Tough Start | Vandermeer's View

Sep 20, 2020 at 10:24 PM
Marc Vandermeer

The first two games are in the books and that's a good thing. Based on the previous year's records of the opponents, this was the toughest two game stretch to start an NFL season in 52 years.

That doesn't mean things get easier. In fact, you're going from the frying pan into another frying pan by playing Pittsburgh at their place.

But let's get to the nitty gritty of what happened Sunday first.

The defense was relatively hanging in there well for the first three quarters.

I know, I know. You're looking at 23 points allowed and saying that's not exactly shutting down the opponent. But the only TDs Baltimore scored to that point were on a short field after a failed 4th and one conversion and by the Ravens defense on a fumble recovery return.

Sure, Justin Tucker kicked three field goals through three quarters but you'll take that instead of sevens.

When the offense took the field after the Ravens took a 10-0 second quarter lead, they marched into the endzone with the help of a Deshaun Watson touchdown pass to Darren Fells to cut the lead to three. A Ravens field goal kept the margin to a TD but the Baltimore defensive touchdown made it a two score lead that wouldn't be relinquished.

The second half saw the Ravens get the ground game cranked up and the Texans never recovered.

Going into this one you knew Houston would have to keep pace with Baltimore's offense. You also knew that being 'minus' in the turnover department would likely spell doom.

There were some bright spots. Jordan Akins had a career best seven catches. Fells caught the TD, JJ Watt had two sacks and Zach Cunningham had a bazillion tackles.

But the Texans aren't thinking about individual achievements. They know it's certainly possible to recover from 0-2. They were 0-3 two years ago and reeled off nine in a row. But they'll be the first to tell you that's no preferred way to do business.

The season is still very young and there's a world of opportunity on the road ahead. But the Texans know they need to play better in a hurry if they are going to have the kind of year they envisioned.

Photos: Game Action | Week 2

Check out some photos from the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens Week 2 matchup!

