Training Camp Day 8 | The Harris Hits

2020 Training Camp Harris Hits:

The clock is ticking closer to September 10th yet there's still plenty of work to do for the opener at the World Champions' house in Kansas City. The Texans had one of their longer practices of training camp, but with a little cloud cover it made for satisfactory viewing, to say the least. Here are my Harris Hits from Day #8 of training camp.

One of the Texans who seems to be making progress by the day is defensive back Lonnie Johnson. He appears to be ultra-comfortable with everything thrown his way. Thanks to Instagram, we all know that he's been working his tail off this offseason and that work is more than evident on the field in training camp. He caught a tipped pass interception in the end zone on Sunday. Today, he had a pass breakup on a speed out inside the ten yard line. The difficulty level on that sort of play is higher than it appears. Furthermore, that's just not an easy route for a perimeter cornerback to cover and his explosion to/through the receiver to knock down the pass was very, VERY impressive. Love to see it.

Watching defensive lineman Charles Omenihu rush during 1-on-1 periods, the work he did with Demarcus Ware, former All-Pro pass rusher, is evident. He also appears to understand how to use his length to his advantage, both in his rush and getting hands up to impact passes. He had a pass break up in one of the situational drills late in practice.

Edge rusher Jacob Martin can put an offensive tackle in complete disarray with his tool box full of pass rush maneuvers. He has such excellent get off and if the tackle doesn't get off on the snap on time and Martin does, oh man, look...OUT. He can always rely on speed and when he does use his speed rush, he drops that inside shoulder so low to the ground that offensive linemen have no answer for him or his rush.

One of the many things that I geek out on at practice is the drill work that the team does, in particular, position specific drills. I often see a drill and wonder out loud "man, I will totally use that drill when I go back to coach." One thing, though, that I love is when coaches take an age old drill and add something simple to get more impact out of said drill. For example, defensive backs have worked on press, man turn, sprint to find the ball and intercept the ball at its highest point since they all could run. That drill is about as old as football itself. Yet, today when I watched the defensive backs work on that drill they added one small wrinkle that made the drill that much more effective. Just by adding another person down the field, the defensive back had to really focus on that turn and explode out to that person down field before looking back for the ball. Subtle, sure, but the more I watched, the more effective I realized that it was.

When the offensive line and defensive line/pass rushers did some 2-on-2 work, it was interesting to see different groups of rushers use different techniques rushing the passer, depending on who worked with one another in the drill. I could've watched them run that drill for an hour straight.

Going into the 2020 offseason, I was significantly worried that cornerback Bradley Roby would find a new home in the NFL. So, when it was announced that he was re-signing with the Texans, I was thrilled. Today's practice was a great reason why. During the 1-on-1 drills, he was matched up with receiver Kenny Stills and it was a tremendous matchup. In this matchup, Roby got the W as he broke up the throw on the sideline. A little later in practice during a situational drill, Roby ended the drill with an excellent pick in the middle of the field. He matched the route of his receiver and then sprinted in front to make the pick - that was a DUDE Play for sure.