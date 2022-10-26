Transcripts: 10-26-2022 Press Conferences

HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"I don't know exactly how many games I've actually coached. I know a lot of them. To be able to get ready to play your 200th game, it's pretty special. I just know how Jon (Weeks) carries himself every day from a leadership board, shows up every day has a routine that he goes through every day. It's good to show young players how to be a real pro. To be able to play at that level for that many games, we're lucky to have him on our team. Pumped up that he's a part of the team. Congrats of course for that coming up. Practice-wise, Wednesday practice, good to get back out on the field. We have a couple of injures like everybody does this time of year. A couple guys in practice, getting a couple more of the player back, which is kind of how it goes also. Getting back into the division, there's been some disappointment that we've faced during the season, but we haven't lost in our division. One win against a top team in the division, that's something. You have to put your hat on a little bit. We realize who we're playing too, how they've won football games, commitment to the run from offensive side and playing good hard-nosed defense. We're excited about getting back at home. It's been awhile since we've played in our home stadium."

How much can DB Tavierre Thomas help in the run defense, especially with the Titans game this week?

"He eventually will be up. As far as when he's actually active on gameday, that's still up for debate. When he does get there, all the things I've talked about when I've talked about Tavierre, I'm saying the same thing now. He's one of the toughest guys on the team. No one plays harder and he has ability. We're searching for a defensive touchdown these last couple of years. He's the only one who's been able to get one. We could talk on him awhile, but getting a player like that back into the mix is big."

Can you talk about WR Nico Collins and DL Maliek Collins' status?

"Neither player practiced today. We see who Nico (Collins) is becoming. A go-to guy, making plays, big target since preseason on. We're not as good as football with Nico not being able to play for us. Hopefully, we can get him back sooner than later. Maliek Collins, our defense starts up front, the three-technique. If you say what's the most important position on the defense? It's the three-technique. Losing Maliek, I think he played 10 plays this last week. That hurts us. Getting both of those players back, we can't wait to get them back. We don't know exactly when that will be."

How important is WR Phillip Dorsett and do you see his role changing with WR Nico Collins being injured?

"Yes, I see his role changing based on how much Nico (Collins) can play. Beyond that, he made some big plays our last game. That warrants more time, more targets. Phillip, great speed, fluid athlete, can do a lot for us. It was good to see him making a few plays like that. He's definitely capable of that and we need it."

What is WR Nico Collins' projection with his health?

"We'll see tomorrow. Right now, he's out. He didn't practice today. We'll let you know what's happening. Today Nico (Collins) didn't practice. He's not out for the season or anything like that. Hopefully we get him back sooner than later."

Why did WR Tyler Johnson not work here in Houston?

"We've kind of moved on now. I don't know what good it does to talk about that. We're excited about Tyron (Johnson) getting in here, becoming a part of what we want to do. He has a history here. Of course, started here, good target, good size, good speed. We're excited about him and sometimes divorce is a good thing for both parties. Let's wish Tyler (Johnson) the best."

How can you describe what the nickel position does towards the run defense and why is that crucial?

"If you go back to the 21 or 12 personnel, we have a base linebacker. He's a part of the base core run fit in the mix. You take a receiver there. Some of the defense we have that guy is still in the run fit to be able to stop inside perimeter runs. He's a hybrid that does an awful lot in our defense. He can be playing the wide receiver, he could be playing the wide receiver man-to-man, line up on a wide receiver outside in the slot, potentially outside. As I talk about the run fits, we'll blitz him off the edge. There's a lot of things that the nickel position does in our defense. We need a guy that's capable of making plays. Des (Desmond) King is has played well this year. Both of those guys have good football knowledge and we'll find a way to get both of them on the field."

What's been the biggest issue throughout the fourth quarter so far this season?

"How many games? Believe me, after one if we knew exactly what that was, we would've fixed it. We're just going to keep plugging away. You group them altogether it doesn't look good. There has been one game in particular I can think of where we did finish. So we've done it before. If you've done it one time, you should be able to do it again. We'll keep working towards that. I hate making excuses but this past week we weren't the same team at the end of the game too. Maybe that had a little bit to do with it. But, can't go on that. We're excited about the opportunity to finish this week. It'll definitely take that for us."

Because you've seen a lot of great running backs over the years, how would you characterize Titans RB Derrick Henry?

"On record, I've had a chance to compete against some of the best backs to play the game. Absolutely. Is Derrick Henry headed in that direction? Absolutely. You just look at the best back in the league right now, he will be a part of that debate. He's as big as our defensive ends. Has as good of speed as some of our skill guys. Plays hard, pads low to the ground. These are the kind of guys though that as I talk about having an opportunity to play against some of the all-time greats, we look forward to competing against him also. I'm talking for our defense. You want to see how you matchup against the best. Last year, when we played them, he didn't play in any of the games. We need to get a win. Whoever is on the other side, we've got to play our best ball."

What does WR Phillip Dorsett bring to the offense if WR Nico Collins is out for a long period of time?

"Speed, quickness. Comparing him to Nico (Collins), of course a different body type but he is one of the fastest guys on the team. You start with that, quickness, speed. We've seen him. Now he's on record of making some big plays for us. That's what he'll bring to the table."

Do you have to use someone the same way you'd use WR Nico Collins?

"They're two different body types. Not exactly the same, they're wide receivers. It's not like one receiver is here, we go from 100 to 10. It's just about getting receivers the ball in different ways. We won't be throwing fade routes with him out jumping smaller DBs (defensive backs). That's not a part of the game we'll be using him for, but there's other ways you can use him. It's not going into strategy too much to see we're going to be using him a little differently. You look how we've been using him, you kind of start with that."

What are some of the things from the game can LB Christian Harris improve on?

"He and everybody else can improve on an awful lot. As I said Monday, liked everything he did for his first game as an NFL pro. He got better at practice today. Excited about what he's going to do in the future."

What are some of the reasonings behind LB Kamu Grugier-Hill's reduction in snaps?