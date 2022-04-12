Transcript: 4-12-2022 Press Conferences

LB CHRISTIAN KIRKSEY

What are you most looking forward to about next season?

"Going out there and having another chance to win some football games. I'm excited about the team that we're putting together. The offseason is off to a great start. You've got a lot of guys in the building, a lot of familiar faces and some faces that we're just meeting. This is a good time for us to see what we have right now, and then obviously leading up to the draft, see the additional picks that we're going to bring on this team and just get ready to rock. I'm just excited to play for Lovie (Smith). Obviously, he was our defensive coordinator last year. We built the relationship and now him being our head coach, I'm just excited to play for him."

After signing an extension this offseason, how does that impact how you approach next season?

"That showed me that they care about me as a person, myself and my family. Also, we built that relationship to where they trust how I play the game of football. I trust how they present themselves from a front office standpoint and from a coaching standpoint. I think that we built that relationship to where it's a lot of trust. It definitely speaks volumes to our relationship and where it's headed, so I was excited to sign back for another two years and just excited to be back in the city of Houston."

After a tough season like last year, what's the atmosphere around the building going into next season?

"I've been a part of losing seasons and losing really teaches you about yourself, teaches you about your character, what kind of guys you have in the locker room. Some people fold, some people quit. I look at it as an opportunity for us to get better, for us to really see what we're made of as a team, who we've got in this locker room that's going to be willing to go out there and put it all on the line, fight and get better. I think that's the type of team that Nick (Caserio) is trying to build: a bunch of guys who are selfless and put the team first and know what we had last year is not what we want to do this year, and what are we going to do about it? That starts in the offseason, and it's starting off good just to see the amount of faces that are here and are willing to work and put the time in, because everybody always says, 'I want to win, I want to be great, I want to go out there and make plays,' but this is where the playmakers build and get ready for the season. We got the bad taste in our mouth last year, and what are we going to do about it? That's the question."

Why was it important for you as a veteran to come back here this season? What do you think the defense can do this season?

"As you see, we had flashes last year. We had flashes of being a good team, but the good teams in this league do the right things consistently, and we weren't consistent last year. It's exciting to see those flashes and see what we can potentially be. I believe in the guys. I believe that we're a good group that meshes well on and off the field. I think we have a bunch of solid players that have their head on the correct way that's all about ball and that's all about getting better and working together to achieve a common goal, and that's to bring Houston football back to what we all know, and that's winning football. It's a challenge and it's a great opportunity, and that's what you want to be a part of when you're a football player. You want to put in that work, and we're all competitors. We were raised to grind, we were raised to go out there and prove people wrong and do things that some people may say is impossible. That is what drives you, and that's what drives me. I have total faith in this organization and this team. That's the competitiveness that's building the athlete, and that's what you enjoy and that's what you want to be a part of."

How do you take the next step from building the culture to getting wins?

"When you build the culture, it doesn't happen over night. It's a process that's put in place and the guys that are brought back on the team are part of that culture that Nick (Caserio) is trying to build. But the next step to me is trusting. We've got the right guys, now we've got to trust the system. We've got to trust what the coaches are saying. The coaches have to trust us to go out there and produce. I think that's the next part. Right now we're building that trust with one another. As you know, there are going to be more additions to the team in the draft, and now they have to hop on board to the culture that we set. Just because we had a (four-win) season doesn't mean that work wasn't done in that season last year. I think that we're stirring the pot. I think that we're continuing to put the right ingredients to what we want to be and who we want to be. We've just got to continue to trust it and things will happen."

If the Texans went another route with the coaching search, do you think there would have been as many players returning from last season?

"It's kind of hard to say. When you have a head coach, that's an important piece to the team. I think the relationship that was built with Lovie (Smith), even offensive guys, Lovie would talk to anybody, not just the defense. I think that's where it started. To see how guys meshed well with Lovie, and you know his track record. You know of him being in the league. In my opinion, he's a legend at coaching. We all know his resume. I think part of it is that Lovie came back and I have that relationship with him, and I really can only speak for myself, but I assume the other guys may think that as well, that he's a great person, great coach, and you want to be a part of that. And you want to be somewhere you're familiar with. You know that guys are going to put in work and guys are investing, and I think that the guys that Nick (Caserio) brought back, he knows that they're all about ball. Like I said, it's a fine line between winning and losing, and our record didn't show the work that we put in, but there was work that was put in and some positives that you can take away from the season. Now it's just time to put it all together. I think putting Lovie as our leader definitely made guys want to come back, but at the same time I think guys would've still been invested to come back if it wasn't Lovie just because of the type of locker room that we have."

Were you able to talk to some of your teammates this offseason about what you want to build? What has your offseason been like?

"Obviously, I had my son, CJ, in the offseason. I had him in January. It's been taking care of my family, so from that standpoint just all family, then obviously putting in the work. Just grinding to get personal goals that I want this season and talking to other players like, 'Hey, what is it like? Are you thinking of signing back? What's the communication with you and the organization?' So you have those small talks within close friends, some people that you may not talk to every day but you just want to see guys who are invested or want to come back and just see how it is. Once you do see how the roster is being formed, it's like, 'Where do we want to be? Where do we want to go for the 2022 season?' It's good when you see a lot of the same faces because you went through something together, and now you know how it feels to come in on the opposite side and seeing the success. It makes it that much sweeter. Those are just the conversations that we have, like 'Hey, we know what we did last year. Let's change it. Let's be about our business and let's keep building and building those relationships."

Were there a lot of sleepless nights after your son was born?

"Yeah, a lot of sleepless nights, but I wouldn't trade it for nothing in the world. I love my son. Obviously, I have my two-year-old daughter and my fiancée, so it's been a lot of good family time and it's been a lot of good football time for me."

How many players are here compared to other offseason programs you've been a part of?

"It's quite a few guys that are here. To be honest, in the past I've been a part of teams that are a close group of guys, so my experience has been a good group of guys that come in. I don't know the exact number or count of who's here, but it's just about everybody. Guys are willing to put in that work, so I'm happy with that. I'm just looking forward to it."

Where do you feel the defense can improve in the run game?

"I think where we can take strides as a defense is getting better at run defense, and I think that it starts now. Obviously, last year was a bunch of guys on a one-year deal, first time playing in that defense. You take that stride the second year when guys are more comfortable in the defense and scheme. They know how to play their position to the best of their ability. They know the ins and outs of the defense, they know the weaknesses of the defense, so I think that we're going to see the strides that we're looking for in year two of it. It just gives guys that confidence. You're not learning new faces as far as like, 'Oh, I've got to meet my new head coach.' It's the defensive coordinator that you've seen in the building all last year. It just gives guys that boost of confidence to go into our defense knowing like, 'Hey, we know this defense like the back of our hand. Now we can be the best version of ourselves and go out there and produce and understand what our weaknesses is and try to limit ways of getting exposed by that.' I think it's going to be a different story this year as far as defense. I can't speak on the offensive side of the ball because I don't play offense, but as far as defense, I think it's going to be a different story just because there are guys that are confident, and they know, 'Hey, we've been in this situation. Now we know how to master it.

What are some personal goals you want to accomplish? What are some things you think the defense can improve on from last year?