Transcripts: 10-19-2022 Press Conferences

HC LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"I guess it has been forever since we've played a game. It's good to get back into the routine. We're excited to go out to Las Vegas. I know what their record says, but when you start looking at who we'll be playing against, offensive skill, defensive skill, upfront, it definitely gets your attention. We need a win as much as they do. It was good to get back out on the practice field. We did a little bit Monday but today, Wednesday, is our regular Wednesday routine. The game is about adjustments, so you adjust and move on. Good work. We're in pretty good shape heath-wise this time of the year."

How will your offense try to contain Raiders DL Maxx Crosby?

"We're trying to figure that out. Most offenses have been trying to figure that out. He's just an excellent football player, good talent, size, quickness, speed, power, all of that. He's relentless. He plays until the whistle blows. You have to love how he plays football. We realize that though. Our offensive line realizes that we have good tackles. I know they're excited about whenever you have a great player like that coming in, you have to be excited about playing against a special player like that (Maxx Crosby). I know our guys are."

How does the organization approach going forward without Jack Easterby?

"I think it's like anything else. You look at a football team, you have injuries and there has to be a backup plan in place. Some guys are out for the season. Of course, things have to move on is what I'm saying. As I said then, my short time I worked with Jack was all good. He did a great job for us. Sometimes divorce is a good thing. I've said that before, too. As far as how we're moving, that's what we're doing. Moving forward. We have enough people in place to be able to pick up and keep going."

With LB Christian Harris coming off reserve/injured list, where have you noticed his improvement?

"I was really excited then and really exited now. We like the skill set, the talent of a young player. You have to keep that in mind. It's his first game in a long period of time. I think he has grown as much as you can grow without practicing. He's smart. He's put in the time. Now you have to have that first game. We have to get him out there and let him start playing. Eventually, that's what he'll be able to do."

Is LB Christian Harris up to speed and potentially ready to play this week in Las Vegas?

"Possibly. Let's get to that game. We're going through a week of practice, see where he is and go from there."

How do you balance giving your tackles help against the pash rush or letting them go one-on-one to give QB Davis Mills more passing options?

"I think it's just that, what you said. There's a balance. Two great defensive ends, we feel like we have two really good tackles. The game, most of the time, is a one-on-one game. You have to feel like you can start off with just that. We chip, we have tight end help, running back help. That's a basic part of offensive football also. The balance is to be flexible in mixing in, do both and try to keep a defensive end off balance as much as you can."

With the emphasis on running the football, do you see a need to have other guys help RB Dameon Pierce?

"How many reps did he get last time? 26? I think your starting tailback can handle 26 plays. Most lead running backs can handle that. As I see it if you're a running football team, your lead tailback needs to have over 20 carries in an ideal world. When he was getting 10, we said it wasn't enough. I'm just going from there. Is that too much? No, quick answer."

As you continue to run the ball, is there going to be a need to add other guys beside RB Dameon Pierce?

"Maybe. I'm going to start back with our lead tailback getting that amount. From there, we see how it goes. Is there a need to have someone else spill your lead running back? No, I don't think so. I don't think the league is that way. There's some third down situations that maybe like that. No, I don't think so at all."

What's your relationship with James Liipfert in your approach to evaluate rookies development?

"Starting off with, they're rookies. They're young. They're going to make mistakes. You can't expect them to be what they'll eventually be. If you're playing young guys and living with a few rookie mistakes, don't fear that at all either. You just evaluate your roster. Do they give you the best chance to win with knowing all of those things? Young, hasn't played a lot. To me, the answer has been yes. Instead of me saying that, are we playing rookies right now? A lot of them, yes. That's what we believe. Kind of as simple as that."

What's your evaluation of DB Jalen Pitre after the first quarter of the season and what do you expect from him the rest of the season?

"If you ask Jalen, he'll say just continue to wrap up with the tackles. Beyond that, everyday he's been here he's been working with the first team. He's gotten a lot of valuable reps, just normal growth of going through the season. Excited him about seeing him the second quarter of the football season. He's learned an awful lot. He can make plays. He's on record of course doing that. Excited about seeing both of our young safeties. Jonathan Owens hadn't played a lot of football, but both of those guys are healthy and they're trending this direction."

What do you expect from DB Derek Stingley Jr. and his matchup with Raiders WR Davonte Adams?

"That's why we drafted him that high. Each week there's going to be great receiver on the other side. Some weeks, that receiver is a little bit better than other weeks. Who is the highest paid receiver in football? He's (Davante Adams) right up there. Right now, to this point, we can argue about a few thousand dollars here and there. He's one of the best. There's a reason why is my point. If you're a corner in general, you have to be excited about that. For a young player like (Derek) Stingley, yeah he's excited about this challenge. Best of the league, that's why we drafted him that high. I know he's looking forward to it, like all of our teams. Davante Adams is a heck of a football player. There's a reason why he's in this position right now."

What can you say about WR Brandin Cooks not practicing today?

"Coach's decision."

After the bye week, does giving DL Jonathan Greenard and DL Jerry Hughes a bit of rest give you more of a benefit?

"No, not really. As far as pressure on the quarterback, look at the results a little bit. Sometimes you don't get the sacks but there is pressure to make the quarterback throw the ball maybe when he doesn't want to. To get a player like Jonathan (Greenard) back, yes that's good. A week of rest, that has to help. I know guys really look forward to the bye week when it's comes up. I know that there's a lot of energy out there today. They're ready to go and I know we'll need to be rushing as well as we have all year. I think as you look at the defensive line, we've talked a lot about, as I see it each week, we talked about Las Vegas's defensive line. I'm talking the challenge, It's D-line vs D-line. Everybody is talking about their defensive line. It's about our guys stepping up and putting pressure on a quarterback. If we don't, that could really pick us apart. Looking forward to the challenge and Jonathan and the rest of the guys showing up, yes."

Is the plan to get LB Christian Harris up to speed at one position and then give him position versatility?

"Position versatility, I don't buy that an awful lot with most people. To me, how many positions does a quarterback play? One. How much does Dameon (Pierce) play? We don't play him at wide receiver. Position flexibility with a young player is almost impossible to do that. We're trying to get him up to date on one position. That's the chore in itself to do that, an awful lot that goes into. Most people I hear say, 'Put him out there and let him run around and make plays.' It's a little bit more to it. We're trying to get him up speed on one position is what we're trying to do right now."

What's the chess match when it comes to sticking to you guns even though it plays into their strengths?