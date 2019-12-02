Bradley Roby honors late grandfather with big game vs. Pats

Dec 02, 2019 at 01:10 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

In Sunday night's 28-22 win over the New England Patriots, Bradley Roby made some primetime plays in his return from injury. The Texans starting cornerback punctuated his return with a sack and interception in the same game for the first time in his NFL career.

"It feels so good," Roby said. "I had to get that sack, because they played me on that second pick. This game was special to me, because my grandfather just passed (away). I went to the funeral yesterday, and I promised him, and I promised myself that I would make some plays. He was blind, so he never saw me play. Maybe he could see me now. That's what I wanted to do, I wanted to honor him. Rest in peace to my granddad."

Roby, who missed the last five games with a hamstring injury, picked off Brady and returned it 22 yards late in the first quarter. An unsportsmanlike penalty on Roby following the play gave Houston possession at the 21-yard line. Roby was flagged for removing his helmet.

"The whole crowd just went crazy," Roby said "That's why I took my helmet off. I just wanted them to feel me, because I felt so good. I felt great."

After back-to-back plays to Carlos Hyde for two and five yards, Watson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Duke Johnson. The Texans took a 7-0 lead after the three-play, 21-yard scoring drive with 0:45 left in the first quarter.

"It was important where it came in the game," head coach Bill O'Brien said of the interception. "It was really a good example of complementary football, because we were able to turn that into a touchdown."

Related Links

It's not the first time Roby made a big play against Tom Brady. As a member of the Denver Broncos, Roby's first career interception came against Brady during his rookie season on November 2, 2014. The following year in the AFC Championship game, Roby intercepted a tipped pass on a two-point conversion to preserve a fourth quarter 20-18 victory over the Patriots.

Roby finished with Sunday's game with four total tackles (three solo), 1.0 sack, one interception, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and one pass defensed.

Related Content

news

Texans to open 2022 season at home against Indianapolis Colts

The Houston Texans will open their 2022 campaign at home against the Indianapolis Colts, the NFL announced Thursday.

news

Special teams looking to build in 2022 | Daily Brew

With returning special teams players and new players on the way, Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross can't help his optimism heading into Year 2.

news

Lovie Smith a big reason for Kirksey, Grugier-Hill to re-sign | Daily Brew

LBs Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill wanted to return to the Houston Texans to play for Lovie Smith as head coach.

news

Lovie Smith on Davis Mills: "There are so many good things he did and that's as a rookie"

Davis Mills has not officially been named the Houston Texans starter in 2022, but the second-year quarterback is certainly showing the skills of a leader.

news

Draft Profile Series: Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Justin Williams, who covers the Cincinnati Bearcats for The Athletic, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, CB Sauce Gardner.

news

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are engaged!

Simone Biles called it "the easiest yes," announcing her engagement with Houston Texans DB Jonathan Owens on Tuesday morning.

news

1-on-1 with Greg Beacham, Associated Press | Houston Texans Head Coach Search

AP reporter Greg Beacham gives insight on Rams OC Kevin O'Connell, who interviewed for the Houston Texans Head Coach position.

news

Meet OL Geron Christian Sr.

Get to know Houston Texans offensive lineman Geron Christian Sr., claimed off waivers from the Washington Football Team on May 21, 2021.

news

Meet OL Jordan Steckler

Get to know Houston Texans offensive lineman Jordan Steckler, signed as a free agent on February 5, 2021.

news

Meet OL Justin Britt

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Justin Britt, signed as a free agent on March 8, 2021.

news

Lonnie Johnson Jr. showing growth at safety this offseason | Daily Brew

With a full season and the end of the offseason program under his belt, Lonnie Johnson is showing growth at the safety position.

news

Meet TE Paul Quessenberry

Get to know Houston Texans tight end Paul Quessenberry, signed as a free agent on February 10, 2021.

Advertising