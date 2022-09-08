Transcript: 9-8-2022 Press Conferences

LB COACH MILES SMITH

Do you feel like your defense is well equipped for the Colts game on Sunday?

"I don't think it's just about the Colts. I think we're well prepared for the season in general. We do our defensive football a certain way. We're about the fundamentals. We've had all the way up to this point, nine months, to coach up the fundamentals. I think we're ready enough to play not only the Colts, but anybody."

What's it like watching the video of what Colts RB Jonathan Taylor did last year?

"Jonathan Taylor is a great running back. I think everybody knows that, but our defense isn't set up to play individual players. We're going to do what we do and we're not going to scheme, create a different opponent. We're going to stick to the fundamentals of football. Then, you can't make football too difficult. Be where you're supposed to be, run your butt off to the ball and make the play at the point of attack. Whether it's Jonathan Taylor, or whether it's anybody else, we're going to do it the same way."

How much does it help your team that you're returning the first line linebackers that played last year against the Colts?

"It's more of going into a season with linebackers who have played in our system, generally, not necessarily just about the Colts. The Colts do certain things, but in the end I don't think offenses do a whole lot different things. We need to prepare the guys with the fundamentals, whether we're playing the Colts, whether it's the Titans, the 49ers, whoever it may be. We prepare the same way for the guys. It's good that they played last year just because they're well prepared and they've laid a solid foundation for our defense. I don't think playing the Colts in particular is really going to mean anything."

Can you talk about the Colts offensive line and the ability to get to the second level?

"They have a good offensive line. I think everybody sees that, whether it's second level, whether it's however you want to phrase it. I think that they're like other offenses are. In the NFL, I don't think there's a huge difference from team to team. Each one of these games is a college all-star game if you really look at it. Obviously, they have some special players, (Quenton) Nelson is obviously a special player. In the end, whether they're climbing, whether they're not, it's the same from week to week, honestly."

What do you remember from Colts QB Matt Ryan?

"He's a vet. I've been watching him all the way back since Boston College, been a huge fan of him. Obviously, he's now a not Lamar Jackson running around out there, but he's a savvy vet who knows what he's doing. He commands an offense. He really is a 'pro's pro' quarterback. When we play teams like this, you just have to be on point, on your P's and Q's because in the end, if you're not, he's going to make you pay for it."

When you play a veteran quarterback like Colts QB Matt Ryan, can they can just find ways to beat you?

"When you have a vet, you're probably able to do a little bit more than if you have a rookie quarterback. I think offenses and schemes in general, they don't really switch up too much from player to player. You obviously are going to tweak in certain areas, the same way we tweak our defense in certain areas. At the core of it, we play the Tampa 2. They play their style of offense. Doesn't really matter the players that are in there. We'll adjust small little tweaks, but they really are tweaks. These aren't foundational changes."

Because you don't have much video of Colts QB Matt Ryan in their system, does that complicate your preparation?

"If you are a team that changes up a lot from week to week, then yes, that would be happening. Because we're a foundational defense, I'm trying to emphasize it does not matter what the opponent does. It is what we do. We're going to concentrate on us. We're not going to concentrate as much on the opponent. Obviously, we know we're playing the Colts, and they're going to do certain types of things that may be a little bit different than others. But if our foundational rules are correct, it really doesn't matter game to game."

What have you seen from Colts OL Quenton Nelson?

"He's a talented player. He can do pretty much anything you ask. Climb the second level, he's quick. He's powerful. He can really do anything that you're asking for. I will say, we also aren't trying to get into a bench-pressing competition with him. There's ways to handle all offensive lineman, the same way that they think there's ways to handle athletic linebackers. There are things that you have to do different from opponent to opponent."

What comes to mind when you think of LB Christian Kirksey's personality and leadership?

"I think you hit on it. He's a leader. He's a 'pro's pro' who attacks it every single day. When things are not necessarily going the way we want them on the field, he's always that calm and collected player out there. We tell the linebackers everyday, you don't want to get too high, you don't want to get too low. We stay in the middle and we will just continue to just grind day after day. That's what Kirko (Christian Kirksey) does. He's not going to be the leader necessarily that's going to be screaming at people on the field. He leads by example first and I think these are the best type of leaders."

What memories do you have of LB Christian Kirskey on the sideline during the preseason and last year?

"Going along with what I just said, there we're a couple times last year where, obviously last year was not the year we wanted to be. I know we're focused on the future, but he was able to go from position to position and just calm everybody down. There's a little bit of not necessarily arguing, but discontent on the sideline. He was able to just bring guys down a level. We don't want to go high or too low. We can't have the valleys and the peaks. We just have to say in the middle and I think he does from day to day."

When building this roster, do you have to consider Colts RB Jonathan Taylor and Titans RB Derrick Henry?

"We are part of the Tampa 2 family defense. I think everybody knows that. But if you're watching the same game that we are, we're not playing Tampa 2 every snap. We're a well-rounded defense in what we do. I would get away from some of the stereotypes of what you would think a Lovie Smith defense is. We adjust, we evolve just like every offense is adjusting and evolving out there. We're going to play all types of defenses. We play all the same defenses everybody in the league does. Two high, single high, whatever it may be, we're playing everything. It is what it is."

Is having a strong front seven and defensive backs advantageous for your defense when you're facing the same running backs and offensive line?

"I would say it is beneficial not just against the Colts, it is beneficial for our defense. The primary thing that we coach our guys upon is just running to the football. There's limits to our bodies where you can't run to the football 70 different snaps, 75 different snaps. Having somebody of equal quality to be able to come in or at least close to, it keeps the ship running pretty well. I think with our two deep, we have that now. We have guys that if somebody goes down, it really is that next man up mentality. It's not just lip service that were saying. We really think that we can win games with our two deep."

What are some things that make LB Neville Hewitt a special player?

"I think you hit that on the point. Neville (Hewitt), he is a special player in that he is a pro. He's going to attack things the way that you should from day after day. He watches probably more film than anybody else. When you're doing these types of things, you're able to just consistently be where your supposed to be. And that's what Neville does. Neville also has an elite quality of just pure toughness. Then, this is still football and he's a linebacker. Linebackers have to be the toughest guys on the field and I don't think anybody in the league questions whether Neville Hewitt is going to throw his head in there and knock somebody out. That's really what shows his elite aspect in the league."

With LB Christian Harris out for at least four games, how do you prepare him to eventually contribute to the team?