Transcript: 6-7-2022 Press Conferences

Head Coach Lovie Smith

"It's a great day for the Texans. Romeo (Crennel) retired. Think about it, 50 years in our profession. An outstanding coach, better, man. So, I'm excited about this new journey that he'll be going on. Also a good day for us. Whenever we get a chance to see some of our all-time greats come here, it's big. We had a lot of our former players out here today, and it's always good to see them. Some I know well, some I don't know as well and am looking forward to those relationships growing. But practice always picks up a little bit when you've had guys that have worn the uniform watching what you're doing. Football-wise, getting better. Every practice counts. So, we're taking advantage of them. It's winding down a little bit. You know, we finish up OTA practices this week and then next week we have our three-day mini-camp and then we take a break. I'm kind of looking forward to that break just as much as the players are."

The secondary seemed to be flexing a bit today. How much have you seen that group progress as OTAs and who sticking out to you?

"They are getting better. The secondary is. You had different guys making plays. Defensively, you have to show up. It's just not about covering and tackling. It's about taking the ball away. We're able to get the ball away through there and punching the ball out quite a few times today. That's good, in my defensive coordinator role. In my head football coach's role, it's not a good thing. It's about ball protection, security, all of those things."

Any early indication about the extent of WR DaeSean Hamilton or OL Justin Britt's injuries?

"You saw was a non-contact injury and the other, when you have is 11, 22 bodies out there, sometimes you step on someone. But hopefully it's nothing serious for either one."

When you look at the composition of your team, do you feel like you're building depth at the offensive line?

" I feel like we are building depth at all positions. It's just the off-season but you want to feel good about a couple guys at each position by the rotation that we have and based on what they have done in their careers, too. What we know about them, we are feeling better about at the least two-deep throughout our football team."

What about the rookie class in general, now that you've had some OTAs, their comfort level, are they starting to settle in?

"Yeah, they are, the ones that can go right now - you're not here every practice but (Jalen) Pitre, for one, he's been outstanding. Knack for the football. Has done a lot of good things. You can say the same thing about Kenyon (Green). You saw today Christian Harris was out there with the ones a lot of the day. The young rookies are progressing the way we want them to."

As someone who has been in the game a long time as Romeo Crennel has, what are things you've learned from him from a defensive perspective?

"I feel old just from that question, you said Romeo, 50 years. I'm up there with Romeo. Well, there are some coaches that when you've been in the profession that long, I mean, some of the basic principles on how football should be played, you see it and that's who they are, fundamentals of football. I got a chance to be around Romeo quite a bit in a different role when he was more of an analyst position last year, whole wealth of knowledge and not just on football, but on how he treats people. Anybody that's played for him, they all say the same thing about him. When you're done, you want guys to feel like helped you grow as a man, that's definitely the case and of course as a football player."

What have you seen from DL Rasheem Green in his early time with you guys?

"He's a big body, long, good size, good ability. He's a tough guy. Smart guy. You know, everything that you look for without pads, we've seen him do. He'll be in the mix for us. He'll have a role for us this coming year. I feel pretty confident making that statement."

When you have a young team with a bunch of rookies and high draft picks, is it more pressure for them to step in and do more early, and how do you think they deal with that?

"I think when initially when you come in, I let the rookies know, the veterans don't want to hear about you being young and you don't know what you're doing. If we as coaches put you out on the football field, they expect you to perform. They read the papers, too. They know how you're drafted, how you're coming in, and you're going to have to prove it on the football field and that's what these young guys have done. They seem like they never leave the building and when they get their opportunities, they are stepping up and making plays. Another part of being a rookie is keeping your mouth shut. I don't want to hear about what you've done in the past. Just come in each day and work and they will start doing more. That veteran leadership will start going off on them and that's kind of what's happening right now."

How hard is it for you to separate being defensive coordinator and head coach?

"Not hard at all. The more positions, gets me involved with a lot more. As a head football coach, you can point, CEO-type, but I like to know and be in detail. I pretty much coached a position just about every year I've been a head football coach. So, I like this role and the more the better.

What do you like about WR Phillip Dorsett?

Well, his skill set, one of the fastest guys on our team. Has good movement. And you know, I talk to Phillip an awful lot about when you're from the University of Miami, and you wore number 4, I mean, I know one great player that wore it. Devin Hester wore that number. So, I'm always giving him a little bit of flak on that. But he has ability, he can catch the ball and he'll make you miss in the open field. The only thing that's stopped some of his growth in the league has been injury. But he's out there right now, if we can keep him healthy, heel help us a lot.

What are your memories of coaching against former Texans WR Andre Johnson?

"A special player. As a defensive coach, you knew that you had to know where he is and the offense was going to go through him. There's only so much you can do to help a corner out. He's a tough guy. If you YouTube him a little bit, there's one play I can think of where he tells you kind of how tough he is. But just a special guy. You get to know him even more. For me to just talk football about him. Again, when you're the greatest player in the history of a franchise, that kind of tells you everything you need to know about a player."

When you entered the off-season, how important was it to get a running back like Marlon Mack in the building and what have you seen him?