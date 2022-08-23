Transcript: 8-23-2022 Press Conferences

OL TYTUS HOWARD

Did you get a chance to talk or interact with WR John Metchie III today?

"I haven't gotten the chance to talk to him, but he seemed like he's in good spirits. If he's happy, that's good for me and good for him."

What does it mean to have him out there?

"It means a lot, man. He's going through a lot right now. The testimony to him that he's out here supporting us, what we've got going on. It was good to see him, and I hope I get a chance to catch up with him in the locker room."

How does it pump you guys up?

"It pumped us up pretty good. It's the last preseason game of the year. We got to set a tone. We're looking to go 3-0. I think the team is excited going into the weekend, trying to get a win."

How much does seeing WR John Metchie III out here help you?

"That's what I was saying. It felt good to see him out here. He pumped us up so we can have a good game this weekend. Hopefully we can go out and get the win for him this weekend."

As a former first round draft pick, what advice would give to OL Kenyon Green going into his first game?

"I would say be calm. We've been playing this game for a long time. The level gets harder and harder as you increase it. Kenyon is a good player. There's a reason he was taken 15th overall. He needs to go out there and play his game, be calm, just let the older guys talk to him, get him going. I think he'll do a good job."

What does it feel like to watch RB Dameon Pierce run and see him working?

"Dameon is going to do a lot of special things for this team. I remember being on the sideline, I wasn't here when he made those runs in the first week, but I was excited. We haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher here since 2019 with Carlos Hyde. To see a rookie come in and make those type of plays the first time getting the ball, he's going to be something special."

How much does having OL Laremy Tunsil and OL Justin Britt out there help the offense?

"It's always good to have two of your players out there, two older vets. J.B. (Justin Britt) has been the center here for the past two years. He's going to set the tempo. Laremy (Tunsil) is a great player. He's going to lock down whoever is over here. To have the whole starting offensive line out there, we should have some elite play out there this weekend."

What's that relationship like between you and OL Laremy Tunsil?

"We're friends here and outside of here. It's always good to develop friendships outside of football, and I think me and him have got that. It only helps us when we're on the field. Like I said, you can get criticism from your coaches and stuff like that, but nothing is like when your teammates can critique you and help you with stuff. I think it just feels different when you get it from your teammates. Me and Laremy (Tunsil), we're good friends. He's helped me a lot since he came here early on in my career, so it's good to have him here."

What would you say is the biggest lesson you've learned from OL Laremy Tunsil as a tackle?

"The main thing is don't try to change my game to try to be like somebody else. Just develop my own game, be my own self when I'm out there on the field. I think that's something I've honed in on since I've been at tackle, just developing my own game, being myself, and letting it come to me."

How does it feel to get those reps at your natural position?

"It feels good. I was just telling them I'm excited to get out there and prove that I'm one of the best in the league. I think that this preseason I'm getting a chance to show that. I think this season is going to be a good testimony to show you all that I'm one of the best."

How can the preseason victory actually set the tone for this upcoming season?

"It's always good to win. By going 3-0 in the preseason, it just gives us confidence. If they're playing their one's and two's, we can get a lot done as a team. Our defense has been playing great all preseason. So offense, I think we can do a better job of putting more points on the board, eliminating turnovers, running the ball better. I think we keep on building this momentum for the preseason, it's going to just go in for Week 1 against the Colts."

Seeing the way that QB Davis Mills and the offense clicked on Friday night against the Los Angeles Rams, how does that set the tone going into the regular season?

"I think the number one thing when I see that, if we give him (Davis Mills) time, he can make all the throws. If we're doing our job up front, those guys that coach has put behind us, they're going to get the job done, but it starts with our front. Whether it's offense or defense, we've just got to win our front first."

Would you say it's as important for you to have clean blocks and pass protection as it is for QB Davis Mills to make the right reads?

"Yes, sir, no doubt."

Where does the aggressiveness come from?

"I've just always been like that. I had an older brother when I was a kid. Everybody knows when you've got an older brother and you're the younger brother, I was smaller than my brother growing up, I had to have that little extra 'oomph' in me to fight with him. I just carried it over to football. It's all about finishing. When you finish people and you block them and get a pancake, it just gives you more momentum for the next play. I try to get those type of plays to give me more momentum to finish the game out even stronger."

Do you feel you have a point to prove coming from an HBCU?

"Obviously I have more to prove to myself than what people have to say because I really don't care what people have to say about me. All I care is what my coaches feel and how I feel as a player. When I look at the film, I critique myself, my coaches critique me. That's more of the thing I need to improve on. I really don't care about what they say. So probably not."

Do you have a friendly competition you wager on with OL Laremy Tunsil?

"We like to play cards. We love playing cards, play tunk, play spades. We get the chance to vibe, talk, have a good time. I think that's probably the one thing we like to do."

Can't get him on the ping pong table?

"He can't play ping pong with me. I'm a demon."

What is it about these games that can help you connect?