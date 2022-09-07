Transcript: 9-7-2022 Press Conferences

HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"There's nothing like game week, been doing it awhile. The excitement for this Wednesday practice where we can pretty much only practice in pads once a week now, so this is an important day for us. We were able to get a lot of good work done. As you start the season, we kind of had the Monday before the first game pinpointed as far as selecting captains. Whenever you get to selecting captains, we started the process way back when, first meeting. Teammates have gotten an opportunity to see guys they want representing them on and off the football field for a long period of time. That's why for offensive captains, which will be Davis Mills and Brandin Cooks, that's saying an awful lot about them. They do it the right way. They lead the right way on and off the football field. Defensively, it says a lot when your Jerry Hughes, which will be one of defensive captains, when you've only been in the building for less than a year, to have that kind of impact on your teammates, and of course Christian Kirksey. Teams I've been on, if your quarterback and your mike linebacker is not selected as captain, it's tougher. Luckily for us, we have guys that really lead that way. Special teams-wise, Jon Weeks has been good at his position for a long period of time. I like those five guys for representing us. Also, the amount of other teammates that got votes that I could easily have seen in those leadership roles, that's another step along the way. As I said, it was good today. For the most part, we're healthy, too. You want to be healthy going into the first game. We realize what's at stake. A division game at home, doesn't get any bigger, any better than that. Our fans in the preseason were really excited. I know they're going to be excited about the first regular game at NRG Stadium."

What does it mean to you to see your picture taken with the Houston coaches like Dusty Baker and Stephen Silas?

"We feel like Houston is a special place to live. There's something about H-Town and the guys that lead the different programs. I'm a big college basketball, college football fan, and of course our professional sports. Dusty Baker has been a friend for a long period of time. Getting to know Stephen, so that was good. The guys have a busy schedule, but we all came together, and it turned out well."

Can you talk about the challenge it will be going against Colts CB Stephon Gilmore?

"It's just that. It's a challenge. He's been a good player a lot of different places. Everywhere he's been he's played the same way, one of the best corners in the game. I remember when he came out of college. It seems like he's been manning that position for a long period of time, so it's a challenge. If you're a receiver, you want to go against guys like that that you know are going to be at their best."

Could TE O.J. Howard contribute immediately in Week 1?

"I'm excited about getting through practice. We've practiced two times with him so far, all has gone well. He has a history and it's one thing when you're a rookie coming in, feeling your way through. He's played good football in the league. Enjoyed the little bit of time we've had the chance to spend with him so far and we'll see. That's why this week is important."

What do you expect from Colts QB Matt Ryan in his first game with a new team?

"I expect him to continue to play the way he's played and that's outstanding football. Played against him quite a few times and he's been one of the best quarterbacks in our league, and that's based on performance on the football field. He can make all the throws. They're not going to be running a whole lot of read options with him. All of the throws he can make, he knows the game, smart. It's not like we're going to trick him an awful lot. Again, that's the challenge for us defensively. First off, be able to control the run because Matt (Ryan) can make all the throws but their offense goes based on their running back, their tailback who's an outstanding player (Jonathan Taylor)."

How difficult will play action be because of Colts RB Jonathan Taylor and the run game impact?

"Very. The easiest thing to do is just hand the ball off and they run the ball down the field. You have to make a commitment to the run. The only way to make a commitment to the run is to be isolated on the outside. It's a reason why you go and draft a guy with the third pick in the draft (DB Derek Stingley Jr.) and you bring another guy in that you like, cornerback-wise. It's going to come down to that. I know everybody assumes we play cover-2 every snap. We do a little bit more. It's hard to stop the run when you're playing cover-2, so have to be able to do it all. The play action definitely gives us trouble."

Going up against the Colts offensive line, will that give you an evaluation on what you have on your defensive line?

"I think the first game is going to give everybody an evaluation of exactly where we are. All we can go on right now is what we've done in training camp, preseason games, where we're going against another opponent. We've liked a lot of the things we've seen, but we start from scratch right now. They don't carry the stats over from the preseason or training camp. I'm anxious to see all positions, to see how we compare, how we match up against one of the teams that has been one of the better ones in our division for a long period of time."

What have you seen from the Colts defensive unit including DE DeForest Buckner?

"We talk about a player than can do multiple things is big. I'm going to say our entire font four, they're committed. They not coming in a team that's saying we're a blitz team, we're going to blitz every snap. The engine of their defense is their front four that's what Gus Bradley's (Colt's defensive coordinator) history says. In order for that to work, you have to be good inside, it's as simple as that. For us, Maliek Collins needs to play good football, Roy Lopez. It starts with those guys, closest ones to the ball. That's definitely the case with them."

Can you talk about the bond and pride you share with Dusty Baker and Stephen Silas as African Americans representing this city?

"I realize that that's the case. That doesn't happen very often, especially in a major city, probably the only city in the country where that's the case. It's one thing to have three black men leading the professional franchise but, what I know about those men is pretty special too. Getting to know Stephen (Silas), he's probably the youngest basketball coach in the NBA, one other. Look what he's been able to do. That's outstanding. It's about the example you set. Young people who look like us, they see a young man leading a professional franchise like that. I've been a fan of Dusty Baker for a long period of time. When I first got a chance to know him, and just to see his history on what he's done as a player and a coach, to be in that group is pretty special for me.

Why was it so important to you to make that coaches photo happen?

"As you said, how often does that happen? When you see something that's happening for the first time, you want to have something to always remember it by, as much as anything. You're right, busy schedules but you can normally make time for things that are important. For me personally, that was our off day. It worked out for us. I'm a fan and I live in Houston so supporting other sports is very important to me. We all were talking about each other's sports. They know exactly what's getting ready to happen here, this week. And I know exactly where they are in their programs too."

Who was the best storyteller?

"Some of the stuff we have to keep within the family a little bit. We'll just leave it at that."

What was your reaction when Kelvin Sampson (University of Houston basketball coach) said he was impressed with your knowledge of his program?

"When I say I'm a fan, I am a fan. How could you not be a fan of Kelvin Sampson? Look at what he's done, where he's been, Indiana. What we're trying to build is a consistent winner. Right now, talking with Kelvin a little bit, I know that they're going to be a winner. It's just exactly how far they can go. It's one thing to take a picture, but I'm looking forward to getting to know the guys, sharing stories, information. That's what's going to help all of us."

What has your experience told you about the gap between preseason speed and regular season speed? How do you help rookies navigate that jump?

"First off, there is a difference. We have veteran players too. We have to lean on them, but you have to get to this week and you start practicing that way. There's no way to really get ready for it. You have to get to game speed. You look at what every team does. For us, most of our stars have played. We had a few guys who didn't play in the preseason. You look across the NFL, there's a lot of stars that haven't played. You go from zero to 70 plays. That in itself, for the young players, is one thing. Even for the older players, that transition we go through every year and guys seem to find a way to handle it. That will be the case for us. I just know that our team is in excellent shape and we grind. We practice hard. History told me that's the way you get ready for it."

Is there blanket advice that you give to all rookies going into their first NFL game or is individual?

"It's individual but there's some blanket things too that you give. It just doesn't start right now. We've been prepping the guys for this week for forever. First day, first meeting we got together and I talked to the team about who we need to catch in our division. To be able to play a team that dominated us, if that can't get you motivated, what can? A lot of that is we didn't play our best ball. They were on and we didn't play our best ball. All we're trying to do is play the best version of ourselves. That's what we want to show our fans this weekend."

Of all the personalities you've been around as a coach, where does RB Dameon Pierce fit in?

"I hate comparing because I've been doing it awhile. Earlier in my career I used to compare, this was the best guy I've been around, and you always get a call from one of those guys. I try to stay away from that. I'll just say that Dameon (Pierce), you're asking that question based on talking with him. He is a unique person that has energy and I'm just anxious to see him take this next step. As a rookie, he's come into the building, and asked 'What do I need to do coach?' First day, 'What do I need to do?', and then gone to work, doing it, showing up, hasn't missed anything, hasn't worried about practice squad. We had him on the special teams doing work. All different things we've asked him to do. Yes, yes, yes, and yes. He's earned an opportunity to lead us. It was asked, is he our starting running back? He's earned the right to line up there with the one's, the first snap and I'm anxious to see him play."

What have you been able to see from Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. and the two new rookies WR Alec Pierce and TE Jelani Woods?

"First off with (Michael) Pittman, excellent size, speed. He was productive last year. I would say they've added speed to go along with it. Look at what they've done with their passing game. You bring in one of the all-time great quarterbacks and you've added speed at the other two positions. The tight end position has always been a big part of their offense. That's why we're so excited. We think we've made improvements. We get a chance to see it right away."

How do you prepare for Colts LB Shaquille Leonard?

"You tell me. I don't know. As we see it, a lot of great players we're going to play each week. We practice hard too. That's how we're going to do it. I'm going to go back to the best version of ourselves is what we have to do. Especially the first game of the year, you have to concentrate on yourselves and do the best that you possible can, whether that be ball security on one side of the ball or taking the ball away, penalties. All of those things that you talk about opening game of the year is where we are. We're going to concentrate on that. We know that the opponent on the other side has good players at every position."

Is the depth chart official?