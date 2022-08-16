Transcript: 8-16-2022 Press Conferences

DL DEREK RIVERS

Can you take us through that move where you dipped low trying to get that sack?

"Just getting off the ball, trying to show my hands and then run around, just go. Wasn't a lot of thinking once we got to the top. Kind of blacked out and just went."

Did you get lose weight this year?

"Honestly, I think my dad weight is sticking on me. I'm actually the same weight but it just feels a little better, yeah, absolutely."

Having HC Lovie Smith stay as the defensive coordinator, does that give you comfortability about what the defense is trying to do this year?

"I think it helps for sure, for sure, because honestly we had to start over. But kind of bring a lot of the same guys back, praise God, it was a blessing. So it was kind of like picking up where we left off but still you have to restart and learn it all over again. I think guys are moving a little faster now for sure, for sure."

What does it do for the competition on the defensive line to get guys like DL Jerry Hughes and DL Mario Addison, who have been in the playoffs and the Super Bowl?

"Man, praise God, it's been awesome because we've got a good roll. A lot of brothers in there so everybody been learning from each other, like young dudes pick from Maliek (Collins). Maliek's been learning from some of the younger dudes, like I learned a crap ton from Beezy (Ogbonnia Okoronkwo), Jerry (Hughes), Rio (Mario Addison), Demone (Harris), just watching each other. We have a real close-knit group. When you've got that and guys kind of like holding themselves and learn, take things from one another because we continue to learn every single day. So that's been a real good -- and that's what (defensive line coach) Jacques (Cesaire) teaches in there. It's been a blessing. It's been helpful for everybody's game."

How would you describe some of those battles between the offensive and defensive line in practice and in camp?

"Battles? It's competitive. It's always like that though. The O-line, they've got a great group, the closest knit group on the team. They've got to be, you know what I'm saying? When we go out there and if you're kind of BS-ing, they lock you up. You've got to go out there, that's how you make each other better, it's like iron sharpens iron."

There was some trash talking, pushing and shoving. Is that the competitive aspect kicking up especially knowing that you're all getting into game mode?

"Absolutely. It's that. You know when you're tired the mind is first thing that goes. Sometimes the tempers flare and that happens. It's like if you've got a brother, you fight your brother but you love him, you know what I'm saying? And as soon as you get in the locker room everything else is cool."

What does it say about DL Thomas Booker's involvement when he can pick up the defense as quickly as possible and have a good pass rush?

"Book (Thomas Booker) is a good dude. He is constantly asking questions. That's huge, because sometimes it's never wrong to ask a question. No such thing as a dumb question. Book (Thomas Booker) is very smart, fast, physical freak. So he's picked it up fast, and he just continues to learn every day and keep his head down and grind."

How does it feel now that you've found a home?

"Man, honestly it's God be the glory. It's all Jesus for real. To be real with you, that's all it is. Ain't nothing but the grace of God. Been a blessing to come from obviously like Kinston (North Carolina) and then from New England to here to here I didn't -- shoot, I really didn't think I would be here today to be real with you. It's been a blessing to get here and Houston has been a special place for me and my family. We just love it. Shoot. Everybody goes through stuff, brother. Just like everybody in this room. Life ain't a walk in the park, but God is good. So with that, you can go through those difficulties and you've got good family around, good people here, it helps."

What did you go back and observe on tape and what you need to do better?

"Short memory. Little detail things I have to clean up before I get to see Week 1, so kind of like learn from it, enjoy it but move on to the next game and grab those little details work on your game."

How much does your faith allow you to be able to do the things that you're able to do on the field?

"It's everything. I couldn't breathe without Jesus for real. Couldn't walk, couldn't talk, couldn't do nothing. Honestly if it weren't for him, like I said, I wouldn't be here today. When things get hard, it's like all right even if I mess up we still love, forgiving. That's the blessing."

How do you build off your performance from the preseason game?

"Take it. And like I said, just keep going because you can't get comfortable. Every team, as soon as you do it one week, the next team will see it. It's like, man, we've got a really good team, so take it. But continue to build. Humble yourself, celebrate it, but short-term memory, try to keep building off it."

Does the depth of the defensive line remind you of playing for the New England Patriots?

"So-so, honestly. Like I said, Jacques (Cesaire) likes to keep guys fresh, because really it's like we're going. You want fresh guys out there. The freshest team out there a lot of times wins. That's been really good."

What stands out to you about the offensive line as a group?