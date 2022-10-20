Transcripts: 10-20-2022 Press Conferences

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR FRANK ROSS

What's it like to have a John Carroll University reunion with guys like with Raiders HC Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler?

"Just trying to win a football game. I'm sure there's a player that played at Ohio State that plays against another player from Ohio State. Trying to win a football game. Glad to see whoever from our alum doing well in our industry."

What do you think has been the biggest difference for K Ka'imi Fairbairn this season?

"Good question. I think I've said it time and time again, he's not going out there, doing anything different even if he has missed a kick. I think capitalizing, just being intentional from his daily and Wednesday to Thursday to Friday routine. He's been very serious and focused about that. Hopefully it continues to pay off for him, continuing to take advantage of opportunities. We're counting on points every time we send that unit on the field, doesn't matter what type of kick or situation it is."

But it's the same approach as last year too?

"Yeah and maybe success is from a field goal kicker, makes or misses, I understand that. He's a process-oriented guy. I just think regardless of whatever kick it is or whatever season it is, he's not going to be too high or low. Everyone knows Ka'imi (Fairbairn) is a pretty mellow guy. Happy with where he's at and want him to continue to succeed for our team."

What did you think of the special team unit's performance versus Jacksonville?

"It feels like forever ago, so it's kind of out of sight out of mind. Overall, there are things we need to improve. There have been good impact plays. There have been takeaways or downed punts with inside the five. That's great, but you're never going to hear me come up here and say how satisfied we are. There's things to improve. We've had too many missed tackles. We're having these great tackles, great impact plays. The next play is 14-yard return versus Jamal Agnew. We were down there in coverage and missed a tackle, so to be 100 percent execution on every single thing we ever do is the goal. Until we get that, I'm never going to say there's nothing we can improve on. Got to find more ways to generate more yards in the returns. We haven't had enough opportunities. Whenever we get those chances, they've got to be capitalize on. If it goes from seven, we've got to get that thing to 10 and get a full first down for offense. On the kick return game, we've only had three on the season, so whenever those opportunities arrive for themselves we hope to capitalize. We're going to be playing against a different composite team from their entire core. They're playing with Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell are in the punt rush for them. Matthias Farley, veteran, savvy, plays all their game plan roles, their personal protector. We're playing against size linebackers, a former D-end from Buffalo in (Malcom) Koonce. The guy's playing, running down on kickoffs, playing on kick return, whatever unit they're asking him to do. A different made-up roster that we're playing against this week in Vegas. We're going to have our hands full. If you look at who their returners are, Keenan Cole has done a great job in the league so far. The guy has explosive speed. The guy that's really the starter for the first part of the season, if he's back there, we have our hands full. My buddy Danny Amendola is like the biggest comparison to Hunter Renfrow. That guy is dangerous. He has elite feel, instincts, things you can't teach on how to wiggle and find space, vertical yards. Our tackling will be at a premium to preserve field position in coverage this week."

How do you define RB Dare Ogunbowale's essentiality to the special teams unit?

"What a pleasant addition he's been. He's really a midskill. He's a safety body, so those guys that are over 200 pounds, right in that midskill body that can also run and play both versus a linebacker or undersized linebacker and then of course any skill player. Those guys are M.J. Stewart, Eric Murray, Jonathan Owens, Rex Burkhead, Dare Ogunbowale. Those guys are all hard to find really good ones. He's doing a good job so far in playing in those exact roles that our safeties and defensive players, yet an offensive players is doing and making tackles. Happy with where he's at and need to continue to get him ways to get him to the point of attack and make those tackles for us. The one thing you asked, the essentiality to our system. He's very smart. Love that veteran presence and the willingness to come in here and learn form a new coach. He's very intelligent and has added to our room a ton."

How do you evaluate offensive players that have a safety body type?

"That's the fun part. That's the puzzle pieces fitting together when you're building a roster from the offseason all the way up to final cuts. Finding out who can make the tackles in space, who can hold and command leverage, who can block. Some safeties are great tacklers, but they don't know how to block. Now you have running back who's really efficient in pass protection and experienced going up against different types of matchups. I think he's done a great job of finding that hybrid player role and also now learning, 'I'm a coverage player, I've got to be able to tackle. I can't just protect and be a problem in coverage, leaving my teammates out to dry because I can't finish as a tackler. He's done that so far and need him to continue to keep doing that."

In the off season, how do you go about getting offensive players like RB Dare Ogunbowale to tackle and be a part of special teams?