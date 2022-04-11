Transcript: 4-11-2022 Press Conferences

Head Coach Lovie Smith

Opening statement

"We've been waiting for this day for a long period of time, since I became the head football coach here. The offseason kind of starts and seems like it officially kicks off the next 2022 season, when you can really do something about it. Me preparing for that first meeting and doing that a while even though I've had a few first meetings before. Today (we) get a chance to see our football team. We've been talking on the telephone with the guys for a long period of time but haven't been able to see them. A lot of new faces, coaching staff, players, so we're able to do that today and start our offseason program. As you know, the offseason program is voluntary, but when you win four games you just assume everybody is a lot like me, that wants to get here and go to work to see what we can do to have better results this coming season, and that was absolutely the case. Attendance was really good, so that's kind of where we are. We have plenty more to go. This first phase will be the first two weeks and we'll be out here, we'll be practicing 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day for the next couple weeks and we'll go from there."

What are the most important principles you want to instill in this team as you get started?

"We have a long period of time to go before we play our first game and how we do things, but right now what we're trying to get to the guys as much as anything is just the importance of showing up. There's no magic pill on how we're going to do things, just hard work. At first just work, faith in what we're doing, faith with work is what we're talking about right now. That starts with just showing up for the offseason program. Letting our strength and conditioning guys coach them up, get bigger, stronger, faster. We have a lot experience, a lot of good coaches to start that process."

Is this offseason more important for this team than others around the league?

"I think the offseason is important for everyone, but yes. Speaking for us, we didn't play well enough. We need to get better. The way you get better is classroom, strength and conditioning, eventually on the field, it's a must. Every good football team I've been on took advantage of the offseason and every day they possibly could. I expect the same thing from our guys."

What do you see from LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and the defensive linemen on your roster?

"I think just the profile of our defensive linemen, athletic guys that can run, move, he would definitely fit that. He has a history of rushing the passer, history of ball in our state, all of those things. When we start recruiting him and getting to know him, he saw an opportunity, too. What we do defensively fits his skillset. He's quick, athletic, fast and can rush the passer. We have a spot for those kinds of guys."

What does it mean to see QB Davis Mills' initiative as a leader in these offseason workouts?

"Davis (Mills) is our quarterback, so that's one thing about leadership. In order to lead, you've got to show up. You've got to be here. They have to see you in every situation and not just on the football field. For Davis, for the team to get a chance to know him, just hanging out in the facility. Just him being around us. Yes, the skill guys, offensive guys, but the defensive guys, too. That's why you get so much done in the offseason. We're not going to play a game tomorrow, just get a chance to know each other, hang out a little bit and see there's a lot of common things we have."

What does this time period mean for the coaching staff as you try to all get on the same page?

"As far as getting on the same page, we've had a lot of times to do that. So, we feel good about what we're going to do in all three phases of our football team. What we've been doing it's great to see our guys coming in the building right now, but it's about our roster still. Free agency is ongoing, but the draft, we've been doing an awful lot with it and that continues. We have top college guys in our building right now. Again, free agency is still going on, getting ready for the college draft is going on, but our guys, too, are starting that process. We have a lot of video to watch, and that's what we're doing. We'll use all four hours each day."

What is the biggest thing you've learned about the draft process?

"I think it's just gathering information. Combine, you get a chance to talk a little bit, and then you get a chance to see them work out. You get some of the measurements and some of that. The pro day, of course, we're able to get a little bit more information from it. Combine, everybody's grabbing them. Pro workout, everybody's grabbing them. Whenever we get them in their building, we have them. There's a lot more we can get. The final dots we need to connect and all that, we can get done when they come into our building. Every step along the way is very important and we're able to do that."

With a long time between now and the first game, what do you want to see right now from the team?

"As I talked to the team today, you know a lot of the '-abilities.' Availability, coming into the building, showing up on time and let us coach you. Right now it's as simple as that. We have a customized plan for every athlete in our building. Come in, show up on time four days a week and let us start the process. For a lot of the guys, new coaches, don't know each other. There is a lot of things to get done in that way, but even though there's a long time before we play, we're getting processes started, and there's an awful lot for us to do."

How encouraged have you been by what you've seen from QB Davis Mills this offseason?

"You look at all of my comments about Davis, I am a believer in him and what he's going to do. Eventually he's got to do it all on the football field consistently where everybody loves him every snap and all of that. But before a guy has played enough to do all of that, he shows up everyday. Availability, he is available. He has recruited other players to come here, and what the guys see him doing is just working. When I say I believe in him, Pep Hamilton, second year in the system, all of these things. If you just go back and look at the plays he made throwing the ball down field last year, there are so many good things he did. And that's as a rookie. The improvement you see from year one to year two is normally a big improvement, and that's what we're going to get from him. Just like every other position, he's going to take a few hits, strengthen his body, all of that. That's what we're doing with him now."

How important is it to get second-year players like DL Maliek Collins, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill and DB Desmond King II back and continue to build on what they learned from last year?

"For them to want to come back, it is one thing when you go out in free agency, 'Hey, come here, this is how we're going to do it.' These are guys that have had the opportunity to go somewhere else, that's been through our system and chose to come back. They believe in us being able to turn it around and continue the process, and for us to know what we're getting in those guys. It was a marriage. They wanted to come, we wanted them based on what they did this past year. Some of the guys you mentioned, that's how we want to start it. We want those guys to be the leaders to show the rest of the guys how we do things. Again, four wins, not enough, but there are some things that you like. These guys you talked about, a lot of it is through them."

What more are you looking for from LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, and how do LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin and LB Blake Cashman fit in to that position?

"First, (Kamu Grugier-Hill) did some good things last year. He's a guy that first day he could come in the building, he was there. He's done everything. He was a guy that whenever we were trying to get better, he was there. Smart, special teams, everything we ask him to do, all three positions, so we're going to get that from him. Injuries hurt him a little bit, so that's why the offseason is so important, him being here every day for that. I think we know what we're going to get from him. For us, it's about what position does he play since he can play all three. The other players that you mentioned, the two linebackers that we have coming in, they fit the profile. (Blake) Cashman, I'm familiar with him from his time at the University of Minnesota. I know what he's done. (Jalen) Reeves-Maybin, also same thing. Last year when we were going through the process, we liked what we saw from him. Those are guys that need to get in, go to work, we'll see exactly how they fit in."

What does it mean to know that WR Brandin Cooks was extended and is happy to be here for the foreseeable future?

"It means a lot. Brandin (Cooks) has been through an awful lot. He's a guy that's done it a few different places, but what I was able to see from a different position last year was just how he went to work every day, too. You have veterans that you want on the team to show the younger guys how to play, how to handle themselves as a pro. Brandin feels really good about being here. We talked about those other players wanting to be here, Brandin is another one that wanted to be here. He believes in that vision for our football team and what we can do. I'm excited to have him back."

What is the goal for your coaching staff in the offseason program regarding the customized offseason plans for each player?

"Just improvement from every guy, it's kind of as simple as that. Their knowledge. Physically, we have numbers. You kind of know whoever's starting sets the standard right here. You want them to get bigger, stronger, faster down there with it. But also just their football knowledge, it's about situational football. We have so many things. Just think about last year, being away you couldn't really get together, you're Zooming. There's just so much stuff that you get from being together and going to work every day from our players. We have a smart football team. Just to go through an offseason with them, we're going to find a lot out by just starting the process and working through this together. I know the guys down there in our meeting, they were locked in, ready to go, and you can see and feel that belief that they have in us being able to get it done."

What do you want to see from the secondary this offseason after the departure of Justin Reid?

"First off, Justin Reid is a good football player, lifetime friend, excited for him. As we go forward, Jonathan Owens did a few good things last year, he played. He fits the profile of what we're looking for. Eric Murray, same thing, did some good things. I believe in him. He's smart. We have a new safeties coach that loves him, also. Terrence Brooks, we're bringing back three guys that have played a lot of football that we feel good about. There is still free agency going on and there's a draft going on, and we're going to improve the club still with that. In an ideal world we're going to dress four safeties, have five safeties that you feel good about. That's the goal."

How much does your prior experience as a head coach help you entering this situation?

"I think all of us, I have a little bit more age than everybody in the room, I think every year you learn a little bit more. Every situation that you're in, and you can evaluate it and it should help you the next time around. Practice makes perfect, right? We've heard that. Getting three times to do this, I just know that every step along the way like the first day, I kind of knew what to expect today. I think I know what to expect tomorrow. Hopefully some of the mistakes that were made earlier on or things that I would've liked to do differently, I'm going to put our football team in a position where we do that a little bit differently this time. I'm excited about going through the process throughout it as much as anything."

How many unanswered questions do you have about the cornerback room, and how do you want to address that position group?