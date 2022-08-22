Transcript: 8-22-2022 Press Conferences

QB KYLE ALLEN

Can you talk us through the touchdown to TE Teagan Quitoriano against the Rams?

"We were running the ball really well that drive, and Teagan (Quitoriano) got out nice. I actually didn't throw a great ball, kind of threw it behind him and he turned and made a play and scored. So that was nice to see Teagan get out there and get some time. I know he's kind of been struggling with whatever issue he's got going on. To see him get out there and get some playing time and play well was cool. Good to see it."

What's it like being back in Texas and being a part of this team?

"It's cool, man. Obviously spent four years of my life in the area, two years here, two years at (Texas) A&M, and it's kind of familiar. You come here and you don't feel like you're out of place. A lot of good guys on the team, a lot of good coaches, so it's been a lot of fun."

Why Houston?

"It was my first time in free agency and it just felt like the right opportunity for me. There were a couple other teams out there talking through the process and it just ended up feeling like this was the best opportunity."

What do you remember most about your time at Texas A&M?

"I think at (Texas) A&M there was just a lot of growth. I was a young kid at A&M. I was 17, 18, 19 years old, so there was a lot of learning, a lot of growth. It was really fun playing in that stadium in front of all those people, a lot of good competition in the SEC and I played in a lot of games there, so a lot of good experience."

Has anyone hit you up since you got here?

"I mean, every time I come to Texas there's always a couple people that hit me up and I see around, so it's cool. I feel more at home that I have in other places."

How is the relationship that you've been able to build with QB Davis Mills?

"It's good. Davis (Mills) is a really smart player. He's a really hard worker. He understands the game really well and he's really talented. It's been really fun to be around him. I think I'm learning a lot from him, he's learning a lot from me. I think we're working really well together and I'm excited to see what he can do this year."

Is there anything that surprises you about QB Davis Mills?

"I don't know if I'm surprised. I remember watching him last year in his time. I watch basically every football game if I'm not playing, so I remember watching him play, and I remember his first game against Carolina and seeing that he looked good. Like he looked solid. Mechanics were really good. Seeing him throughout the year he looked good, so kind of seeing him in practice and in preseason, I'm not really surprised, I'm just excited to see what happens."

How would you describe this offense in comparison to one you've been part of before?

"I've only really been in a Norv Turner-style offense, West Coast, terminology wise and kind of just scheme and philosophy, so it took a little bit to kind of get changed over to that, but I feel like I am getting comfortable with it, and it makes a lot of good sense."

Does sharing a center allow you to grow a little faster?

"I don't know if that's more offense-offense as it is quarterback to center. I guess in this offense there is a lot between the center and the quarterback, but in previous offense when Cam Newton was playing when I was in Carolina and then when I was playing out there (Washington) the center was making a lot of calls, and it was taking a lot off the quarterback to kind of see everything. It is nice to have a little bit more communication with the centers out there."

What can you actually share about this offense and expect to see?

"You've just got to watch. September 11th. Yeah, tune in."

What is your relationship with WR Nico Collins like?

"He scored and I felt bad just standing back there. I felt like I had to go celebrate with him. Nico (Collins) has been great. He's a guy I didn't really know about last year, and coming in and seeing him and seeing him progress and take on more of a role has been cool to see. I think he's really talented, and I think teams are seeing it through the preseason and practice and I think he's gotten a little bit of buzz around here. He's got a lot of room to grow, but he can be really good."

How was the Oregon trip for you?

"It was good. It was good. Cookie (Brandin Cooks) set us up nice out in Lake Oswego, in Oregon. It's always nice to get together a little bit before and get on the same page."

You mentioned you and QB Davis Mills help each other. What are some of the ways you can help him?

"I think just like at this time of the year it's kind of tough, but once we get into the season and once we really start game planning for teams, I think that's where I can really help him and we can really help everyone in that room. It's just helping him feel the most prepared for games. I remember when I was playing, I had Alex Smith as my backup in Washington when he was recovering from his leg injury, and he always made me feel incredibly prepared for games. He always was there helping me, making sure every look was covered over, and he'd been through it. So hopefully I can kind of help Davis (Mills) with that and make sure he feels fully prepared for the games."

Are there guys like that you still kind of text with and lean on?

"Yeah, I talk to Alex (Smith) every now and then. I saw Ryan Fitzpatrick before the game out in L.A. He was doing TV out there. I said what's up to him. I hear from Cam (Netwon) every now and then. We see Greg Olsen out there doing TV, so I've seen him a couple times last year. There's a lot of vets. My first couple years in Carolina I was around a lot of really good vets, Ryan Khalil, Luke Kuechly, Greg Olsen, Cam Newton, so it was cool to learn from those people and still have good relationships with them."

How much is mechanical, like how much can you communicate over text and answer questions?

"Oh, I think there's not much that is mechanical. I think it's the other way around. I have relationships with other guys around the league who are still playing, and just being able to hit them up after they've played a team and say, hey, what did you see, if you have any notes on it, send it here, and I think guys are open to doing that, depending on the situation. I just always try and get as close as I can to all my teammates and keep those relationships going wherever I go."

What was Cam Newton's nickname for you?