Top Bradley Roby Plays

Bradley Roby and the Houston Texans agreed to terms to re-sign, the team announced Saturday. Roby, now entering his seventh NFL season, started 10 regular season games and both postseason contests in 2019 with the Texans. Originally selected by the Denver Broncos with the 31st pick of the first round (31st overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft, Roby signed with the Texans last March when he became an unrestricted free agent.
Here's a look at Roby's top moments as a Houston Texan in 2019:
1 Roby gets interception, sack vs. Tom Brady in Week 13 win
Roby, in his return from a hamstring injury, dedicated the Sunday night game to his late grandfather. In an unforgettable primetime performance, Roby had a sack and interception in the same game for the first time in his NFL career.
"This game was special to me because my grandfather just passed (away)," Roby said. "I went to the funeral yesterday, and I promised him, and I promised myself that I would make some plays. He was blind, so he never saw me play. Maybe he could see me now. That's what I wanted to do, I wanted to honor him. Rest in peace to my granddad."
In the 28-22 win, Roby picked off a pass from quarterback Tom Brady at the Patriots' 28-yard line and returned it 22 yards to the New England six-yard line late in the first quarter. Houston scored a touchdown just three plays later. Roby then sacked Brady for a loss of 10 yards in the third quarter at the New England 34-yard line. Roby finished with four total tackles (three solo), one sack, one interception, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit.
2 Pick-six at Tampa Bay
On the opening drive in Week 16, Roby scored on a pick-six to give Houston an early 7-0 lead at Tampa Bay. Roby intercepted Winston's pass, intended for Justin Watson, on the third play of the game and added a 28-yard touchdown, the third touchdown of his NFL career and first as a Texan. His score set the stage for a dominant start to a game that ended in Houston clinching the AFC South title on the road.
3 Big postseason performance vs. Buffalo
In the Wild Card overtime thriller against Buffalo, Roby set a new postseason single-game career high in total tackles and solo tackles, posting seven total tackles (seven solo) and two passes defensed. It was his second career postseason game with multiple passes defensed (Super Bowl 50). Earlier in the game, Roby's hit on Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the second quarter nearly resulted in a big turnover. The forced fumble was scooped up by Whitney Mercilus, but the fumble was overturned by officials.
4 Forced fumble against Atlanta
In the October 6 game dedicated to the late Robert C. McNair, Roby delivered seven total tackles (six solo), one pass defensed and one forced fumble in the 53-32 Founder's Day win.