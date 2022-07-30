Transcript: 7-30-2022 Press Conferences

HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"You probably noticed a little bit of a change appearance-wise. You know when you're a young franchise, you don't have a lot of throwback uniform jerseys, but for us to introduce this battle red helmet, I like the look of it. And of course, I know we're in Houston, but it's kind of H-Town to us a little bit, so it's good to give a little bit of different flavor to practice today. Good things continue to happen on both sides. Offensively, I like our ball security. Now defensively, that's not good enough, but offensively I really kind of love what we are doing with some of it. We continue to put different things in. Yesterday was third-and-short. Third-and-long game plan today. We'll take a day off tomorrow and then Monday, two-minute, and red zone. So, we are starting to get a lot of our situational football in. Not a whole lot of injuries, which is a good thing. Again, guys should be able to rest up tomorrow and get ready to go Monday."

We saw DB Derek Stingley Jr. for a little bit catching punts. Can you talk about that?

"Yeah, [Derek] Stingley can do a lot of things. Punt returner is one of them. Now I'm not saying that he for sure is going to for sure be our punt returner, but the more things you can do. You probably noticed Derek getting more reps today. We'll continue to bring him along at the pace that we had set up before camp started. He gets a little better each day, too."

How good is it to see OL Justin Britt back in there today?

"Same thing, Justin Britt, Jonathan [Greenard], [Kamu] Grugier-Hill, all those guys are not necessarily on a play count, but we have a plan as far as when we are going to let them rest a little bit. We are different with Justin Britt out there. It all starts with our center. He does an awful lot for our team. He's a good player, but again our offense will perform a lot better with Justin out there."

What did you think of TE Pharaoh Brown and TE Seth Green's performance today?

"Seth Green made a few plays. As a young player, coming in, you want to do something to get noticed. But [Pharaoh] Brown, the other players that we have, Anthony [Auclair] has a knee injury right now, so he'll be out a little bit. But tight ends are going to be a big part of what we do, and it was good to keep those packages going today."

Can you talk about what you see on the offensive line, especially from OL Max Scharping?

"Max [Scharping] has been around awhile, and he just started at tackle position. We feel like we have two of the best tackles in football. We just talked about Justin Britt, A.J. [Cann], we know eventually Kenyon Green will get into the mix. But you need more backups too, and Max has done that well. When we have asked him to step into the play, he's done that. So, we feel like with Charlie Heck, we have some depth at that offensive line position."

Working on third-and-long today, how did you feel about the downfield passing game and some of the things y'all were working on?

"First day to install it, but eventually, there's going to be some third-and-longs we are going to have to convert. It's about third downs, keeping the chains going, series going, and we are going to have to convert some of those. It starts with good pass protection up front first, and just giving Davis [Mills] enough time that we can find the receivers."

What have your interactions with LB Garret Wallow been like in the offseason?

"I love everything he did last year. He was a lower round draft pick that was able to play all three positions. Just, you know, normal second-year growth. We have a few players, every time we've opened up the building, they have been in it, and Garret [Wallow] is one of those players. He'll have a role for us, and we're excited about his progress. And I'm going to say the linebacker position, there's a lot of good depth there with quite a few of the guys."

QB Davis Mills seemed to make a lot of checkdown throws today. Was that due to the defensive coverage?

"Going to the other side of the ball, it's all coverage, how about that? No, but that was the case, I mean, whenever you see a -- most of our -- we don't have a whole lot of design check down but when downfield routes are covered, you want the quarterback, you don't want them to force it. You want them to take the check down, the safe throw and part that is right of Davis [Mill's] growth also. That was definitely the case, and that's good on both sides."

Do you have an update on WR Phillip Dorsett?

"[Phillip Dorsett] of course a little banged up. As a general rule, training camp, skill guys, they are going to have nicks from time to time. Nothing serious. Eventually, hopefully soon we'll get him back out there."

What have you seen from WR Brandin Cooks so far?

"We went to Brandin Cooks a lot last year, and we definitely plan on doing it a lot this year. One receiver got to get him the ball. We have a plan for what we're going to do. But that's just it. Keep him involved. One-on-one matchups, he's going to win at the majority of the time. Great leadership from one of our best players. Just good glue for the team. We need Nico [Collins] to be that complement to him, and he can. Body type, big target, catch, go up and jump. That could be a good combination, also."

What have you seen from QB Kyle Allen?

"I talk a lot about Davis Mills, rightfully so, but you just never know when it's the backup's time to step up. Kyle [Allen] has played a lot of ball. He's mobile. He's accurate and that's why we brought him here; a guy that if we have to call on him, he knows our offense and we feel like he can run it."

You've always been all-in since you became a coach, and yesterday you spent several minutes out there with the fans taking pictures and signing autographs. You just love this, don't you?

"Absolutely. First, I mean, I love being head coach, and they are asking the head football coach for the Houston Texans to give an autograph, I can handle that. It is good though. Last year with COVID, fans were a little bit farther away, but now they are here. When people take the time to show up, we talk about our team showing up, showing out, it's about the fans, too, getting involved. Some of the stories, someone drove 12 hours yesterday to watch us practice. Coming down from Canada. The least we can do is that."

Can you talk about how great it is to have DL Jonathan Greenard back and the expectations you have for him?

"You know, eight sacks last year in limited action. Jonathan [Greenard] is a legitimate outside defensive end in the league. I'm anxious to see how far he can go. Being banged up and missing a lot of the offseason work put him behind a little bit, but you see we'll continue to give him more and more reps. He's a big part have we're going to do this year."

What have you seen out of RB Dameon what Pierce so far?