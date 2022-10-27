Transcripts: 10-27-2022 Press Conferences

LS JON WEEKS

How does it feel to reach the milestone of 200 career games?

"It's definitely something I'm very proud of. I think the important part of my job and one of the aspects of it is to be as consistent as possible. I think when I can look back and say that I got to game 200 and done it consecutively, I feel like I've done my job at a high level. It's something I'm very proud of. I'll be more proud if we can go get the win."

Does it feel like 200 games?

"It's funny, you look back at it and it's like your time in college. It's flown by. It's been a fun ride and I've enjoyed every second of it. I'm incredibly blessed to do what I'm doing right now. I love doing it and I love playing with the guys in the locker room. I've really enjoyed my time and I hope to continue going for as long as possible."

Can you talk about film study and how you prepare for games?

"I've had the pleasure of working and playing under a lot of great minds in the special teams area that have taught me a lot of things. I like to watch a lot of film. I like to see certain things that are going around in the league when it comes to punt rushes and exotic punt rushes just to make sure that I'm prepared. Sometimes we get told it's a copycat league, so if something works for one team maybe another team brings it in. I like to be as prepared as possible, so I like to watch other special teams and see how they're doing. It's one way that I prepare for the week. Frank (Ross) does a great job, Frank and (Sean) Baker, of breaking down the opponent and their strengths and weaknesses. I like to go over all that as well and be able to talk to the young guys about everything special teams-wise if they have any questions."

Was there a time where you thought you might not be doing your job and snapping well?

"I've been lucky. I've been very fortunate, thank goodness, that nothing very dangerous has come along. I've had one or two instances where I wasn't sure, but I always told myself if I felt like I could go and I was still the best option for the job that I was going to do it, as long as I didn't compromise the team. Fortunately for me, I've felt good every day. I just continue to keep working, trying to stay in shape, do things the right way and keep going."

What's your most memorable game?

"My most memorable game for me is going to be 13 years ago, my first preseason game was in Arizona. I was out of football for two years, from 2007 to basically 2010 when I signed here in Houston. Our first preseason game was back in my hometown of Phoenix. To be able to put on the uniform for the first time in front of all my friends and family was a very special moment for me and something I look back and cherish."

Are there moments when you realized you could do this for a long time?

"I don't know if I've ever looked at it that way. I think I've always looked at taking it day-by-day, just trying to improve and get better every day. Knowing if I did it that way that there's a possibility I could go for a long time, but I've tried to never take any snap or any play I've done for granted. I've tried to really enjoy and embrace every one of them, but I've always told myself if I stick to my routine and stay on top of things, heath-wise, that maybe there is a chance."

Because you've been through a lot of personnel transition, do you find yourself being the historian sometimes?

"No, not as much as you would think. The guys do like to give me a hard time about my age, being the older guy on the team, but I have a great locker room, great group of guys that I love going to battle with every week. I just try to be able to pass on the knowledge that was given to me from great teammates that I've had in the past. If they have any question special teams, team-wise, health-wise, anything like that, I just try to pass that on."

Who is an influential football figure in your life?

"Early in my career, working with Matt Turk and Neil Rackers is very special. Two very well proven vets that came in and took a young kid under their wing, showed him how to do the right things and how to last in this league and take care of your body and how to establish your routine that you're comfortable with that prepares you for Sunday. I had the privilege to snap to Shane Lechler for six, seven years, watching how he went in day-in and day-out, did his stuff, super special. Then getting to see guys like Arian Foster, Andre Johnson, Owen Daniels, Matt Schaub, Brian Cushing, JJ (Watt), see how they take care of their bodies, the mental aspect, the physical, everything that they did to prepare for Sundays. I sat back, I watched and I tried to learn and pick up from that. Those are things that I try to pass on to the younger kids because I watched a bunch of great football players do it the right way, and I was privileged to do so."

What does it mean to be one of only 18 active players in the league to play over 200 games?

"That's incredibly special. I don't know what the stat is these days but when I was coming out, two and a half years was the average football career. To be able to sit here in front of you guys in year 13, talking about playing in my 200th game, especially when I was out of football for two years early, is incredibly special to me. I definitely will cherish and I will take in on Sunday. At the same time, we have a good Titans team coming here, and we've got to get ready to take care of business."

How many more games do you think you can play and what keeps you playing?