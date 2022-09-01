Transcript: 9-1-2022 Press Conferences

HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"We've gone through a lot, all season, training camp. Then you get down to the last practice before the guys throughout the league have three days off. In my time in sports, a lot of times this hasn't been our best practice, where guys are one foot in the car, thinking about the weekend. Complete opposite today. Maybe our best practice we've had. It was a grind. It was hard and padded and they've done the way they've done throughout everything we've asked them to do. We feel like we're in pretty good shape, got a few bumps and bruises. You have an idea of what our roster is going to look like right now. A lot has been said about the 53-man roster, but it's really about the 69-person roster. That's what we were trying to do, whatever we were trying to do to get those 69 guys together. Some of our guys are vested, we ask them to come in a little bit different way, whether it's practice squad or whatever. We're choosing for the Indianapolis game, from that entire group and we like what we're choosing from."

Can you talk about DL Kurt Hinish, the undrafted free agent?

"Everybody loves an underdog. He earned this spot. I knew a little bit about him before he got here. We told the guys early on, you come in first round, free agent, we're going to put you all together in drills. Show us, make us put you on this roster and that's what Kurt (Hinish) did. He worked hard in practices and when we got to games, he showed up then too, definitely showed out. I'm excited for him, Jake Hansen, Troy (Hairston). Whenever you see an undrafted player that makes the roster, it's pretty special."

Are you afraid about throwing the ball to FB Troy Hairston?

"We're not afraid at all. He's a good athlete. Being a linebacker, D-lineman, whatever you want to call him, but what we saw is that he's a knee-bender. He's an athlete. He'll hit. He's physical. He's tough, then he can catch. In practice we've seen him do that. It's just not if he's out there in the fullback position, out there in that group, that he can only do this. He's a pretty versatile guy that can do a few different things."

What went into the decision to keep eight linebackers on the active roster?

"You try to keep the players that you think can play and you can work different ways, when you say the active roster. Keep in mind, I think we need to start looking past the active, 69 could be active. When we choose from that, 48 will dress. That's what went into it. We kept letting guys play and they told us they should be on the roster."

What were the ultimate factors when it came to building your running back room?

"First, as we came in was our one running back. That's what we wanted to sort out. Who's going to be our lead? From there, if the lead goes down, guy with a similar skill set. You need a third-down guy that's maybe a little bit better with protection. Most third running backs, you like them to play a little bit of special teams too. All these things we felt like going in, we had a group where a lot of guys had highlights to their game that we thought would fit eventually. That's how we went with that group."

What have you seen from LB Jake Hansen from his college days when you first met him to now?

"When you have a history with somebody, it's my first year, of course, being a head football coach here. For some of the guys that don't know, I've been with Jake (Hansen), knowing him and seeing him play for four years. If he hadn't gotten hurt one year at Illinois, I think he would have set the record for the defender taking the ball away. We understand what we are trying to get accomplished defensively. I like some of the plays he's made. He's like Kurt (Hinish) and other guys, told us he needs to be around."

After addressing the tight end position during training camp, do you feel confident in the personnel you have now?

"I think you all talked to Nick (Caserio) yesterday. As a general rule, we never stop looking to upgrade our roster, tight end position, all positions. I can understand we've had a few injuries. That's the one position (tight end) that injuries have taken a toll a little bit. We still like the people that we have right now and we're going to dress at least three guys on game day. We'll feel good about the three that we dress."

Can you talk about claiming WR Tyler Johnson off of waivers?

"Waiver wire, when it comes out, we look at all of our players and as you go through the process, through the draft, you see a lot of guys. You can't get them all. Tyler is a player that we like for a period of time and he was available. We continue to look to upgrade the roster, it made sense. Excited about him coming here"

Does it not worry you that WR Tyler Johnson didn't make the Buccaneers team because he didn't play special teams?

"It does. In an ideal world, we'd like for at least one of our positions, as you look at our receivers now. If we dress four, at least one needs to play special teams. We can find a spot for a guy that's an excellent receiver."

Are you planning on keeping three running backs for Week 1 or are you looking to add more?

"Those are flexible numbers. I'd say at least three. You look at what we did last year, I think we had three-plus every game and I don't see that changing much."

What lead to the decision to reunite with TE Jordan Akins?

"Sometimes you go your separate ways and if we get a chance to work together again, we'd like that. That's the case with Jordan (Akins). We talked about the tight end position and where we are with it. He was available and it made sense to us. It made sense to him too. Again, we're always try to improve, and we thought he'd been a good fit for us. We're excited about him being back."

Is TE Pharaoh Brown coming along with his injury?

"Yes. All of our players, the ones that missed time, for the most part, most of them are pretty much back. Absolutely, he's getting better."

Going into 2022, what are your expectations for this team?

"I understand most head coaches are going to say the same thing right now. I like ours. Every step along the way, we've evaluated in detail. We've liked a lot of the things we've seen. I know we need to get to the game and play it, but I like where we are right now. We'll be able to tell in a little over a week exactly where we are, but we feel like we've improved over last year's team. That's what we wanted to do, start with that. I know we've done that."

Will OL Kenyon Green see reps on first team offense?

"I can say that Kenyon Green will play for us quickly this year."

How close is LB Christian Harris to being ready to play?

"He's not as close. Hamstrings can be tricky. He's making a lot of progress but he's not there yet."

When did you first see that RB Dameon Pierce was a special player?

"I think it's a lot of all the things you've said, off the field first off. He comes into the room, you start talking to him, he's got a little confidence. Then, he went to the field, special teams, what do I need to do coach, everyday. He loves football. I did know a little bit about some of his highlights before, run the football. Thought he would meet our personality that we'd like to be and that's what we've seen. Then he starts playing in games and we've seen every step along the way. We've seen the same thing from him. We're excited about him being on the team and that running back room is a lot stronger with him in it."

How difficult was it to cut down that linebacker room?

"With the amount we have on our roster right now, you can see it was tough because everyone that stayed we've seen them do good things and feel like we can win with all of them. That was tough, but in an ideal world, you want every decision to be a hard one based on guys doing something that you've liked. I'm going to say that for most of our positions, it came down to that. I think we had one of our players, Max (Scharping), that was picked once up by someone else (Cincinnati). He's a good football player. We talk about our roster and we're feeling like we had great competition throughout. I think the numbers say that."

What was the conversation like with DL Derek Rivers after his great preseason?

"It's tough but you know Derek (Rivers) has been around awhile and the injuries are a part of it, but you look at what he did in the preseason. We're talking about him right now because he showed out. He made plays. It's not like he had a career-ending injury. Eventually, you'll see him off the edge, making plays again."

Do you have a timetable for DL Derek Rivers right now?