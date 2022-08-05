Transcript: 8-5-2022 Press Conferences

HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"We've gotten a lot of good work done. Seems like forever we've been out here practicing. Once you get to -- you put in a good week of pads and all of that, you've got to get over the hump. Today was a hump today. We're having a few guys each day that have some bumps and bruises that's causing them to miss a few -- maybe a little bit of time, but we're pushing through it. We continue to put in situational football. Today, team making calls off of the sideline. Before you know it that first preseason game will be here. Like where we are. I'll take your questions."

What are your thoughts about RB Darius Anderson?

"Yes. Well, my thoughts about that is when it initially happened, of course I reached out to him, and he told me that charges have to be dropped because it didn't happen that way. Normally when things come up like that, we let it play out in the system. I'm glad that they came to that conclusion."

How special is it to have Houston Rocket's head coach Stephen Silas here?

"It's very special. Stephen (Silas) is doing a great job. I'm a big basketball fan. I see what he's doing with our Rockets. A young football team developing, a lot of great young talent, can't wait to see them play next year. He's H-town like we are, so it's good for us to compare notes but good to see him at practice."

What's the status of OL Tytus Howard and OL Kenyon Green?

"They're both out injury-wise. We don't necessarily go over what the injury is, but both of them are out for a period of time. They don't have season-ending injuries. They'll be out for a period of time, and we expect to get them back shortly."

How do you work with OL Kenyon Green and how is he progressing as a rookie?

"A part of getting ready for a season is injuries are going to happen. You're going to be out for a period of time. You get as much mental work as you can. You rehab your injury. We like everything Kenyon Green has done. As you can see, he's been working with the ones some. He's a big, athletic man that's going to help us win a lot of games. Again, it's nothing serious. He'll eventually be back out there."

Can you talk about the progression of OL Neville Hewitt?

"I love everything he's done since he got here. He knows his role. He's going to back up Christian Kirksey. As you watch practice just about every day he's out there, he's one of the guys that's bought into -- defensive football is like getting the ball back. You see him punch it. It seems like he's punched the ball out just about every day, but he's a valuable backup for us. Will be in the mix as we go through."

Can you talk about what DL Jonathan Greenard did today and is that what you're expecting of him?

"Absolutely. That was a great play he made today. But we expect great players to make great plays. Last year he had limited amount of time on the field, but he was productive, so it's time for him to take a step. We need a few of our guys to take that next step to where you're really talking about them, and Jonathan (Greenard) has the ability to do that."

What did you see from DB Jalen Pitre today and the way he's practiced so far?

"What we should notice about Jalen (Pitre) is he's just blending in now. Of course, he's one of our starting safeties. We aren't giving out any starting spots, but he's been working with the ones. But he's intelligent, smart, everything we're looking for in a safety, he has. Can't wait for him to actually play his first game."

What have you seen from DB Isaac Yiadom?

"Yes. You know, he played some good football at Green Bay last year, so we got a chance to see him play. But as a cornerback, you notice him, size. He's going to be a special teams contributor for us, but long, he's physical, shows up every day, good pickup. We have plans for him."

Can you talk about DB Derek Stingley Jr.'s ability to be coached?

"Guys are coachable or they're not and you can tell right away. If you just meet him you can tell he's going to be a coachable guy. He's eager to learn. He's like a sponge. When young players come in you've got to act like you don't know a whole lot and just teach me. That's what I've seen from all of our young guys, Christian Harris. We talked about (Jalen) Pitre, and of course Derek Stingley Jr. is like that. The big thing for him was for us to get him on the football field and let him continue to play, and that's what we're doing."

What have you seen from OL A.J. Cann?

"Consistent play. You know, he has history with George Warhop, our offensive line coach. It seems like every day he blends in. He's a pro, shows up every day. He's a physical player. I think he's a good pass blocker. Just everything we're looking for, gives stability to the offensive line."

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said he likes the way you go about coaching. How does that make you feel?

"Anytime you get a compliment from a coach, I mean, it is a big thing. As I've said, a lot of what our Rockets are doing, it's what we're trying to do. But yes, you have to have relationships and you have to be hands on coaching the players in a positive environment. I've seen -- I know Stephen's style of coaching. It works, and of course we're trying to do some of the same things."

Is it important to build relationships with the other coaches in town and to build a bridge across the sports in Houston?

"Absolutely. We're all, as you said, in the same city. I love the other sports in general. I'm a fan. When we're not playing, I'm a fan. Of course, we support everything that's H-town related, whether it be our Houston Cougars, Texas Southern, the Rockets. Of course, I've known Dusty Baker forever. When Dusty was with the Cubs I was with the Bears, so we have a relationship before just now. But yes, absolutely. I know they support us and we definitely will be supporting them."

What does it mean for you to be in a city where all three major sports' head coaches are Black coaches (Dusty Baker and Stephen Silas)?

"It doesn't happen very often. In fact, we were just talking about that earlier. We've got to get together and get a picture. The city of Houston, it's diverse. It is. Everything should show that. A lot of times it's not about the lip service you give, there's a visual with what we're doing."

Can you talk about the return of WR Phillip Dorsett and how you envision him elevating the wide receivers position?

"Of some of the things that needed to happen, that's one of them. Phillip (Dorsett) has missed a lot of time. He's a part of what we want to do. He brings a skill set, quickness, make you miss in the open field. But in training camp and in these practices, injuries happen. It's good to get him back out there. He's back in the mix now."

How have you seen the team respond to your messages of change and the video you showed at the start of the season?

"Everything we've done, everything we've asked the players to do, they've done. I mean, they've bought in. So the culture has changed. Last time when you start a business, the last thing you see is a profit sometimes, but it's happening behind the scenes. As a head football coach and coaching staff, they buy in. They lead, they do exactly what we ask them to do. We have a plan, and it's going to work."

TE Pharaoh Brown has made a lot of plays throughout camp. What do you see?