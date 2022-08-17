Transcript: 8-17-2022 Press Conferences

HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"Our version of a Friday, in-season practice, getting some guys back. Kenyon Green was able to get back into full speed work. Roster is shaping up. As far as the game, we're going to play some of the guys a little bit more, but the third preseason game is when we'll play the guys the most. I'm not going to get into how much every guy is going to play. We'll show up at the game and see that. I'll take your questions."

Why wasn't DB Tavierre Thomas out there today?

"He's injured right now. He won't play this week."

Are you planning on playing OL Kenyon Green?

"Eventually we'll get him out there. The biggest thing was to get him back into the mix. He missed a couple weeks, so we'll gradually get him back into the full-time mix, but no issues, right on track. We'll see how it goes."

You said on Sirius XM Radio yesterday that OL Kenyon Green had a concussion. When we asked a couple weeks ago, why didn't you want to disclose it?

"I can't remember what I said then because it's a little later in the game. We're not trying to keep anything away from you. When he initially did, I didn't talk about any of the things. Now it's a little bit closer and he's back. That's why I did it. I'm not going to keep anything from you, but when a player has an injury back then in training camp, I didn't go into detail on any of the injuries then. Now they're a little bit closer, I'm going into detail a little bit more. That's how we're going to handle it throughout. If I don't say anything, I'm not trying to keep anything away from you, I just didn't really even think about it."

Do you have a decision on DB Derek Stingley Jr. and if he's going to play a little bit?

"Yes, yes, and just as a general rule, I'm not going to talk about (playing time) too much. We're going to play some of them a little bit more. A lot of these things we wait right up until. To give you a heads up in the preseason, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense. He's practiced full speed. Eventually he's going to play some this preseason."

How have you seen LB Jake Hansen come up and improve in the linebacker position?

"Yeah, we have a couple of injuries, so that kind of dictates a little bit how many reps you get. He (Kevin Pierre-Louis) has an injury. I won't go into detail exactly what the injury is, but I'm talking about other guys before him a little bit, KPL, Kevin Pierre-Louis. As you can see, he hasn't been doing an awful lot, so then it's just about moving guys up on the depth chart.

How about TE Pharaoh Brown? Was it an off day for him?

"There's no such thing as vet days. All of our vets, if the player isn't out here, he has some type of nagging injury. That's the case with Pharaoh. Hamstring is a little tight. We kept him out for that reason."

Do you know how exactly OL Kenyon Green suffered a concussion?

"No, but I mean, it's not 100 percent wearing those (helmet) covers. Of course, you lessen the odds of getting concussion, but nothing is 100 percent in football. It wasn't a big blow or anything like that. The game of football, there's no way we can eliminate concussions in our game, but you stay out, and eventually you get back clear. We've really taken our time with him. We make sure a guy is really ready to go, where there's no symptoms before we put him on the football field, and that's how we took it with him."

What's the challenge for a rookie to play such a physical position like the interior offensive line? What do you think about your depth at guard with OL Max Scharping and OL Justin McCray?

"When a player goes down, I think it's a good thing to be able to work on your depth. Preseason games are for being able to work on a lot of your depth. But as a young player, we want every young player to take every rep. It doesn't happen like that. But there's still time. Kenyon missed some time, but we have two more preseason games. As long as we get a player some action before, they've had a lot of practices, so it's not like we're just throwing him out there, cold turkey. We kind of like the way he's going."

What have you seen from DL Thomas Booker and his progression?

"We've seen progress, which you would like to see from the rookie class. I mean all of it, if you stay on the football field and you continue to just work hard, you're going to get better. That's what we've seen from Thomas. He had some good plays in the game, he's in practice. Just to see some of the young players, their second preseason game, to see how they do with it."

What are some of the biggest things you're looking for from the second preseason game?

"Just improvement. The guys that played last week, they set the bar then. Improvement. And the guys that didn't play last week, just to get them some game action. It's no more than that. We like to have a healthy crew after the game, and as I think I said, the third preseason game, we will play our guys. That's the game that we pinpoint, so again, just a few more, a little bit more improvement from this group."

What are you looking for in RB Dameon Pierce, RB Marlon Mack and RB Rex Burkhead when determining who's going to be the starting running back?

"I think you let guys play. They kind of tell you who should start, who should be on the roster, how many plays they should get. We've been going through training camp, practice, we've seen a lot, but to see guys finish, I thought that was a big game. Of course, we talked a lot about Dameon (Pierce). Then you have history a little bit, too, on what we've seen from some of the veteran players. It's good competition there. They all have a certain strength, and we'll let it play out."

When QB Davis Mills said he feels like the Texans are ready to shock the world, what does it mean to you when he has that level of confidence?