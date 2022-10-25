Transcripts: 10-25-2022 Press Conferences

WR PHILLIP DORSETT

Can you take us through the routes you ran on the touchdown?

"It was just a bench route, and I saw cover-2. Usually when we see cover-2 on those routes, Davis (Mills) is licking his chops. Before I even came out of my break, he threw the ball, and I caught it last minute. The two dudes were collapsing on it, so I just tried my best to just catch it. I double clutched it, but I knew it didn't hit the ground."

First touchdown with the Texans, what was that feeling?

"It was a good feeling. Anytime you can touch the end zone it's a good feeling. It's been a long time coming. I think it was my first touchdown in two years or something like that. It's been a long road, but it definitely felt good."

Did you guys feel like there was something leading up to that game you could expose defensively?

"Just having another speed element on the field I would say, having somebody else that can go out there an stretch the field other than Brandin (Cooks). We all know Nico (Collins) can do it too. Just try to throw everybody out there and not necessarily confuse them but just have another threat out there."

What do you think about QB Davis Mills' game and how he's played the last few weeks?

"I thought he played a solid game. Other than that one interception, it happens. It's football. I thought he played a solid game. I thought he was comfortable. I thought he made all the right reads. Davis (Mills) is a gamer. I always say this, he's a gamer. He's even-keeled, he's poised, you can't shake him no matter what. He's always going to have that same look on his face. I love Davis."

How can you build off last game and keep moving forward?

"Like you said, things were going well. I mean we made some mistakes. They got it going offensively running the ball, stealing the momentum. I think we can definitely build off it at the end of the day. We just got to go back to the drawing boards. Like you said, we've got to just continue to do what we did well in that game and try to fix the mistakes."

When WR Nico Collins exited the game, what was your conversation with him like?

"I thought he needed a blow at first so I just went in. I stayed in and he said it was his groin. He was like, 'my bad.' I was like, 'you don't have to say my bad, it's all good.' Next man up mentality. It's been part of my career my whole life. You've got to be ready. You've got to be ready to play X, Z and F, and I'm always ready."

How beneficial was the bye week for you guys?

"We just worked on third down conversions the whole – we all know that was the biggest part. That what was missing. We've been horrible on third down and there's no secret to that. At the end of the day, the only way to get better at it is just work at it. Obviously, we've put an extra emphasis on converting third downs this week and it helped out to some extent but we've still got a long way to go. We're going to go back to practice, we're going to go back to the drawing boards and try to figure out ways to improve."

How does the offense work on preparing for third down scenarios?

"Just understanding what coverages the team we're playing plays, and then just work on the plays to try and execute. The biggest thing about third down is completing the passes. We all know you you'll probably get man coverage and some blitz. It's just the offensive line holding up and Davis (Mills) finding the right guy and the right read. Going to your playmakers, going to the guys you know will help you. The sure-handed guys. That's the big emphasis honestly."

How do you approach third down as a team, usually having three wide receivers on the field?

"You've just got to win your match up, whoever's across from you. If it's man coverage, you've got to beat them. If it's zone coverage, you've got to find the right spot in the zone. You've just got to be smarter. You've got to play smart football on third down, and that's what we've got to continue to work on."

What have the last few years been like for you as you try to reestablish yourself?

"I've been good. I mean, it's been tough. It's been tough. Honestly, when it comes to – I'm not going to say football is my life, but it's a big part of my life. I love football so much. I've been playing since I was six years old. To miss a full year and basically missing another full year being injured, bouncing around a little bit. It takes a toll on anybody because at the end of the day, it's not just plug and play when it comes to football. Being in three different cities, I've got a wife who was pregnant at the time. You've just got to find your way. For me, my mentality is that I keep working hard. Don't let anything phase you. Just keep working, and I'm still here."

When was your wife pregnant?

"Last year."

How does the team react when key players go down injured in a game?