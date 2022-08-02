Transcript: 8-2-2022 Press Conferences

DL JONATHAN GREENARD

What's it like working with some of the veteran defensive linemen?

"They bring the energy, all the time. I think them being 25 years combined, you can't coach that so I think I just try to pick their brain, understand how they can get through this camp, 12 of them, 13 of them and make sure that I take every single thing that they are trying to instill in us."

What areas do you feel like you're improved in and how has practicing with OL Tytus Howard helped?

"It's great. Obviously now you're going against the best in the game, obviously. And the things that you are learning from Jerry (Hughes) and Rio (Mario Addison) that you can just translate over right then and there. You're going to go against the best of the best. Every single time they tell me something I just kind of look at it on film and see how Tytus (Howard) and LT (Laremy Tunsil) are giving me. Me and LT (Laremy Tunsil) and Tytus (Howard), we all talk and that's the thing about it. We all just basically giving us pointers how I approach them and how they approach me and that's always going to help both of us moving forward. Iron sharpens iron, as we all know that."

In addition to the spin move, what other areas have you added to your repertoire?

"Like I said, just having those talks with LT (Laremy Tunsil) and Tytus (Howard). They tell me how they would approach a guy like me. They are going to have to do certain things to make me have to sit down or make me do other moves. So I just basically have to stay in my repertoire or add to my repertoire, add to my arsenal and understand how they would block me and have a better counter. It's a steady evolving game because even after I beat them with a move, I have to readjust and make another move after that."

When you and OL Laremy Tunsil talk behind the line of scrimmage at practice, how does that help you moving forward?

"I doesn't matter if I win or lose, I want to know. At the end of the day, I'm not going to go playing them in the game. I've got to make sure that we are playing against somebody else and I guarantee you I'm not going to play somebody better than them. At this point, if I can learn these pointers and beat the best of the best, or learn from the best of the best, I'm going to make sure do I that so that I'm successful on Sundays."

What specific areas have OL Laremy Tunsil and OL Tytus Howard helped you better understand?

"Even today, when I did a spin move, one-on-one. Obviously just learning how they would approach it, knowing that these guys know that I can spin. It's no secret what I can do. So at the same time, just understanding how they approach it and knowing how they would block a guy in a game. You're supposed to just learn how to take it up more and give them more speed and so you can basically get them on your island. If you go to them that's what they want to you do. They want you to come to them and play their game. You've got to bring them out to you. I'm going to always take that from them."

Did you ever think about what you could have accomplished last year if not for your injury?

"I did at times, but then I had to let it go because at the end of the day I was just trying to make sure that -- I don't like living with regrets because if I sat down and thought about that, it would be pointless. I have a season to worry about next year. I'm going it continue to work on myself and what I can handle, what I can control. My number one goal is making it through 17 games and being there for my team every single game."

Do you think about what could happen this year?

"No, that's what I'm saying. I'm really just focused on trying to get to the games, make sure I get to the games healthy and maintain the season all 17 games."

Do you feel like there is a little bit more energy from the coaching staff this training camp compared to last season?

"I think overall, we all understand what happened last year. We understand that that's not our standard and not what we want to do. We have got a lot of guys who believe in that same thing. So, overall we're just going to come out and practice and go forward and win four games again. We are trying to be better than that. Any team should be doing that. So I think everybody has that feel to them and nobody feels that we're complacent."

Does it feel like it's a start of a new era for Houston Texans football?

"You could say that for sure. Any time you get a chance to come out here and play ball, we get paid to play a child's game, so you've got to be happy about that. At the same time, we all start fresh and we are all on the same level playing field. At this point, you have to control what you can control and put your best foot forward."

What have you seen from DL Rasheem Green?

"Yeah, my guy, Rasheem (Green). He's literally all of it. You see them play the 3-technique, six-technique, all that. He's a technician and he's still very strong, very young as well and he's hungry. That's the thing about our room, we are all hungry. Nobody feels entitled about anything. We are all trying to mooch off of each other, and whenever it's that next person's time to go, we cheer them on the same way. There's no bad blood, none of that. That's our thing. As we all know in this league, you have to have layers and be deep in depth. It's always going to be good and love between us. We are all trying to get the same thing."

What does that mean to the defensive unit when your defensive coordinator is also your head coach?

"Overall, I don't want to make it seem like we just get comfortable, but it definitely does make us feel better. We know we have to learn the same system but now we can just add off of that. But now we know on the defensive side what his standard was for him last year. The new guys and the guys that were here last year are trying to bring the other one's to understand what his expectations is for us, and now the offensive side brings that mentality to this, as well, Pep Hamilton and those guys. We are all trying to understand what we do here. So overall, it's going to be the better for us in the long run."

Is the two-deep look the identity of this defense?

"If you look at the guys who just won the Super Bowl, they are literally deep. So, I think everybody on this team got to have depth. One person just can't do it all. Unless you're one of them freaks, one person's not going to do it out in this Houston heat. We got to be deep and have depth and I think all of us bring something different to the game, and I think that's what's going to help us moving forward because nobody can really game plan for that. You never know what you can do out of us four, with me, five. Derek Rivers, all these guys we have in the D-Line room, we all bring something different to the table."

Have you noticed the veterans who have been in the playoffs have certain expectations?

"For sure, and they make it known. Like I said, they have done it. They have won championships. Jerry (Hughes) and Rio (Mario Addison) have obviously have been there and understand what it takes to get there. They bring that to us and when they obviously see something that's not up to the standard they want to see and obviously for this team to get to where we want to go, they say stuff and it's well needed at times. Overall, it brings that leadership and that mentality, understanding where we're all trying to get to and makes receiving better for sure."

What does it mean to you to have that success and have that breakout season?