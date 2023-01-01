Transcripts: 1-1-2022 Press conferences after Texans vs. Jaguars

HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"Of course, the plan was for us to play a lot better than we did today. We've been playing better football than we played today, all three phases. Defensively, we got to tackle better. That's been a tough spot for us a lot of the year. We had opportunities. These explosive runs, we had been playing them better, but today we didn't. Too many missed tackles which lead to big plays like that. Offensively, we have to get some points on the board. We were never able to really establish the run. Pass-wise, for protection to just the entire passing game, it wasn't our day today. Kind of as simple as that."

One of your goals was to win a home game. How disappointing is it to not accomplish that?

"Disappointing. Whenever you talk about a first-time, something that's never been done, you know, as I said, the plan, of course, was to play a lot better. When you play like that, it's not going to happen. We're not going to win one, so there's nothing else to really say on that. You got to score some points, got to be able to keep them out of the end zone. We didn't do that today."

What changed today from what you could see with QB Davis Mills throwing the ball down the field?

"First off, I think we probably need to give the Jaguars credit. They've been playing outstanding ball. The pressure was good on their part today. Coverage was really good. So, if you throw that back on us, I didn't think our protection was as good as it needs to be, and Davis (Mills) would be the first guy to tell you. Whenever we're talking about passing game not being effective, it's about throwing and catching. We weren't able to do that today."

What was disappointing about today's game?

"Everything. Most disappointing, the loss. No win at home this year, all of that. Game-wise, we didn't do many things well today. For the most part we're fairly healthy. Just didn't really see us -- I saw us playing a lot better today."

With one game left, how do you regroup to end the season on a positive note?

"It's just that. We talked a lot about trying to finish with a great record of course in our division. We've split with a couple of teams. The other team, we've tied them. There's an opportunity for us to get a win. I know they need one as much as we do. We have one more game on our season. We've gone through some tough times. If I'm a betting man, I'll say the guys are going to really show up and play well against the Colts."

When rookies like DB Jalen Pitre and LB Christian Harris are showing improvements and progressing, is it a little bit of frustration?

"Well, I would say mental mistakes. It's a good running back. He's been playing good ball, but part of our job is to get him down. The one play you're talking about, you have two missed tackles. Normally that's going to lead to a big play. Eventually we've got to eliminate that. You talk about run defense, that's what run defense is about. Great running backs get to the second level. You've got to be able to get them down from there. Today those ones we didn't get them down led to big scores."

How rough was that to not get any points in the redzone, and was RB Rex Burkhead supposed to be the first option?

"I can't go into all the details there. In the end, we had a wheel route with Rex (Burkhead), and we didn't complete it. When you get down in the red zone, that's been an issue for us a little bit this year. When you get down into the red zone you've got to be able to cash it in, not with just a field goal. Just felt like we needed a touchdown to stay up with them then."

Do you look at this offense and feel like today represents what it is, or do you feel like there's a game left where you also have questions to answer?

"Whenever you have another game to play, you've got to play it. One more opportunity to show us something we haven't seen. But there's a body of work now that we have to go with, and the body of work hasn't been good enough. It's as simple as that. But, yes, we're going to take this last game. I think there's something about finishing with a good taste in your mouth, and we're excited by it. After you have a game like this you want one more opportunity as much as anything, and that's what we're going to get."

With the players on the sideline frustrated during the game, what happened there?

"I can't tell you what happened there. Was Jerry (Hughes) frustrated? Jerry, you going to keep going? I was. There's a lot of us frustrated on the sideline. When you give up a big play, you don't play your best, there's going to be frustration. It normally starts from the leaders of the team. What I know about Jerry, he was in there the last play, coaching up guys doing the best he could at the end, trying to give us a spark or whatever we needed. There was a lot of frustration on the sideline today for sure."

How would you evaluate how you've coached this season?

"I don't quite know how to answer that. We've won two games. When I talk about what the players haven't done, I mean, we're leading them. I'm leading the team. So, it's pretty simple on how I've done this year. Haven't done as good enough of a job to win games. So sometimes I mean it ends up like that for whatever reason. I know we showed up, we've been trying hard we didn't get it done right now. What I'm focusing on as much as anything is we have one more opportunity to get a win, and then after that you can look at the body of work and what we've done with what we've been working with."

For a lot of players that are looking for future contracts or extensions, do you find out more about your team when your backs are against the wall or when it matters the most?

"You definitely learn about your team and when we're going through adversity. It's not just this last game or this game today. We've been doing that for a period of time. We've been out of the playoffs for a while. Normally once the team is out of the playoffs, then you kind of see what they're about. Our guys have been showing up playing and practicing hard, trying to win games. We didn't play well enough today. I'm looking at this, we didn't play well enough today. We played a lot better than that. And if I'm a betting man I would say we're going to play a lot better next week."

With losses like this, does this overshadow what you have done the rest of the season?