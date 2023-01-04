Transcripts: 1-4-2023 Press Conferences ahead of Texans at Colts

HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"Just like all of you, I was watching Monday Night Football too, which I normally do. I witnessed what we all saw. Our game can be violent. It's a contact sport. Injuries happen, but you assume that an injury like that won't happen. I don't know Damar (Hamlin). I've never met him, but I think we all feel like we do, when you're part of this close-knit football fraternity. On our football team, we do have members that do know him personally. Jacques Cesaire that coaches our defensive line coached him last year on the staff there. Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes were teammates with Damar last year with the Bills. Then it goes all the way back, Jimmy Morrissey spent five years at the University of Pittsburgh with Damar. Kurt Hinish was a high school teammate, so when people that you know personally are that close, you feel like you even know him a little bit more. Watching it, it was tough. You had to think about as a parent, his parents and everybody that loves him, as he fought for his life on the field. What I also saw was natural emotion on how much people care, from the opponent across the field, with the Cincinnati Bengals, and watching their team from coaches, administrators and players. What I also saw that night was how people pulling together, the medical team, and how they went into work to save his life. But that is football, and somethings can happen like that. On how we've handled it since then, I thought it would be wise to let the guys have another day yesterday to just kind of reflect and take this all in. We made our mental health clinicians and all the people that can help guys that may need to talk to someone available. Our players came back in today. We tried to get on as much of a regular routine as much as we could. We normally start our day off with a team meeting. We were able to do that today and had the person that's in charge of our mental health here leading the meeting. We just let the guys know that what they're feeling right now is kind of natural. We're all kind of feeling the same things, but we're going to get through this together. Let everybody talk a little bit. The one's that really wanted to. The guys that I mentioned that know Damar personally, I think it was good for them to let the team know a little bit about him and let all of us know a little bit about him. That's where we are with that. Organizationally, we're going to do whatever we can to help the Bills and anyone else that we feel like we can help, doing our part. I know one thing that I, and when you feel like you're far away and you can't do awful lot, I'm a believer, so I believe in prayer, that it helps. I know he had a lot of people praying for a speedy recovery, and we hope that he gets better and better each day. Football-wise, on where we are, we have another game to play. As I said, we're going to try to get into it as much of a normal routine as we possibly can today. Get ready to play our last game of the season. That's where we are."

What sentiments can you share on what you know and have heard about Damar Hamlin?

"The general thoughts are just that. He's a great guy that loves to play the game of football. I think most of us are aware of the outside charity that he formed to collect toys for kids in his area. He's a guy from the Pittsburgh area that played high school ball there, stayed there at the University of Pittsburgh. He was involved. That's what the sentiment was. The guys that knew him with the Bills just talked about how good of a teammate he was. Always had his iPad with him, talking football, trying to learn football. For me, just as a player, sixth-round draft pick, the odds are against him. The odds have probably been against him most of his life, and he's overcome them. But to know what he had to do to make the roster, and as we talk to our guys always you need to be ready. Unfortunately, another injury happened, and he got a chance to play. I know he was playing outstanding football this year for the Bills."

How difficult has it been to get this entire organization through this week?

"First off, it is hard. I have been in football a little bit longer than most of the guys in the locker room. I've been part of games and teams that have had some serious injuries. But not one like this that played out right in front of all of us. On how we get through it, I think when times like this happen you see how close you are. Everybody says it's a family here. We do have that, and guys genuinely care. I think what we all saw is that you can compete hard against someone and try to win and do everything possible, but once someone is in need, it's how you gather together. How you come together. That's where we are, and it's just starting. It happened Monday. There's a lot of tough days ahead, but I know we're all going to go through it together and just the emotions that you feel. For our guys to know that whatever you're feeling right now, we know him differently from different places and letting the guys know that's okay too. I talk to them as a head football coach, but also Nick (Caserio) our general manager talked to them organizationally, 'Guys, wherever you are, we are here to support you. Wherever you are in your journey going through all of this.' I talked a lot about my belief in prayer, and a lot of others, on things that we can do. These are all the things that we've done. What the guys wanted to do, they wanted to have that to talk it out. But what they also want to do, they want to play too. So, getting back into as much of a normal routine as we can is also part of it."

How do you feel about the talk of this week's games potentially being pushed back?

"During times like this, we have to follow the lead of our leaders, our commissioner. If that's the case, that's what we'll do. Right now, the games are still on. When tragic things happen, the best way to deal with it sometimes is to get back into your routine as much as possible. If that's the case, we'll deal with it then. Right now, we're going on like there will be a game this week."

Is anything that you saw with Damar Hamlin's situation that changed your view of the game?

"No, not at all. It's physical contact that happens throughout. I'm sure Damar (Hamlin) has made a lot of tackles. Each one of our guys, each play, and there's a lot of games that're going to be going on, not just in the NFL but college and all the way down. I have young grandchildren. We have a lot of people playing football. Not just football but other contact sports, where sometimes bad things just happen. But not, it hasn't changed anything. Right now, I think we try to make it as safe as possible for the guys with how we teach tackling, blocking, all of those things. How we protect defenseless players. There's a lot of safeguards in place right now to make our game as safe as it could possibly be."

When you think of the fragility of life, what do you have to get through to come back into this?

"When we start playing sports just in general, there's a lot of coaching and coach talk that you give. One is to always play each down like it's your last. As I get up into the years a little bit, I don't take life for granted. Just being able to live a full life each day, making the most of it and appreciating what we have here on our team. Now me talking about our Houston Texans football team, we have a bunch of special men. We genuinely care about each other. Now, if one of our players had a major injury or something serious happened to them, it would be obvious then. But what I see is that everyday guys are just genuinely caring about each other. We take that with everything that we do. Life is precious. It can change at any time. That's reality in our world."

Have you been able to reach out to the head coaches from Monday night's game?

"I have not had a chance to talk to coach (Sean) McDermott. On the Buffalo Bills staff, three of their staff have been on staffs that I've been a part of too. Leslie Frazier, Rob Boras and Eric Washington. Bobby Babich also, so four guys I know personally. What we all did, like everyone, is trying to reach out, 'What you can do to support you? We're praying for you.' A lot of our guys have already of course made donations. But what can we do? You feel their pain and know exactly what they're going through. Sometimes people just knowing that you're supporting them is enough to maybe make it a little bit easier. That's what we've done so far."

What have you thought about the millions of dollars of donations that have come in to Damar Hamlin's foundation?

"I think that shows you the good in our country and just the people in general from all different walks of life. As far as our organization, we, here, Uvalde, we've gone through some tough times, and our players have stepped up when people in our community have been in need. It's gone through tragic things. So, of course our organization, I knew what the organization would do officially, but there's so much more going on unofficially too from people in our organization that are trying to help out. Not just ours but all. Again, the opponent across the field, Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals, Mike Brown's team, how they handled it. Just thinking about 32 teams all trying to do whatever they can do just help."

Has there been any discussion about how the players might approach their first time getting back on the field?

"Yes, that's one of the things we've talked about too. First our organization about this game. You've got to live in the short-term world. That was first about a day off. Now coming back today, we're getting through the day with our routine and how we make that safe. Eventually, if there's a game, guys are going to have to put on the pads and everything that comes with it. We have a few days to prep as much as anything. But I think they've been dealing with all their life, knowing that there's some danger involved."

Do you think there should be games this weekend?

"Eventually, football will be played. Eventually. We understand that it's a violent sport. First off for me, what we're all trying to gather is exactly what happened. I wouldn't say that it's just football. I would say that every sport where contact is involved, some freak things can happen that are bad. So, I'm going to go with what our leaders tell us. By me being a football coach, I know there's risk involved, but that's something we've all chosen to be a part of."

Have you reached out to the players and coaches that we're individually impacted by this?

"Yeah, I've spoken to them, of course, each one individually. Before we met as a football team, I wanted them to tell me, again as I said earlier, I never met Damar (Hamlin), I wanted to hear what he was like in high school, college. Yes, I've talked to all of them. We talked about the players but (Defensive Line Coach) Jacques Cesaire too. I mentioned the coaches – what I also know, I know Sean McDermott is a heck of a guy, strong believer, great leader. I know how he's leading their football team through this tough time. I also know about the guys that I mentioned, Leslie Frazier, Rob Boras, Eric Washington, Bobby Babich. I know these guys. These are family men. I know they're giving the guys exactly what the players probably need right now. Guys, this sport football, these relationships, we talk and say it's bigger than football. It really is. Life is bigger than football. But for us, football is a part of our lives, and we accept that."

Do you have any experience like this that you can take from and tell the players?

"I've never (been around) something like this that has happened. I've been in a few games, and you go through seasons and some bad things happen. I've had a family member way back where tragedy surfaced from a concussion that passed away. I think there are a lot of things that could possibly happen. If you think about the amount of games that's played, there's not really that many serious injuries. One, is too many. It's hard to just be totally safe on some things.

Football players are thought of as warriors, how important is it for you to tell the guys this is the time to admit that you're impacted by this?

"I think we have a pretty deep relationship with our guys. Before we get into that situation, it's very important. Of course, we've done all of that. We've all let our guard down a little bit. Yeah, you're right, gladiators, warriors and all of the that, but not in these circumstances right here. If you just look at a snapshot of when Damar (Hamlin) went down and what's happening, and you saw the expressions on all the players faces, that was happening right then. How many other places do you think you could've gotten the same snapshot on what's going on, and especially from the football players who played. As I said earlier, I watched it as a parent. I'm a parent/grandad. I went into that role on what his parents are feeling right now, tried to. I also went into Zac's (Taylor) and Sean's (McDermott) role as a coach looking at one of our players out on the football field. It's the same feeling that you have. You're just sick. What can I do to help? When you're away and can't do an awful lot, times like this I'm glad I am a believer, where you can start praying. Think about all the people that have been praying for Damar. I can't wait for him to come back, be healthy and whole and for him to see how much of an impact he's had."

