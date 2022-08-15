Transcript: 8-15-2022 Press Conferences

HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"We had a chance to watch the video, and not a lot has changed. A lot of things we thought happened on both sides of the ball, some things we have to clean up, obviously, starting with the penalties. Good things that came out from the game, whenever you can get through a preseason game without any serious injuries, that's a good thing, also. Some of your questions you're going to ask: how much will certain guys play this week? We don't know that. How we're handling this week is we have preseason games, but still in a training camp mode for us. We're not going to start game planning the Rams until a little bit later on. Tomorrow we have a typical training camp, offense, defense, good-on-good day, and excited about that. There's a lot of things that, as I said earlier, that we need to get accomplished. I'll take your questions."

Do you view these last few preseason games as regular season mode?

"Yeah, I think it's a little early to talk about that. We have a plan, I'll say that, on how we're going to play our guys. But right now, we're kind of still in training camp mode a little bit. You know, our guys will be playing for the season, most of them will get extensive amount of time with one of the games."

Where do you think DB Eric Murray and DB Jonathan Owens are in their progression after watching tape?

"You said Eric Murray and Jonathan Owens? I'll talk about them individually. Eric has been around here. He's played a lot of ball. He's been watching practices. He's been working with our second unit for the most part. Jonathan Owens has been working with our one unit for the most part. There's a reason why we have them in those positions. We like both of them. Both of them bring something a little bit different to the table. I feel like we have some other guys, Terrence Brooks has stood out in training camp practice at the safety position, too, and of course we talk quite a bit about (Jalen) Pitre."

What do you recall about DB Jalen Pitre that allowed him to establish himself early on?

"A few things. You start talking to him, right away, knowledge of the game. You do, when you have young players coming in, new players coming in, you look at their history and some of the things that he's done. You want to confirm some of your thoughts. We were able to do that early on. Again, every day we've been out there with him, there's something he's gotten that we like. For our young players, though, if you talk to Jalen (Pitre), what he's going to tell you, is that wrapping up on some of the tackles. We have young players that's never really done anything live yet. You kind of anticipate that a little bit. But he should take another jump, we think in the secondary."

How do you feel the team executed the defensive scheme on Saturday?

"I think okay for the most part, you know, things we put an emphasis on. We put an emphasis on takeaways. We have a goal of three each game. We were able to get that. We didn't score a touchdown. 3rd downs were not as good as we would have liked, but I thought the guys played hard, throughout too, with effort, which we were looking for, and the situational football, two-minute, we had to get them stopped at the end to get the ball back for our offense. Defensively we were able to do that. Pass rush, when you have certain guys that get reps that haven't played a lot, of course Obo (Ogbonnia Okoronkwo). We traded for him and he's been a good football player in the league. But Derek Rivers, I liked some of the pressure we were able to get with our defensive line."

What are you seeing from DB Tremon Smith and his development at corner?

"Opportunities that he got last year in those situations, I thought he kind of stepped up a little bit. But he will be our returner. That along with being able to do something else gives us flexibility. You still want to see guys make plays. We know when he gets the ball, he knows what to do with it, so it's good to see him handle that. Same thing with Desmond King. As you look at what he's able to do, punt returner. He can play the nickel position, play the corner position. You need a few guys on your roster that can do multiple things."

Are there things that you'd like to see the first team do with QB Davis Mills and pushing the ball downfield?

"Well, for some positions that's the case. For some others, that's not the case. The plan that we had for (Davis) Mills last week was the plan that we wanted him to have, what we got from that. As you're putting your roster together, if you knew that all the guys at the one position would play that way all year, that would be great. But that's not the case. So you're developing your entire roster, and you use these preseason games to do that. I like exactly how that turned out. To get your third-team guys listed at third team and your third-team quarterback all of those reps. We'll get Davis (Mills) his reps, he'll be fine."

Did you see what you wanted to from DL Jonathan Greenard his first football game back?

"Yes, Jonathan finished the season injured, and he's healthy. So we wanted to get him a few reps. That's the case for our guys that we feel pretty comfortable with and we know what their role will be. I don't have to see them all throughout the preseason to feel comfortable. We don't have to see that to feel comfortable with that. Jonathan may get a few more plays this week like a couple of our other players."

How comfortable is that unit on the defensive line making it for you to cut down to who you want?

"You want that to happen. In fact, too, like Derek Rivers, guys that haven't gotten a lot of reps, when the lights come on, they really perform that way. But on the defensive line, we need a lot of guys. We need about 10 that we feel comfortable with this time right now, 10 or 11. The more the better. We know that Jonathan (Greenard) would be one of those players, Jerry Hughes. I could give you a few of the guys, but Maliek Collins and some of them, but again, we're still trying to develop that 53. No, we're trying to develop that 69. No, we've got an international player, right? How about that 70-man roster is what we're trying to develop."

Does that help knowing that you can have DL Adedayo Odeleye as a bonus?

"It does. Talking about Dayo (Adedayo Odeleye), everybody in here know how to pronounce his name? I can answer it right now. But think about No. 75, right? About 25 seconds left to go in the game, where was he? Who was watching the game? Where was Dayo? He was on the kickoff team that ran down, that forced that action inside of the 20-yard line. And then of course we got a sack after that. These are the things that you love that I'm looking for from training camp, players. Most of us don't know their names, and they're making plays, and we're seeing improvement from them."

With one less preseason game, do you stress the importance of these games to some of the guys on the bubble?

"I don't think we have to. The guys aren't surprised about anything that we do. That's what I'm going to say. Thursday we gave them a printout of everything that we're going to do, how we're going to do it, so that's not a surprise. Players know that we have 91 players right now on our roster. They realize exactly what they need to do with all of their reps. There's no surprises on what they need to do daily as they come into the building, competing for a job throughout, and that's what we've seen from the guys."

How likely is it that DB Derek Stingley Jr. will play in this preseason game coming up?

"How likely? Like 35 or 36, 59 or 60 (percent)? Help me out a little bit. I understand you. I'm just messing with you a little bit. Derek (Stingley Jr.) needs to play this preseason, true enough. But a little bit later on, like after Tuesday's practice, we get a little closer to LA, we'll talk about who's going to play then. Right now, I know that Derek is going to scrimmage tomorrow, and we're excited about seeing him continue to get better daily, which he's doing. Getting more and more comfortable each day, but a little bit later on in the week, we'll let you know our ideas, our plans for how we're going to play our guys the second preseason game."

What's stood out most to you about DL Derek Rivers?

"Well, I wouldn't say that he's changed that much. I'll go back to the Jacksonville game last year. We had a lot of injuries, and Derek stepped up, and we liked what -- he's got excellent speed. You look at him, he's our profile that we're looking for on the outside. If you put defensive end behind your name, you need to be able to rush the passer here. He showed up throughout. That's what he's been doing in training camp. Again, you cannot ever have too many pass rushers."

With there being one less game, does your philosophy change on how many reps you give the starters or how many you're going to play in a quarter?