Transcript: 7-29-2022 Press Conferences

GENERAL MANAGER NICK CASERIO

Opening Statement

"Good morning, welcome to Training Camp. Hopefully everyone had a good summer, was able to relax, get away, enjoy watching the Astros play baseball. A credit to them, a great organization, a great team, it's been a lot of fun to watch them. A lot of respect for what they're doing. But we're excited to be here, a good opportunity for us to continue to build on the offseason. Speaking on the offseason, 95 percent participation from the players in the offseason program and voluntary program, so it speaks to their commitment, speaks to their attitude. Then we had a number of players in the window from when we ended minicamp in the middle of June until Training Camp started that were actually in the building on their own, working and preparing. I want to say there was 35, 40 guys on a consistent basis. So, I'd say the attitude, the effort, the commitment, the work has been good. We'll see what that actually manifests itself as on the field. So a long way to go, Training Camp is a starting point and I think everybody is starting from the same sort of point. We have a lot of work to do, a lot of work ahead of us, but I think we're all excited for the opportunity. A couple quick notes before we take some questions, speaking on a couple situations. With respect to John Metchie, I'd say that's a situation that was new. That wasn't anything that had come up during the course of the spring or anything like that. Fortunately, we're blessed to have some of the best doctors and the best hospitals in the city of Houston, so he's been under great care. Our medical staff specifically with the Texans, our trainers, our medical staff, Dr. (James) Muntz did an unbelievable job of assisting him when he was actually not in Houston, he was outside of Houston when this was discovered. We've had dialogue, we've had communication with John. He's in good spirits, he's kind of taking it one day at a time, so there's no time table. I know he put the statement out the other day before Training Camp started about his situation, but his attitude has been great. We've had some dialogue with him, some of our coaches have talked with him. So, trying to keep him engaged, trying to keep him involved, but the most important thing is his health and his well-being. This is not about football, it's just about him recovering and him being able to lead a good life and then we'll see where we end up here at some point. So that's John's situation. A quick note to Danny Amendola, just to his retirement, I'd say one of the most physically and mentally tough players that I've ever been around. One of the most clutch players, had an immense effect on our program last year even though he was only here one year. Just a lot of respect and admiration for Danny's career over the course of 13 seasons. You can't say enough good things about him, what he's done, his toughness. There's a thousand examples of that that I had the good fortunate of seeing first hand. A great career, great person, will always be a Houston Texan. The door is always open for him, and he's a Texas native. But congratulations on his retirement."

What is the status of RB Darius Anderson's legal situation?

"I would say it's an ongoing investigation. I would say there's a lot of misinformation that's been out there from the beginning, so really don't want to get in to a lot of speculation. Darius has cooperated every step of the way, so at some point there will be a resolution. So other than that, I don't really have an additional comment."

Where do things stand with Derek Stingley Jr.? How much do you anticipate him participating in Training Camp?

"We have different players in different categories, so the big thing is just making sure a player is physically able to do the things that are going to be required of his position. Derek has had a good attitude, our sports performance team has done an outstanding job getting him ready. He'll be out here at practice today. He'll be able to get involved in some things, so we'll take it one day at a time and evaluate everything on a day-to-day basis. But Derek's attitude has been good. He's gotten some really good work in here I would say over the last five to six weeks, been able to get some work done here over the last few days as well. It's just one day at a time, and certain players are in different categories. Have a group of players on PUP, have some players that are off our PUP but that we're going to manage from a load standpoint. So every player, we kind of evaluate their situation, make the best decision. But Derek, his attitude has been good, and he's been good to work with. We'll see how it goes."

How do you feel about QB Davis Mills and the work he's put in this offseason?

"I think we're going to find out about everybody here during the course of Training Camp. That's what Training Camp is for. I think the spring, you're able to evaluate some things, and Training Camp you're able to evaluate more. So it's going to be one day at a time, we just want to try to make incremental progress. Our expectations for the players is the same. It's show up, work hard, have a good attitude, be a good teammate, take coaching and improve. If you do those things, then you'll have an opportunity to become a better player. That's what our expectation is today, tomorrow and thereafter. Once we get to the season, I think real football really starts on Monday when we get to pads. So today, this is another kind of extension of an OTA practice. Tomorrow is kind of an OTA practice. Once we get to Monday, we'll be able to assess some things that are a little more applicable, that are actually going to take place on the football field."

What specifically stood out about QB Davis Mills in the offseason?

"Good attitude. He was in good shape, improved his lower body strength. Has had a good attitude and was able to work on some things mechanically. Again, it's going to be about accumulating days consecutively over the course of multiple weeks. It's not going to be about one day, one practice, about one particular play for any player. So, every player is going to have opportunities. Our job is to evaluate those opportunities and do what we think is best. I'd say the quarterback room is a good room, they've all had a good attitude, they've all worked hard. They had opportunities in the spring. Spring is kind of 7-on-7ish, today a little bit like that as well. So when you start to add elements of pads, add the elements of the running game, it just adds a little bit more diversity to the offense. I think as we go here this week, next week, into the preseason, we'll get a better understanding of where everybody is."

What do you feel is a reasonable expectation for wins and losses this season?

"I'm not in a prediction business or speculation business. Our job is to kind of take it one day at a time, come in with the right attitude, work hard. I can't measure progress, that's not my job. You guys can have fun with that about how many games we're going to win, what games we're going to win, who we're going to play well against, who we're not going to play well against. Our job is to come in each day, try to improve, try to have a good practice. Come in and evaluate what happened, come out the next day and make some progress. There's going to be some good days and some bad days, but can we stack more good days than bad days together in the course of Training Camp. Once the season starts, then we have one opportunities 17 weeks to go out there and actually perform at an optimal level. We're going to do the best we can with those opportunities when they present themselves. Now the focus is on camp, it's about work, it's about individual and collective improvement as a team."

How have y'all prepared for the offense without WR John Metchie III?

"You never really know what's going to happen with a player so you always have contingency plans in place. I would say generally speaking our philosophy is if there's an opportunity that presents itself and makes sense for our team on a multitude of levels then we'll consider it, and if there's not then we won't. Then we know with the group that we have, they'll get the opportunity first and if there's something externally that we can look at and evaluate, we'll consider it. But I wouldn't say there's one definitive answer. We have a lot of good players in that group that have had varying degrees of production. We're a few days into camp here, so they're going to have more opportunities as we go. Take (Danny) Amendola as an example. Amendola wasn't here all of training camp and he shows up the first week of the regular season. He goes out there, is a leading receiver and catches two touchdowns. Is there somebody else out there like that? There might be, there may not be. Our job is to evaluate the League. There's going to be X number of players that are going to be available, so our job as a personnel department is to canvas the League, understand where there may be some extra numbers, where there may be a surplus, and if there's a player that we might be able to bring in to offset something that we may or may not have then we'll consider it and look at it, but I wouldn't say there's one definitive answer or one definitive person or one definitive player that is going to make up for anything."

Are there any particular position groups that you might target?

"Not necessarily. We have 91 players on the roster including Dayo (Odeleye) who kind of counts as an extra, so we're practicing roughly with about 80 players on a day-to-day basis. If we start to lose some players, if we need to supplement our depth somewhere so you're really balancing off two things. You're really balancing off camp depth, what are your needs for camp, and then thinking ahead to what are your needs going to be in the regular season. We're going to have the opportunity to work with 70 players come the end of training camp, 53 on the roster, 16 on the practice squad and then Dayo is our international exception. However we get to that end point, I'm sure it's going to take a lot of different twists and turns so we'll take it one day at a time and evaluate as we go."

When exactly did you all find out about John Metchie III's situation?

"It was a new situation. I would say, middle to end of July. It was a little before training camp is when this all took place. That's where we're at."

What did you learn in the last year that you think might help you guys going into this training camp and the season?

"Yeah, I understand the question. Really not focused on what happened last year. The focus is on the 2022 season and the players that are here. What happened last year doesn't really have any relevance or impact on what going to happen this year. We're all starting new. It's a new year, new opportunity, a lot of new players, some new coaches. So, I think that's where the focus is right now."

What's your relationship been like with HC Lovie Smith?

"We talk every day. He's right next to me. We talk about whether it's a roster, a player, how we're structuring practice. There's a mutually understanding and respect. I respect his opinion. Hopefully, he respects my opinion on some things. Ultimately, we want to do what's best for the team and the Houston Texans. And that's what we'll try to do on a consistent basis."

From the general manager standpoint, what is your focus in training camp?

"Really the focus is on the team. The focus is on the players. Stand back there, evaluate practice and just watch the players. Not necessarily getting caught up with one player, one play. They all have talent. They all have the opportunity to make a play. It's really about consistency day-to-day and who are the players that we can actually depend on over the course of long stretches of time. I think the focus is on the product on the field. The focus is on the players. There's a million things that go on to running a football team. There's a million things that go on in training camp so, try to address the things that maybe have some relevance or important. Other than that, try to not get caught up in things that may or may not matter."

What's your best advice for rookies going into training camp?

"Don't do anything different. It's not anything new. Football is football. But you hopefully have prepared yourself for the rigorous of what you're going to see during training camp. So, the spring is new. I would say there are varying degrees of conditioning, varying degrees of preparedness in the spring. But they've had the opportunity to acclimate themselves to our programs, some of the things that were doing. Now this is another layer in their overall development. Some players maybe move a little faster than others. I would say even the practice structure, OTA-ish the next couple of days. They have a day off on Sunday then we're going to go three straight days in pads. Then take a day off. The big thing this time of year for a younger player is being able to establish a consistent routine. What are you doing on a day-to-day basis? What time do you get in the building? What do you need to do before practice? Here's my checklist. And we have resources and people that are here that can help guide them if they don't really have an understanding. This isn't college where the GA is going to go wake them up in the dorm. Make sure he gets over, sit with them for breakfast. Go take his test and then get him on a practice field, like we don't do that. It's your responsibility. I would say Lovie's philosophy is 'you're grown ass men and we're going to treat you like men and we're going to hold you accountable'. And if you do something wrong, you're going to be held accountable. It's not about rules. It's about standards and holding a standard of performance and excellence. So, the quicker the player understands that, then it's going to be to his advantage. Some take a little bit longer than others. Overall, I think that group specifically has a good attitude, are good kids, they work hard. Then you have players like (LB Christian) Kirksey. You have players like (WR) Brandin Cooks. You have players like (RB Rex) Burkhead who have been in the league for a long time and if I'm a younger player, I'm going to not necessarily look at what they do on the field. What are some of the things they do off the field that has allowed them to have a productive career? It's really being observant and really listening and watching. If you have a question, don't be afraid to say 'Hey Brandin. When you have an off day, what are some of the things that you do that are important?'. So, it's really about education and we have people and resources that can help them if they're kind of misguided."

In consideration with COVID two years ago, how does it feel to have a 'normal season' this year?

"I think just societally, I think everybody feels that we're under more normal circumstances. I'm sure everybody was out all summer. Literally, it felt like there were people everywhere. I think everybody is just excited to get out. So, whatever the circumstances are, we operate accordingly. To be able to meet, to be able to be in a team environment on a consistent basis. COVID is here and COVID isn't going anywhere. There are going to be other things that pop up that you're going to have to deal with. But I think everybody is excited about the opportunity to be here and try to get into a more normalized routine."

What are some of the things that you learned last year that help you build towards the next season?

"Every year is different. You spend a lot of time together over the course of the spring. Last year doesn't have any relevance to this year. What we did last year at this time, may or may not have application this year. Each day we go out there one day at a time, look at what we're doing, if there is something we need to adjust or modify that we can improve or make it better, we'll consider it. It's really about going out there and stacking days on top of each other day after day."

Did something change in DB Derek's [Stingley] process in fully returning to the field?

"Derek's [Stingley] status has been what it has been from the beginning. He's out here working. He's not doing any more or less – we're not speculating on what a player can or can't do. When a player arrives, we evaluate the player, see where he is physically, and make an assessment. Derek [Stingley] has done a lot of stuff. From what he has done during the course of the spring, some of his testing, metrics and numbers are better than anybody on the team. I wouldn't say he's necessarily in a limited capacity, there's just certain things he hasn't experienced yet that he's going to have to go through. So any player, when you don't play football for the course of the year, you sort of have to reacclimate not only the body but the mind as well to some different things. It's about one day at a time, making progress that day, turning the page to the next day and stacking days on top of each other."

Is there a ramp up period for DL Jonathan Greenard?

"Different players are in different categories. Jon [Greenard] has different opportunities to grow from year two to year three. He's got a good attitude and he's headed in a good direction. His strength is good, so he's going to get a lot of work here during training camp. There's a lot of depth within that group. I'd say there's a good chance we're going to play eight or nine guys on the defensive line. What that constitution looks like and how that gets put together, we'll have a better idea here once we go."

As a talent evaluator, what's the timetable you give yourself to evaluate a young quarterback?

"There's no timetable. You can't really put – I don't want to speak for anyone else – but I've never been a person to have a timetable. Everybody goes in different cycles. It could be a few months, it could be a few weeks, it could be a full cycle of a full year. There's no timetable. You take the information and you process, you asses it and you make a good decision. We don't have all day, the clock is spinning. Within a 18-24 month period, you have some idea of where you think a player is or is not going to be. It doesn't mean it can't change. There could be something that happened earlier that slows that progress. There's no timetable, there's nothing specific. It's an accumulation of things over the course of time. I think the word you want to use more than anything is consistency. Can a player be consistent with what his job or what he's asked to do, understanding there's going to be some bumps in the road, there's going to be some ups and downs. But are you not a repeater, are you doing the same thing over and over and making the corrections? Are you improving as a player, that's the most important thing."

Is there a sense of normalcy around the team?

"My focus is on training camp and where we're at right now. How you define normalcy -- everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Again, we're excited to be here. We're excited about the opportunity we have at training camp, we're excited about the season, we have a lot of work to do and there's a lot in front of us. It's going to take a lot of work and effort by the people involved."

How comfortable are you in your second year of the role?

"I think you're always learning, John. Anytime you go into a new situation, a new endeavor, you're not really sure what to expect. I think it's kind of taking it one day at a time. My personality is try to be fair, rational and pragmatic – not get too high, not get too low. You're going to have to deal with things, whether that's in football or whether it's in life, you never really know what's going to happen. Just trying to make sound, good decisions based on good information. I think that's the most important thing or the focus is and it has always been."

What's been the process/transition like from the spring until now?

"In that window of four to six weeks, you're kind of decompressing. What are some of things that we accomplished during the spring and what are some of things we need to get done during training camp. Honestly, I think over the summer, it's important, and I kind of do that, to take some time and take your mind away from football. Look, we all live in a world, and there is a lot of things going on in our world, that are more important than football. We had to deal with some things on a local level and national level. You have to be cognizant of what's going on in the world and not get so caught up in what's going on from a football standpoint. So it's important to get away, it's important to step away. Going back to what I said in the beginning, I think when you look at the players and the 95% participation and the number of players that were here, I think you have players with the right mindset – have the right attitude, are committed to work. Now, it's going to be about performance and production on the field."

Playing certain players in preseason games.

"Those will be discussions that will be ongoing. We have two weeks before we do anything and really that third week, we'll be getting ready to play in the game. So how are we going to deploy certain recourses and certain assets -- who's going to play, who's not going to play. Those will all be decisions we talk about collectively as a staff and it's geared toward making the right decision not only for the team but for the player as well without losing sight of, in the end, the most important thing is being ready for the opener against the Indianapolis Colts."

Does it become easier to know what you're looking for in players during training camp?