Transcript: 5-24-2022 Press Conferences

HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH

OPENING STATEMENT:

"Offseason work is just invaluable on what we can get done out here. For the most part, we have most of our football team here, which has been the case throughout the offseason for these voluntary workouts. Everything we've been doing, phase one, phase two, has been leading up to our NFL version of spring ball, these OTAs. As you can see, it's one thing to go through a lot of drills, but once you start getting offense vs. defense, decisions have to be made. We have good competition throughout at a lot of positions, so this work, just love it as much as anything. You get a chance to see the initial group that we put out there, but don't put too much into who's getting reps right now, who isn't. We don't have first, second, third teams right now. We kind of have a starting rotation and as much as anything, we want everybody to have an opportunity to show us who they are."

What's the plan for DB Derek Stingley Jr. right now?

"To get him better each day. Coming in, we know he's coming off a major injury, so for Derek and some of our other players, you can see we have quite a few guys that are out right now. Some are getting no reps, some are getting a limited amount of reps, which we're doing with Derek and Kenyon (Green) and a few of our other players."

Is it the same thing for WR John Metchie III?

"Yes, same thing for John. Again, as you look, the guys that aren't getting reps, they have something going on. If a guy's getting a few reps, we're kind of easing them back into full competition."

Is DL Jonathan Greenard still dealing with the foot injury from last season?

"Yes, last season."

Is TE Teagan Quitoriano's injury something that just happened?

"Yes, if there's a rookie that's not out there doing anything, he has something maybe minor as much as anything. We don't have many guys that are out completely. Jonathan Greenard and a few of our other players, Eric Murray, you see some of the guys had offseason surgeries and you probably won't see them until training camp, but everybody's right on schedule being able to do something."

Is this a situation where you would like to see DL Maliek Collins and OL Laremy Tunsil around?

"At Big Sandy, voluntary is voluntary. You can show up as you like, you don't have to. I kind of go on that in the end. Yeah, I'd like for guys to be up here all day, staying with the coaches and putting in as many hours as we like, but they have some options. Rules are in place, we follow the rules and it's no more than that. Every player that's not here right now, I've communicated with them and I'm okay with that. Eventually, we'll have everyone here. There's one thing that's mandatory in the offseason, and I expect everyone would be there unless we've come to an agreement and they have something that I want them to take care of, too."

What does it say about that group that you have about 95% of the team at a voluntary activity?

"No one was satisfied with what happened last year. How do you get better? Come to work every time you have an opportunity to get better. You show up, some more than others. It's not like we're going to make Brandin Cooks get every snap. We have some of our veteran players that I'm going to take some of their reps off a little bit. When you have as much competition as we have, you don't have to tell guys to show up. They want every opportunity they can to show us who they are."

What are your thoughts on WR Brandin Cooks and the importance of him signing an extension?

"Brandin's one of our best players, he produces. He's also one of our best leaders. He does it the right way, practices hard, reps our organization on and off the field the way you want him to. He says a lot that surprises me. That's who he's been all his life. He's that guy that I lean on quite a bit and the rest of our team does."

What are you hoping to see in these early OTA practices?

"Not running away from the question, but it is just individual improvement. Up until this stage it's just been a lot of technique work, but there are so many things that you can learn. One of the main things is just teaching them. Last year, COVID year, we didn't have a chance to just go into all of the details, so you have a chance to do all that right now. But individual improvement, and we'll touch on a lot of the things we're going to do, not everything. I'm talking about offense, defense, special teams, maybe a few things, a little tweak that we're going to make, you have a chance to look at that a little bit in the offseason also."

What have you seen from QB Davis Mills this offseason?

"Every day we've opened up the building, he's been in here. He's our quarterback. When you're the leader, you've got to be visible. It's been documented on what I think of Davis. I think he's going to be an excellent quarterback in the NFL for a lot of years, but it's about this year. Having a year, he and Pep Hamilton getting on the same page with our offense, and him being in a role from the start, that's different also. But that's what you do. You have a chance for him to establish himself as one of our primary leaders each day."

What have you seen from LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and what do you expect from him?

"We added him to our mix because he has excellent speed, he plays hard every down, and we're always looking for defensive linemen that can rush the passer. Everything I've seen from him, he's exactly who we wanted and thought he would be. Local flavor ain't all bad."

It feels like there is more of an urgency on the defensive side of the ball. Is that because of the familiarity of the returning staff?

"I hope there is. We didn't play as well, no position played as well as we need to. That urgency to get it better, to correct some things, and I think just knowing, too. We brought back a lot of guys, the core of our group was brought back this year for setting that tone. There is a sense of urgency for us to get it right and be ready. Before we know it, we're going to be talking to you and the Colts will be coming to town."

Do you get a sense this is more of a veteran group than last year?

"I've just never been around a good team that didn't have great veteran leadership. Older guys that know how to do it, they do it a certain way each play for the young players coming in. You know coaches, we're hitting them every second. There's not a whole lot of rookie restrictions, but of course to have those veterans there to show them the way, that means a lot."

What does OL A.J. Cann bring to the group?

"A.J. is another veteran presence that's done it at a high level. For him, comfort in his offensive line coach also being here. Everything I've seen from him, another pro. Every time we've opened up the building since he's been with us, he's been in the building. That says an awful lot."

What does a guy like DB M.J. Stewart, who has played multiple positions, do for a defense? What about DB Jalen Pitre?

"M.J., first off, he can do an awful lot. We brought him here for what he'll be able to do in the secondary, but we put a big emphasis on special teams and he will be a core special teams player for us. So, that's important. I think every year I've been in the NFL, we have gone to our fifth safety some kind of way to play, so you need a lot. And Jalen, he's a sponge, he's picking up quickly. Very bright, athletic, all those things, but he needs reps. Offseason work helps those guys so much, and that local flavor is good also."

What do you see from QB Davis Mills in comparison to other young quarterbacks across the league as they develop?