Transcript: 8-3-2022 Press Conferences

WR JERRY HUGHES

How comfortable is everything feeling in this defense?

"You know, feeling pretty good, kind of just working to kind of get our wind right now. It's really hot out here, but I think it is great for us to kind of push through these kind of elements. We kind of really can build the character of our defense and the way we want to play this year. We want to play fast, physical. Lovie (Smith) tells us every day to pretty much show out, and I think for the most part we're doing that, but you've got to really battle through the elements. I've got a great job of going against LT (Laremy Tunsil). He's probably one of the best left tackles in our business if not the best, so it's great for myself and everybody in my room to kind of get some great quality reps against him. Tytus (Howard), both those guys (Tunsil and Howard) are having fantastic camps, and it's only going to just make us better as a team. Especially on the defensive side of the ball, it's going to make us a lot better."

How would you describe those battles with OL Laremy Tunsil and OL Tytus Howard?

"Man, intense. We haven't really been holding anything back. The guys said once the pads come on to show out, and I think everybody in our room kind of took that personal, and I think everybody in the offensive line room took it, as well. We don't want to repeat the season that we had last year, so I think with everybody understanding that, in order for us to win, up front, in the trenches, we've got to dominate. We've got to come out here for 18 weeks and prove who we are. Even on the bye week. We've got to take care of ourselves, rest up, stay in the film, and I think we've got a great group of guys who are understanding how to work and what it takes to actually win in this league."

What's the ideal play list for you?

"I think today, man. I heard a little bit of everything. We started off with some hard rock to kind of get that 907 period going, and we need that. That's just straight smashmouth football, who wants the best, and I think for us up front, that's how we want to set the tempo, start the day, start any game. It's coming off in the trenches, flying off the ball, and that's what we like. Whoever was the DJ today, he's got to keep that up because we need it. Oh, absolutely, man, this is football. We ain't playing basketball."

What kind of interaction have you had with some of the young guys?

"Just a lot of Q & A on what it takes to kind of play in this league, how to set guys up mentally, what to do off the field as far as taking care of your body. They're always in my ear, asking me what I'm doing. I'm sharing every little bit of secrets that I have. Anything that I can kind of employ on them to get them to play one step faster, to get them to recover better, because it's going to take all of us. If we want to win games, we've got to be able to be available. That's something that Lovie (Smith) talks about and certainly we've got to understand that."

You're talking about the importance of every rep. How did you learn that and what have you learned about how vital that is?

"When I came into the league, I got the luxury of learning behind Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, guys like Reggie Wayne, Peyton Manning, and you really got to see how vets practice. You're talking about guys who are pretty much going to be Hall-of-Famers. They already had their gold jacket solidified. But they came out and they worked day in and day out, whether it was on the practice field, in the meetings. Even through a walk-through, it was just attention to just the minute details that really set you apart from being a winning team and a playoff team. I think here we want to be a playoff team, and a lot of guys are understanding that, that it takes every little bit of details that our coaches give to us. We've got to come out here, put it on the practice field and just keep stacking better days. It's just great to see a lot of young guys asking those questions, wanting to figure out what they can do to change their game and take it to that next level. That's what we need. We need everybody on all phases, special teams, offense and certainly on our side of the ball."

What are those things that you learned from in Buffalo to this training camp?

"Working hard. It's going to be hot, but that's going to be to our advantage. Guys got to come here, they got to play in this heat. They're going to be worried about that. Come fourth quarter, we've got to be moving about as fast as we're moving in the first quarter, so I think guys understand that. That's why you see a lot of sweat equity right now. We're putting in that work because in order for us to be great we've got to win at home."

When you're not able to take a guy to the ground in practice, how are you able to gauge whether you're actually improving and stopping the run?

"It's just how we come off the ball up front, how we're employing using our hands, using our technique, taking on those double teams, making sure guys aren't getting knocked off the ball, and at the same time, challenging our offense. Every play, whoever is out there, you've got to give it your all. That's what we're trying to do is just make each other better and sharpen up our game."

What have you seen from DL Rasheem Green?

"Man, he's a very versatile player. There's not too many positions he can't play. He's playing all four positions on our line, but that's just the kind of guy he is, and that's what we expect from him. Just to kind of raise hell wherever we put him, and he's been doing it."

Does DL Rasheem Green's size help?