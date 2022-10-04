Transcripts: 10-4-2022 Press Conferences

WR NICO COLLINS

Can you walk us through the long reception from QB Davis Mills?

"It was a simple little post route, man coverage. Davis (Mills) trusted me and I trusted him. It was the perfect coverage for the opportunity to throw the post route and Davis let it rip."

QB Davis Mills mentioned that you practice the post route in practice a lot. Why haven't you gone to it more in the games?

"It's different in game-time. You've got to adjust to the defense. When the defense shows the coverage for the opportunity to throw the post route, you got to take it. That's what Davis (Mills) did. We were talking about it on the sideline, what defensive scheme we thought was going to happen and it was the perfect opportunity. It showed the right coverage and he took a shot downfield."

What is it going to take for the offense to get more of those opportunities?

"Just continue to work hard every day. Continue to go out there and work with your gang. Create opportunities. When it's time to make a play, you got to make a play. Just got to go out there and play ball."

What was the reason for the offensive success in the third and fourth quarter?

"Third and fourth quarter, that's the type of football we want to play at the beginning and the end. We just got to finish these games. Another opportunity, another week. It's a long season. Like I said, just get better. On to the next week, next opponent."

How does it help your confidence to have a big play like that?

"Big-time, man. I feel like the team needed that spark, a little juice. We needed that. Davis (Mills) trusted me. Like I said, he took a shot and he came back to Brandin (Cooks) with the slant route in the end zone. I feel like that momentum set us up for a great opportunity to come back and score the ball. I feel like for that situation we need to start like that and finish like that."

How is the mood in the locker room?

"Nobody wants to lose. We're right there. I mean yes, it's a little bit frustration but you can't let that kill the rest of the season. Game over now. Last week's over with. It's on to another week, another opportunity."

Where do you feel like you're seeing things differently compared from your first year in the league until now?

"A lot coverages. The game is starting to slow down a bit for me, but I feel like there's still a lot of room for improvement on my game. I feel like you can never stop working on your game. I feel like that's my goal. My focus is to continue to work on things that I feel like I need to work on and be a big player for the offense and team."

Did you change your approach from this year to last year?

"I feel like I've got a little routine down. I feel like I did things that work best for me. I trusted that and continued to go there and work hard every day."

What was your reaction after the long catch in the game?

"It was that momentum we needed it. The team needed it. The offense needed it. Like I said, Davis (Mills) trusted me and I trusted him to lay the ball out. It was an emotion show for sure. We wanted to come back and win, we shouldn't be losing. We don't want to lose. That was a comeback and we just wanted to finish strong."

What does it mean to you recording your career high in receiving yards?

"A lot. Just continue to trust the process, continue to trust the game plan and continue to make plays when the ball comes my way."

Is there a guy you've leaned on to help you take that next step?

"I would say the entire receiver group. The vets in our room, (Brandin) Cooks, (Chris) Conley, (Phillip) Dorsett. Just having those guys in the room and just everyday picking their minds because they've been around the game for a minute. They know what to expect, they know what's coming and they know what it takes to prepare in this league. Being a young guy and having those type of guys in the room, I feel like it helped me out the entire way. I'm glad there's people I can count on. I'm glad they can help me no matter what. Great guys and I appreciate them a lot."

How do you describe QB Davis Mills' ability to throw the ball 60 yards in the air?

"(Davis) Mills is an athlete. We've known he can make those type of throws, his accuracy. It was a great coverage for the defense, a great play. Davis (Mills) trusted his arm strength and trusted my catching ability. He knew I would be down there to make a play for him, so that's what happened."

When you see a team blitz, how does that change things up for you as a receiver?

"A lot. A lot for me too because I see the blitz coming from the weakside. It's really just to help out the offensive linemen and the protection so Davis (Mills) won't get sacked. It's blindside, frontside. If we see a blitz coming off the edge, we might change the protection of if we got sight adjust rules. If I've got a blitz, we would just change the route or whatever. It's mainly just picking up the blitz and making sure the QB doesn't get sacked."

Is it difficult when you have to change up the route in the middle of the play?

"Yeah, you've got to be locked in on it. You just can't go out there and look at the ball, look at the coverages. The defense disguises. What they show, doesn't mean they'll be in that formation. Just got to be ready for anything the defense throws at you. You just go to know, watch film. That's what the week is for, preparation, breakdown film. When we feel like they're going to blitz on a play we've been watching throughout the whole week, we might say be on the lookout for that."

How important is this week and what are your early impressions on Jacksonville's defense?