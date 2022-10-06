Transcripts: 10-6-2022 Press Conferences

OC PEP HAMILTON

What did you see from QB Davis Mills and the offense last week?

"I think we saw a point where I felt like we had a good rhythm as an offense. We were able to hit some big plays and good things were happening. We felt like we had some momentum, but nevertheless, there's no reason that we can't start games that way. Now, just take a lot of pressure off the sideline by putting up points early. Have to do a better job that way."

What do you feel like QB Davis Mills had to change to turn the game around?

"Partly at that point, it was 'I've got to have a situation'. Not that we don't expect to have urgency early in the game, but it was urgent that we shifted the momentum our way. It was important that we started to bring some life to our sideline and to the stadium. That's our goal every time we have the football, to try and score the ball. We'll start by really just being a lot more aggressive and attacking for four quarters."

What did you see from RB Dameon Pierce and his 75-yard touchdown?

"We knew he had that breakaway speed. We recognize that he's a talented young player and the more we find ways to put the ball in his hands, whether it's handing the ball off or finding a way to get it to him in the passing game, we expect that he's going to make his own yards. We're going to continue to do just that, get him the ball."

What is RB Dameon Pierce's best quality?

"The combination of power and speed. How often do you see 75-yard touchdown runs in the National Football League? A lot of times our backs, or backs in general, break out into the open field and low-and-behold, you have defensive backs that chase down and have a better angle of pursuit. Now, it's just a long gain and not a long touchdown. I think we saw really good acceleration. We've seen the power throughout our games up until this point. He's an explosive playmaker."

What's RB Dameon Pierce's personality off the field?

"He's business like. It's important to him and we all understand the challenge that we have ahead of us in a really good Jaguars team. He's focused."

What are things RB Dameon Pierce needs to work on away from football?

"I don't know that he needs to work on those things away from football. I think it's more important that he continues to learn to play without the ball."

What do you need to see from RB Dameon Pierce to put him in higher leverage situations?

"It is a combination of we'll just put him in there and let him play and grow through these situations. It ultimately is going to come down to gaining that experience and trust of the other guys in the huddle, that he can play without the ball. It's not that he hadn't shown the ability to process the information and or physically do the things that we're asking him to do. There's a lot of situations that arise in a game where it's just some unknowns. Just like with any young player, it's not always in the best interest of the unit to put them in those situations."

How do you balance the usage of RB Dameon Pierce and RB Rex Burkhead?

"Yeah. You could argue that we're starting to have a pattern when Rex (Burkhead) is in there as opposed to when Dameon (Pierce) is in there. We'll do a better job of recognizing just from a self-scout standpoint some of the things that the defense may look at."

What have you seen from the offense that can make them more consistent?

"Just the mentality, just understanding every play is the most important play in the game. When you have a collection of variance of experience, you have some players that understand just how tough it is to focus of 65, 70 plays throughout a game and be at your best in any given play. Then you have young players who at times, for whatever reason, just that process of processing the information, getting the line of scrimmage, and more so troubleshooting the different looks that we see on the Sunday afternoon becomes more a burden and challenge. It's really mitigating the times where you put players in the position to where they're trying to adapt to something they're somewhat unfamiliar with."

Can you talk about facing the Jacksonville Jaguars and the challenge ahead?

"First and foremost, it's a division game. They count double. Nevertheless, they're a really good defense. They're athletic up front, they have playmakers on the back end and they find ways to harass your quarterback. We have to do a great job of having balance, keep ourselves out of obvious passing situations and just find ways to score point early, early and often."

How do you go about self-scouting?

"You self-scout every Monday. The day after the game you go back and look at some of the tendencies that the opponent may identify as well. Then you adjust and adapt accordingly, but the defense has a lot to defend. I think we're multiple in our personnel groupings and we have a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things. Early in the season, there's not as much data to determine whether or not this is a high tendency. There are some things that you look at that may give an indicator whether or not it's run or pass or who you may be trying to get the ball too. We do that every week."

After having success in the preseason with play action, how do you mirror the run with the pass?

"I don't know that it's very difficult when you have multiple tight ends that can serve a few different roles. That's what we try and do. We try and present personnel groupings, formations that doesn't make it obvious that you're doing one thing or the other. We'll continue to try and do that. I think it's ultimately going to come down to how well we execute early in games. You go back and you self-scout the third downs early in games and look at just in the first two drives, how we've stalled as a result of whether or not it was scheme, lack of execution or tipped ball in the case of what happened this past Sunday. There's a lot of things that factor into all the above. But yes, we want to not make it obvious that were doing one thing or the other."

How do you approach the blitz when QB Davis Mills is the third-most blitzed quarterback in the league?