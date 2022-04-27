Transcript: 4-26-2022 Press Conferences

DB DESMOND KING II

What was it like to be back on the field today after signing your new contract?

"It felt good being back on the field with a group of guys I'm familiar with and seeing new faces as well. I'm just welcoming the new guys in on both sides of the team. It's also a blessing to be back here with the team again, not having to go through that process again. I'm finally somewhere settled down, familiar with the organization, familiar with the playbook, familiar with the team, coaches and everybody in the building. All around it just felt great today being out there."

What went into your decision to come back to Houston? What does it mean to have Lovie Smith back as your head coach this season as well as Dino Vasso remaining as cornerbacks coach?

"Just having that confidence and that trust in the team, I believe that we definitely had a good team last year. It didn't show by the record, but me being on the field, I could feel that playing with those guys that they were willing to fight, willing to play hard, willing to go out there and win each and every week. That based my decision on coming back here. Then seeing Coach Lovie (Smith) become the head coach, it showed the bright spot of our team that he was our D-coordinator, knowing that he's going to try and revamp this team and kind of lead it in the right way and take us somewhere we need to be."

What were some improvements you saw throughout last season that you think you can build on this season?

"I would just say being resilient. There were times where we were down in games and then we fought back. There were games where people were saying that we couldn't do this, couldn't do that. Then we go out there and show them different. Like I said, I feel like we had that confidence but our record just didn't show it. Knowing that we're bringing some of these guys back that we had last year plus the new faces, we're building it in the right direction. Just knowing that we've got something special definitely coming up this year."

Head Coach Lovie Smith said this team can't play to the level it needs to without better play at cornerback. What kind of challenges has he given you and the group, and what needs to be done to improve?

"Three things he talked about today was just playing smart, playing tough and playing physical. I think that's three things that Coach Lovie (Smith), those are his statements. Those are three things he believes in, playing tough, smart and physical. That's what he wants especially on his defensive side, but all around as a team collectively."

What's the mood of the locker room as you realize you have a chance to add some premium talent in the draft?

"Locker room, I feel like the energy there right now is in a positive way. Like I said, we've got new faces in the building as well, so we're just trying to build that relationship as a family and not just as a team, because that's how your play is going to be better on the field. As long as you all believe in each other as brothers, you go out there, you trust one another, I think that's what's going to make everything turn around."

Do you have a sense of what position you will play this season? Do you have a preference of where you feel most comfortable?

"Wherever they need me at is where I'm going to contribute. That's how I go."

How do you think you handled changing positions last year?

"I felt like I handled it the right way. We want to get guys on the field that are tough, that are going to play smart and create turnovers. He (Lovie Smith) wanted to get more guys on the field like that, and I think that's where Tavierre (Thomas) came in. We got another tough guy that's willing to go and create turnovers, so making that move to corner, it added more value to our players on the team, that we can move around and play different positions. Like I said, I think I handled that position well."

What kind of culture will the new draft picks be walking into? What do you expect from the players that are going to come in?

"The culture that we want to build here right now is come in here, do your job, be willing to play and play hard and win. You've got to want to win. I think that's of course Lovie (Smith)'s No. 1 rule, you've got to want to win. When you get here, just be prepared, love football and just come win."

What do you think went wrong for the team last season?

"It's really nothing that I could honestly pick out. It showed from the record. That's what I say. It was the record that showed. Just me being on the field with those guys, it felt different. I felt like that shouldn't have been our record because we went out there each and every day and competed. I just felt like our record didn't show what our capability was. That's why I said I feel like we have something special going into this year."

What type of players do you want to see coming into the locker room from the draft?

"For me, I just want to see guys come in here hungry. Those are the types of guys I want around me. Guys that want to go out there and compete against each other, hungry, and be willing to win. That's the No. 1 rule of playing this game, you've got to want to win. That's all I know."

Through last season, how did you maintain your desire to win and what did you learn about what that means to this team?