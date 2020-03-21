Top Bradley Roby Plays

Bradley Roby and the Houston Texans agreed to terms to re-sign, the team announced Saturday. Roby, now entering his seventh NFL season, started 10 regular season games and both postseason contests in 2019 with the Texans. Originally selected by the Denver Broncos with the 31st pick of the first round (31st overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft, Roby signed with the Texans last March when he became an unrestricted free agent.

Here's a look at Roby's top moments as a Houston Texan in 2019:

1 Roby gets interception, sack vs. Tom Brady in Week 13 win

Roby, in his return from a hamstring injury, dedicated the Sunday night game to his late grandfather. In an unforgettable primetime performance, Roby had a sack and interception in the same game for the first time in his NFL career.