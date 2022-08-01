Transcript: 8-1-2022 Press Conferences

QB DAVIS MILLS

How do you feel about your growth as a quarterback and a leader this offseason?

"I feel really good. I think I've developed a lot since the end of last season. I think I felt the progression at the end of last year and then really taking it into the offseason, big momentum and stacking on it has allowed me to come out here and start playing really fast at the start of training camp and throughout OTAs. I'm excited to keep progressing."

What were some of the things you worked on during the off-season you needed to improve on?

"A lot of it with the new offense is making sure, first, I have command and control of this offense, make sure I'm on all the details, and then personally just making sure I'm able to make every throw. We kind of pinpointed and saw the shot chart or the throw chart from across the field, saw the different percentages, and I had a couple boxes where I needed to work on, so I focused on those type of throws, just making sure my feet and my body were in line to make all those throws. The biggest thing is just coming out and being ahead of schedule in the playbook so you can come out and play fast."

HC Lovie Smith said that everybody gets a vote for team captain. He said his vote would be for you. What does that mean to you?

"It's awesome. Obviously we still have a lot of time to go before captain voting, but I think I've worked hard. I know we have a lot of guys, though, that have stepped up and been leading the team. I don't know if I can pinpoint it entirely on myself, but that's an honor."

How much did your relationship develop with WR Nico Collins on the field?

"A lot. Nico (Collins) has put in a ton of work all last year and through this off-season. It shows what he's been doing out here in practice. I think we've definitely developed chemistry, and he's going to be dangerous. When we're on the same page and how we are on the same page, I don't think there's many people out there who can stop him."

Do you see him WR Nico Collins as a match-up issue because of his size?

"Definitely, yeah, size and athletic abilities. I don't think there's too many people out there who can play and jump with him."

On players that are working at the center position and the importance of that as it relates to you and the offense as a whole.

"Yeah, so this year Justin Britt is the guy right now, and then you have Scott Quessenberry and Jimmy Morrissey behind him. I think all of those guys have stepped up and have been doing an amazing job at their job this year. Different from last year, the center has to drive a lot of the mike [linebacker] points in this offense, and I think all those guys have stepped up and have really been efficient in doing their job well and making sure we're on the same page. I'm excited to see them go out and actually get physical. Today was the first full padded practices, so you saw a little bit of it, but you'll see some more once we get to that first preseason game. It'll be exciting."

We've seen you rotate in behind different units. How does that help you throughout the entirety of a season?

"It definitely helps. You never know. Unfortunately, in football there's always people who go down on any given play, so some of those other guys are going to have to step up and make plays, and I've been able to get some valuable reps with them, and it's nice. I'll go out there and get reps with the twos and threes and there's never any drop-off, so that's the biggest thing is making sure everyone is out there on the same page and there's no really drop-off from when the ones go come out and the twos go in. That's the biggest thing."

What have you noticed about yourself and gaining confidence from your role? How have you approached that with your teammates?

"I mean, I don't honestly think too much has changed. Obviously the assurance of being the starter, that's the one big thing that changed from this time last year, but other than that I'm still the same football player -- try to come in the building every day with the same mindset and kind of be myself, and that's kind of my leadership style, come in, be the same person every day, and then when you need to step up and, say, call someone out or hold someone accountable, then you can do that. But people will respect you if you're doing the same thing every single day."

Is the role opening up more in the second year with your teammates?

"Not necessarily. I mean, I'm in the role now where I'm able to be more vocal in meetings and just out here talking what I feel is best or what we feel as an offense would be best, so everyone can get on the same page. I don't think there's anything in particular where I need to do more."

What's your relationship like with QB Kyle Allen?

"Oh, it's been great. Kyle (Allen) has stepped in and it felt like he was here all last year with the way he has felt in the room. He's come in and already added a lot to our room. I mean, with all the guys in the QB room, we're able to share insights and kind of bounce ideas off each other and make sure we're all on the same page and flowing as a unit."

Lovie talked about some of the physical changes he's seen in you. What kind of work did you do to make your lower body stronger?

"Biggest thing, diet and working out in the off-season, staying clean. Obviously, I think I've put on some pounds from last year. I want to come in and maybe bulk up a little bit so I can take those hits throughout the season. My body will handle it. It comes with being a football player. There's guys on the defensive side of the ball who are much bigger than I am, so I'm just trying to keep up."

What were you hoping to accomplish by going to Oregon with WR Brandin Cooks and other players right before training camp?

"Yeah, I mean, the first thing we did out there was trying to build chemistry heading into camp, making sure we were on the same page with what we had installed in the offense at that point. Then the other part is kind of team bonding, hanging out with your guys. We had a good time up there. We spent it at the lake. He got us a little AirBnB on the lake, so we were able to go out and paddleboard and swim around with each other, and it was a lot of fun."

Can you talk about what it means to have OC Pep Hamilton and the growth of this offense?

"It's been great. You see a little bit of a different side of Pep (Hamilton) this year, too, now that he has a bigger role as the offensive coordinator. He's kind of -- Pep is the same person every day. He's going to come out and he's going to be Pep. Take that for what it's worth. He's very unique, and I think the control of the offensive unit he has right now is amazing. I'm really excited to see what he can do in year two calling the plays."

What stands out the most from the pass catchers that you have?

"I'm excited. Really other than Brandin (Cooks) we have a ton of guys -- him, as well, he's probably at the top, but right after him we have a ton of guys who are able to contribute and who are really showing every day in practice that they're going to go out there and make big plays. I mean, it makes it hard on the QBs to go out there and make pre-snap decisions because we want to throw it to all of them. It'll be exciting. I think there's a lot of guys stepping up making plays, so it's going to be exciting once we actually get out there on the field and see who's going to do it."

What did you learn about those guys at the lake? Any stories?

"Nothing crazy happened. It was a good time."

Can you talk about having OL Laremy Tunsil back?

"Yeah, I mean, it's awesome having LT (Laremy Tunsil) back. I think when he's playing at his best, he's a top one if not top three tackle in the league, so it's definitely exciting dropping back knowing your backside is covered."

Can you talk a little about WR Chris Moore?

"Yeah, I mean, I think Chris (Moore) is one of the hardest workers we have on the team. He comes in puts his head down and gets to work. When he's running routes, everything is consistent, and he's just one of those players when you're out there you know where he's going to be, and you know when he's going to get there, so we're able to stay on the same time, and he has really good hands, so we trust him a lot."

What's the message you're trying to send to these rookies as they get adjusted to camp?

"The biggest thing for the rookies is just come in and put their head down and get to work. Obviously, there's a big change from college to the NFL, and especially the time you're supposed to be at the facility. Those guys [the rookies] just make sure you're taking full advantage of the time you're here and just put your head down, get to work, make sure that -- the biggest thing when a rookie steps in, you don't want to know there's a rookie out there on the field with you. You just want to feel like they're the other guy next to you, knows the same amount as you, and he's going to do his job."

