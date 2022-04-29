Transcript: 4-29-2022 Press Conferences

(General Manager Nick Caserio) "Appreciate you guys being here this afternoon. It's an exciting opportunity and time, I would say for the organization, players, coaches. It's an important time for the players and most important time for their families. I think that one of the things that you notice about Derek (Stingley Jr.) and Kenyon (Green) is that family is important. They come from great families. They were with their families last night. Kenyon's here right down the street with his family at home. Derek's in a hotel in Vegas with his family but family is of the essence and family is a priority. We're trying to build a family here with the Houston Texans and obviously, these two players really embodied everything that our program is about. Humble, hardworking, soft-spoken, just want to show up and do work which is how we are trying to build a program and that's what these two players are about. I'm sure you guys will enjoy speaking with them. We're excited that they are here. I think they understand what's in front of them. There is a lot of work that's a head and I think they realize that. I think the one thing about these two players in particular is that they are going to show up, they are going to work, and we are going to get the best versions of themselves on a day-to-day basis and that's all we are going to ask. The floor is yours. You guys have fun. Less is more and we'll catch up with you guys later."

Derek, if you were to describe people that maybe didn't know you as a player or know a lot about you, what do you think is the best thing about your play?

"I would say I'm just calm. I don't let my emotions get too high, too low. I know in certain areas whenever I mess up, I know how to diagnose it and talk it through with my coaches and fix it real fast."

Derek, you come from a family of athletes. Your father, your grandfather. How have they prepared you from a young age, and how have you yourself grown into this along the way?

"It's a mental battle with everything that you do. If you can tell yourself that you're able to do it, you will be able to go out there and do it."

Derek, what was your first meeting with Head Coach Lovie Smith like? What did you take away from the plan he has?

"It was good. He showed a lot of interest. We had some small words about how it would be, but, that's between me and him. I'm excited to show it. Once we get to the season. I just can't wait to work."

Derek, your injuries are well-documented. Sometimes injuries can camouflage or cover for guys' talent. What does it mean that the Texans saw beyond what you went through the last few years? What does that mean and the trust that it gives you with them?

"It means a lot because they saw my true talent beyond everything else. Whenever you are surrounded by people that know your true worth, it just makes you feel better as a person."

For each of you, if you could take us through how you kind of managed last night, the excitement, obviously. Did you get any sleep? Did you spend the night just up with family talking? Could you just share what that experience was like?

(Green) "Well, I was at home, so I'm probably, I say 30, 45 minutes away from the stadium. I was just sitting there, and I was talking to a family friend about the draft and how it unfolded and everything. When I got the 832 area code, I already knew it was the Texans. I sat there. I was just shocked. I was just truly just thanking God for this opportunity being here, being able to stay home and play for my city. So, I'm going to give it everything I've got. I'm going to be the best player, best person you can ever meet, talk to.

How about afterwards?

(Green) "We rewatched the draft because after I got picked, we kind of turned it off and celebrated, but just going through that moment again, seeing it, seeing my family enjoying it, so that's all I cared about."

Derek, any sleep for you after all this happened?

"Man, it was a long flight, but we're here. I'm excited to be here. I'm excited to get to work."

Derek, what has you family's advice and experience in football meant to you? Is there anything specific things that kind of jump out that you kind of have taken with you and resonated with you?

"So, something else that I've always been told is to just have fun with everything that you do. So if you can find the fun in anything, even the tough situations, you'll be good and you'll be able to make it through."

Kenyon, having been able to play football your entire life right in this area in College Station and now with the Texans, what does that feel like for you, and is it something besides, obviously, the familiarity that you think that can help you?

"My blood, sweat, and tears have been here 21 years almost. I mean, it's really nothing else to say. I'm here. I'm ready to go, so, you know, whatever that takes, whatever we need to do to do that, I'm willing and ready."

Both of you were three-year starters in the SEC and have gone up against talent that's a semi-pro type to the NFL. Do you feel like having that experience going up against those type of players has prepared you for some of the players you're going to see very early on in camp?

(Green) "For sure. I feel like SEC you've got to be prepared and ready each and every week because you're going against somebody that's on your same level or even higher. So, you have to match it and make sure that you focus right then, mentally and physically."

(Stingley Jr.) "I also think that even in practice every single day, with the schools that we went to, we had to be ready for that. Not just weekends. Every day."

Derek, what does it mean to be able to play for a defensive-minded coach like Lovie Smith?

"It means a lot. I know that he will maximize our abilities out there on the field, put us in positions to win. I'm excited for that.

Derek, I know you discussed some of this when you were at LSU, but does the impact that the situation your grandfather went through. How do you learn from that? How does that kind of just shape you? It, obviously, happened a long time ago, but I'm sure that something within your family and with you specifically that that can help guide you through your life.

"Well, for me, whenever I'm out there playing, you don't want to play thinking about injuries or playing scared, because then something might happen if are you out there like that. Really, I just go out there and just play, have fun, like I said, and just do what I do"

Kenyon, you grew up here. You talk about the blood, sweat, and tears here in Houston. Can you share some of the memories? Do you remember some of the Texans' games? Do you remember riding the roller coaster with this franchise?

(Green) "I played here multiple times in high school for playoff games, and I got a good record in here, so, you know, I want to keep that going. Whatever we have to do to do that, I'm ready to do that."

When you did see the 832 area code on the phone, what were those immediate emotions?

(Green) "I'm staying home. I'm staying home."

Kenyon, you won the 2018 Houston Touchdown Club Offensive Player of the Year as an offensive lineman going up against some of the people that even went to school with you at Texas A&M. In that moment, did you know that your path was headed towards where you are right now?

"Well, no, I mean, I didn't look too far into it. I was making sure that I was ready for the next level. I wasn't trying to get my mind off track on things. I was worried about that first year, my freshman year coming in, contributing, being a team player and working as hard as I can to build on that, and eventually it got better. I'm here now. Blessed being able to talk to y'all and do those things like that."

Derek, what did you feel as soon as you stepped on campus as a highly regarded defensive back in the nation, and then going up against the players that you went up against? What was that like every day?

"Really, I didn't think about the outside view on how -- I didn't think about the outside perception on me. I just knew that I would have to just go out there and practice every day and just do what they recruited me to do."

It's one thing to come in with teams before the draft, and it's another thing to walk up to the building knowing that they picked you. For each of you, what's going through your mind right now? You're here. This is reality. What's going through your mind right now?

(Stingley Jr.) "I'm just ready to get to work. That's it."

(Green) "Me and Derek [Stingley Jr.] was talking about it walking in, saying 'we' after they pick you. You say whatever team you go to, but we're saying "we." What we need, what we need to do for this team to get better, so just changing your mind frame on that. It's a blessing being able to do this and be a part of this. It's just the beginning. Oh, yeah, for sure."

Do you say "we" now?

(Green) "Yeah, it is, but it humbles you too because you still have a lot of work to do. This is just the beginning. They gave you the opportunity, so now you got to put your head down and work."

When you talked about seeing the 832, do players memorize area codes before the draft so when that phone rings they kind of have an idea who it is?

(Green) "I know it because I'm Houston, but certain places you know -- some places you know you have connections with, you probably will know the area code of it. I for sure knew that one."

(Stingley Jr.)"Well, underneath the number it says the place, so that's what I was looking at."

On a serious note, General Manager Nick Caserio talked a lot about both of your competitiveness and the competitive nature of both of you. It's been some lean years here the last couple of years. How much do both of you as players relish the opportunity to try to turn things around here and why?

(Green) "Me going to A&M, a big school how it is now, so all we did was in that class we put our head down and worked. Then right now they're on the building stages of being a powerhouse in the SEC, so I'm coming with the same mentality. Put my head down and work and then bring people with me."

(Stingley Jr.) "That's something that -- changing things around here, that's something that takes the whole group, the whole team, coaching staff, everybody. So, I'm looking forward to building up like a team chemistry, seeing how things flow, learning from all the vets and even the people who got here last year. They know more than what we know at this point. So, any chance to learn from anybody to build that team chemistry. That's what I'm looking forward to."

Kenyon what is it about your game that got you to this level?

"Technique. You focus on the little detailed things in your game. Especially watching film as a lineman, you know, you can pick little things that defensive linemen and linebackers do to get an edge on them. And when you get that edge, you exploit it, and you do your job."

When you are drafted, most people say this is a lifetime dream. Do you remember the first moment you thought, I want to play in the NFL or that you told someone or wrote it down? Do either of you all remember that?

(Green) "I would say you have it when you are little, but when I realized I can actually play this game and make a living off of it, it was probably my senior year of high school when I went to the opening and the Under Armour account and seeing that road that other players took to get there that played in those type of games. I'm there, so I just have to keep the right mindset, and I'm glad I did. I'm here right now."

(Stingley Jr.) "It's pretty much the same for me. So as a little kid, you have those big dreams, and then it was a certain point kind of like in high school that I was, like, 'okay, I can really do this.' So, then that's when it really set in and really started working for it."

*Derek, growing up in Louisiana is it a special moment being able to play in Houston? *

"Yeah, not too far, not too close. (Laughing.) It's good. It's good. I'm glad I'm here.

Kenyon, you said your phone froze? Lots of stuff was coming in then.

"Yeah, my Instagram froze. I couldn't text nobody. I put my phone down and just enjoyed the moment after that. I couldn't even do anything on my phone."

