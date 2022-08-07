Transcript: 8-7-2022 Press Conferences

TE PHARAOH BROWN

Do you feel you're a big target and the team has some chemistry now?

"I feel very confident in what I can do. Right now, it's just building trust with (Davis) Mills, the offense and with everybody."

Can you talk about TE Brevin Jordan's personality?

"He's just an overall funny guy. Y'all kind of saw him yesterday but he's just naturally just funny. He's just his self. I think that's what it is."

After putting in some work this offseason, are you seeing that paying off in training camp?

"Yeah, I feel good. My body feels good. It's just a process, everything is going as how I envisioned it and how I see it. So for me, it's just a narrow focus and focusing day-by-day and just following the process."

Is it a speed thing? Is it a strength thing? Combination of everything?

"It's a mental thing, me versus me. I'm definitely way faster. I joke with the tight ends because I've got the fastest time right now in camp. I'm waiting for them to beat it but they are not going to beat it yet because everybody's legs heavy right now. I know Seth (Green), he said he was going to beat it yesterday, so we'll see if he beats it -- it's just everything for me."

How you guys are using this offense and what are you looking forward to about playing?

"I'm looking forward just to – Pep (Hamilton) is a smart guy. He puts us in a lot of good situations and it's just building on top of that. Yesterday in the red zone, I caught the fade just one-on-one with a small corner. Today, we came back and hit him with a slant. So now that road is growing, being able to flex out and take advantage of little, small DBs."

How instrumental are you with TE Brevin Jordan's growth this season?

"I mean, Brevin's (Jordan) growing. I'm just always there. Whenever he needs me, I'm there. Whenever he asks questions, I'm there. I just give him advice and just help him as I see fit."

Is the vibe different with HC Lovie Smith and the coaching staff?

"I mean, it's a great vibe. The vibe's definitely different from last year. Everybody's buying in. Lovie (Smith) commands a certain respect, a certain discipline. You know, he's kind of cool, laid back but he's kind of like your -- like your father, like you know, you aren't going to really try him, you know what I mean. Even though he's calm and cool, it's that respect factor that he has."

What did you learn from last season and how did that affect what you did this offseason?

"I learned a lot last season. What I took from it was just my mental, so after the season, I did a lot of stuff, just getting my mind right, getting my body right, just getting everything right. Last year, was not one of my best years. I really just came out just a whole totally different player. I think it was a learning lesson, and you kind of go through that, everything. You have some kind of setbacks and it's kind of helped propel me to where I'm at now."

Did you do anything different with your preparation? Did you add anything?

"I mean, I changed everything. After the season, it was just a full change. I always did like pilates and stuff like that, but I mean, I was a fat guy last year. One of the lineman just was like, 'I'm proud of you, man. You were a big o-line tight end last year and now you're out there catching balls.' I told him, 'Yeah, I got a new financial advisor and they told me the blocking tight end gets the minimum.' I'm trying to get a David Njoku (Cleveland Browns TE) deal after this year, so we have to catch a lot more balls. A lot of that went into it and now I'm right where I want to be."

How important is your family to your mental state?

"My family is awesome. You kind of deal with so much outside of here that plays a part of you being on the field, and I mean, my wife was with me every step of the way, and going through the same things that I was doing to help me get to where I'm at in my mindset. So we kind of take a family approach to everything and they all do the same thing I do. My mom, she also went on like a retreat with me as well. She's over there video recording. So it helped her because she was -- just moved to Houston and going through some stressful things and I mean, anything that I'm doing, I like to bring my family on to get the same experience because no matter what you do, everybody is going through some mental stress and it's really good to take self-care."

What do you want to see out of yourself this year expectations wise?

"I want to go out there and be me. I don't have any certain expectations. My expectations are to win a lot of games and get wealthy doing it. So I want to win a lot of meaningful games and I want to get wealthy. I want to have generational wealth. Everything falls right into those two categories for me."

How did you slim down and what are the keys during the offseason?

"I feel like the slimming down thing, I'm definitely way slimmer. I don't know what it was because it was kind of like I was 280 when I started. When I got here, I was 277 and the body fat was up. So I dropped my body fat from like 18 (percent). I'm like 14.9 (percent). So by Week 1, we're trying to be down to the lowest I've ever been, which was like 14.1, so we're trying to get to 13.9 percent body fat. It was kind of like the process I talked about, I was getting on the scale and the weight wasn't changing. Then I came here, and I mean it was just like -- it really was just like trust the process. I really leaned on our people here, Ladd (Harris, Director of Team Wellness) and everybody, and I just kept doing what they were saying and he just kept saying, don't worry about it, don't worry about it. It was kind of like when I got back, it just happened. I just credit the process and the support of the people here."

Was your diet pretty healthy before that?

"My diet was healthy, but it was the small stuff. I eat healthy, but I bathe all my meat with Sweet Baby Rays, you know what I mean, so it was all the sugar and high fructose corn syrup you don't really notice. You're like, oh, I'm eating healthy but I've got all these sauces and stuff. That really played a part, the small details that really set it apart."

What's your excitement level about playing New Orleans?

"It's exciting to play the first preseason game. We're always going against our guys and even though you wear pads, we're still checking. So we're taking care of our guys. Nobody is trying to finish a guy. If we have like a crack back block, we're going to let the guys know we are not trying to kill them on the crack back block. But Saturday, it's all -- it's fair game. I'm just excited to see all these young guys and the defensive guys go out there and really hit somebody and the offensive guys, our O-line let the leash off and get after somebody else."

Where are you at weight-wise? Did somebody push you to losing weight?

"Last year, just watching myself on film, I was moving like molasses. I wasn't athletic. I wasn't explosive. Right now, I'm 262 and feel good, feeling fast. Like I said, it was all part of the plan. At this level when you're blocking, you get minimum deals, you know what I mean, blockers get minimum deals in this league. And like I said, I'm trying to win a lot of games and get rich -- get wealthy, not rich, get wealthy doing this. You have to catch the ball to get wealthy. The blocking is still in my toolbox and that's what sets me apart because I can block, I can still line up in the backfield and I also can split out and take advantage of corners. I'm running all kind of routes. My route tree has grown. Right now, it's just how will we plan to use me on a week-to-week basis."

Can you talk about blocking out on special teams?