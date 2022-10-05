Transcripts: 10-5-2022 Press Conferences

HC LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"Tomorrow is a special day for our organization. As most of you know, October 6, 1999, the city of Houston and Bob and Janice McNair were awarded the 32nd franchise in the NFL. A special day for us. Where would we be without football down in Texas, especially in Houston. Of course after Bob's death in 2018, our organization wanted to find a way to honor his memory and his legacy of everything that he has done. The organization marked October 6 as Founder's Day, for us to honor him and what he's done again in football and in the community. For the third consecutive year, tomorrow we will be following up on that in honoring him and his legacy, which will be an exciting time. I know if he was here right now he would probably be disappointed in where we are at the current time, but excited about where we're going. Again, that'll be a special time for us to honor him. Along with honoring him, our organization has wanted to do a little bit more and do something in the community on something that he was passionate about. He was very involved in the community. Tomorrow, on October, 6, we'll let you know exactly what that will be. Football and what we did today out on the practice field. You need to get back to the field when you have some things you need to correct, you need to get back out there and go to work. A few things have happened since we've talked last, a couple roster changes. A couple roster changes with guys leaving, couple roster changes with guys coming back on board. Whenever we have somebody that's available, we start the process of seeing how quick we can get them up to pace to be able to help our team. Don't know exactly when that will be, but the process has started. We realize who we're playing. We have a long history with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Getting into the division, there are so many things that are at stake. Last game of the first quarter of our football season. We understand what's happened, but to finish off on a high note is important to us."

Where is DB Derek Stingley Jr. with his injury?

"We said it was a bruise and he's in a brace."

Where is he at medically? Do you think DB Derek Stingley Jr. is going to play?

"We hope he can. It's like we said before it was a bruise, it was a bruise, and he was in a brace today to just protect it a little bit. He should be good to go."

With LB Christian Harris back, how did he look today?

"It's pretty hard. It's hard to say that right now. Just keep in mind, he's a rookie and he's never played in a game for us that went through a couple training camp practice, so that process has started. As far as maybe this week, we just started the process and we had one practice. It's pretty hard to say much more than he's back out on the practice field. That's the first step about availability. He's available now and we've started the process."

Can you talk about the return of DL Mario Addison?

"Same thing. I think they're in different stages. Mario (Addison) has played in the league for a long period of time, so he's a little bit more advanced with being able to play quicker. We can always use help with a good pass rusher, a good defensive end to play. He's healthy now. Again, the process has started. Hopefully sooner than later he'll be out there."

What has helped LB Christian Harris be prepared and how quickly do you think he'll get used to the play?

"It's pretty hard to say that. All of those training camp practices, four weeks of practice, they matter, and you get better each time you practice. Is he behind? Absolutely. Our game is a little bit harder than to just jump right in and play the entire game. As far as when, you don't know that, we'll see how it goes. Right now, he came off the injury list and we've had one practice. I haven't even had a chance to evaluate the video. Give us a little time to see exactly where he is. As soon as he's ready to go and he can function and have an opportunity to have success, he'll be out there."

Staying on the topic of transactions, what was a deciding factor on parting ways with TE Pharaoh Brown?

"I don't know what good that would do. We went in a different direction. Sometimes divorce is a good thing for both parties. I don't know what else there is to say. Pharaoh (Brown) did a great job for us while he was here. We both moved on."

Did you make that roster move because you feel like you needed help in other areas?

"No, we're looking at each player individually based on where we are with them and we thought that for both of us, it was time to go a different direction. I realize we need tight ends to play. Are we satisfied with what we have right here right now? If you're asking that, yes. O.J. Howard, Jordan Akins has done a good job. Brevin (Jordan) is coming back. Teagan (Quitoriano) is coming back. Of course Mason (Schreck), we got some good plays from him. So we have some other guys and we played the last game without him. He was injured then. Not going to ever leave our team void of talent at a position and we feel like we can go forward with the guys we have the tight end position."

What have you seen from Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and his development?

"I thought he was an excellent quarterback last year. Can make all the throws. As we're talking about Christian Harris, plays matter, experience matters, situations matter, with you being in those. He's had a lot more game experience since we played them last. Mobile, big guy, strong arm, top pick in the draft. If you look at their football team, the last two years, they had the top pick in the draft and both of those guys are difference makers from what I see. Every rep you get, every game you play, you're going to get better."

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill talked about trusting the defense. After you reviewed the film from this past week, do you feel like you cleaned some of those things up?

"Every time there is a mistake and you go out to practice you clean things up, absolutely. Trust, you've got to have that. Everything they're saying it true, absolutely.

At the time before LB Christian Harris' injury, where did you see his fit?

"That was three months ago we're talking about right now. Four months. I don't know what else to say about it. Christian Harris has been out. He hasn't played a game for us. He missed all of training camp pretty much and he's back healthy now. We'll start the process. On exactly when a rookie is ready to play, we'll see that. There's nothing else really to say besides that. Remembering back on what he did at Alabama or what he did in OTAs, just doesn't have an awful lot. He's healthy now in the best shape he can be. Mentally, he knows a lot more because of being able to observe but it's a little bit more than that. I'm excited about him eventually getting out there. That's about all I can tell you right now."

Do you feel like you'll start the window for DB Tavierre Thomas after the bye week?