of the season. Dynamic in both the pass and run game, Charles can make a house call in a snap and will be THE player the Texans must contain.

Key Stat: Charles averages just over six yards on every touch in his career (touch = carry or reception)

2. Jeremy Hill, Cincinnati Bengals - Week 10 (Away) - Hill ran roughshod through the Texans defense last year and is capable of bigger and better in 2015. It's scary to think about but he could honestly be one of the top five backs in the league by year's end.

Key Stat: Hill had zero 100-yard games in his first seven contests, but had five in the last nine games of 2014.

3. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills - Week 13 (Away) - One of the newest Buffalo Bills was a pain in the side of the Texans in 2014. As a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, he had 117 yards on 24 carries, one of four 100 yard games, in a win over the Texans in 2014. McCoy ran for the second highest total in his career with 1,319 yards last season.

Key Stat: McCoy has 47 20 yard runs in his career, including nine in 2014.

4. Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints - Week 11 (Home) - The 2009 Heisman Trophy winner had the best season in his career, running for 964 yards in 13 games in 2014. With no Jimmy Graham on hand, expect Ingram to get a ton of touches, even with C.J. Spiller now wearing the Fleur de lis.

Key Stat: Ingram has never averaged five yards per carry in his career.

5. Frank Gore, Indianapolis Colts - Week 5 (Home) & Week 15 (Away) - The long time 49er running back may not have much left in the tank, but he's still the best Indianapolis has in its stable, that's for sure. In his career, Gore has rushed for 1000 yards in each of the six seasons he's played at least 15 games.