Transcripts: 10-23-2022 Press Conferences

HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"Well, you can go a couple of different ways. I thought we had a good week of practice, whatever a good week of practice means. I thought we were ready to play. And we did some good things, especially offensively. I think that's the most production we've had offensively, passing the ball, running the ball. We were able to get Dameon [Pierce] involved in the game. We made some plays. Nico (Collins) early, all the receivers, we spread the ball around, Brandin [Cooks]. So, we did a lot of good things. We didn't finish the way we need to late in the game when we needed another drive and some more points. The penalty of course was big on fourth down. And of course, the interception for a touchdown was also. But offensively, we saw signs of what we can be. Defensively, we just didn't play well enough, it's kind of as simple as that. It hurts when you lose Maliek Collins, but I thought first half-wise, we were in pretty good shape. The second half, we didn't do what we needed to. They got the run going. Of course, [Josh] Jacobs is a heck of a back. Breakdowns and tackles just weren't physical enough at the end. Give them a lot of credit for that. It doesn't help when you miss a field goal too. We left points on the board there. They definitely deserved the win today. We've got to play a lot better than we did, but we'll keep pushing on. We get a chance to go into our division next week, but right now, of course, a lot of disappointment. Injury-wise, you saw the guys that went down. Hopefully, it's nothing serious and we'll get some of those guys back."

You mentioned Josh Jacobs there, that last touchdown drive and just watching that all day, how frustrating was that? How do you describe what the problem was?

"Well, I wouldn't say all day. I'd say in the second half, that's when they got the run going. At the half, I thought we were in decent shape. We had breakdowns at the end. I say break down – you miss a gap, then you miss a tackle, that's what happened. He's kind of done that to everybody, he's a good running back."

When you look at QB Davis Mills and some of the progression within the game, what do you feel like he was doing differently that allowed him to be more successful today? "

"He was running the game plan. I thought we had a good game plan. We were committed to the run, and I think Dameon had over 20 carries, so that helps a little bit. And we feel like we have good matchups with Nico with Brandin and the rest of the guys. Jordan Akins continues to shine and have his moments. Just doing things that we need to do to have success early on. But you still need touchdowns in some of those situations."

What were you telling the defense when you huddled them up on the sidelines in the fourth quarter?

"You could imagine what we were saying. I'm not going to spell it out to you. We didn't play good enough defense today, so you can fill in the rest of the blanks."

Can you explain the fourth down sequence where you had fourth and less than one? You all tried to get cute, maybe draw them offsides…

"I wouldn't say we were trying to get cute. We jumped offsides. We had fourth and short, we were going for it, and we jumped offsides and we decided to kick it from there. How's that explanation?"

Prior to that, it looked like you possibly could have caught them with a quarterback sneak to pick up the first down?

"The sequence that we wanted to do, we had a fourth down call, we jumped offsides, and we punted it from there. I don't know how to explain it beyond that. We had some things, quarterback sneaks and other runs, we had in mind, but we never got to that situation."

You felt like you needed to do that because of the way Las Vegas was playing right there?

"Absolutely. Yeah, we were watching the game. We weren't stopping them defensively, and we have had success on the offensive side. I thought that was a makeable fourth down situation if we don't jump offsides."

As far as defensively, did anything change with Davante Adams that caught you by surprise?

"No. I mean, he's paid to be the best receiver in football. I think most people would say that that's the case. He's going to get his plays, his catches. I don't think that's what beat us. Giving up some of those runs, the touchdown pass right before the half, that was a big one there in a coverage where we shouldn't give up that type of play. Some of those things really is what surprised us more than Davante Adams being one of the best receivers in football."

You had LB Christian Harris in there for his first game, how did you feel like he played there? And also, it looked like you brought DB Eric Murray in late in the game, what was the reasoning for that?

"Christian Harris, I mean it's his first game, I'm sure it was probably your typical first game that a rookie plays, that hadn't had any reps in a game. I thought he hung in there for the most part, but I'm anxious to see exactly how he played. But he'll play better, I know that. And as far as [Jalen] Pitre coming off, he hasn't missed many reps and it felt like we were a little worn down at the time. We had a fresh, rested Eric Murray and we decided to get him a few reps."

What was the biggest difference from the first half versus the second half where they were able to outscore you by 21?

"Well, that's what we're trying to figure out. And I'm going to go with the last drive, we didn't finish the first half. 10 points, but we gave up a touchdown and everything; gave them momentum. In the second half, I think normally you look at those situations -- we didn't tackle well, and we had a couple of fits that didn't have guys in their proper spot. That's normally when it comes down to when you give up big plays like that. Then they were able to get the run established late."

What was the decision behind using RB Dare Ogunbowale towards the end of the game and what did you see from him?

"Well, what we saw from him is production. And the decision behind it, we're just trying to find a spark, find ways to score a little bit more. I don't think it's any more than that. I thought Rex [Burkhead] did some good things when he was there, but just keeping guys involved."

When did WR Nico Collins get injured and do you have any update on his status?

"I can't tell you exactly when. He had an injury in the second half, I think it was a groin injury, and that's what kept him out."

Can you just talk about what you saw on the offensive side of the ball, not only from QB Davis Mills, but from RB Dameon Pierce as well?

"Well, you're right, the score and the loss of course will overshadow some of the things we did. I thought we did make progress, offensively. I think we had over 400 yards or so, total. Dameon was close to 100 yards running the ball, and we got quite a few of our receivers involved throwing the football. So, that's a positive. Still, it's about points. We needed to match theirs; it was an offensive day. Both offenses were really having success today. But a step in the right direction, offensively. Absolutely, I would say that."

What's the importance of getting the run defense right for the rest of the season?