Transcripts: 11-1-2022 Press Conferences

HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"I guess you could say it was good to get back on the practice field. We're not doing a lot of practicing this week. More walkthroughs as much as anything. That part is good. Realize the game is coming up quickly. Really excited about having a chance to play against an undefeated NFL team this late in the season."

Are you guys going to trade WR Brandin Cooks?

"If there's someone we're going to trade and we trade them, then we'll talk about it then. Brandin (Cooks) wasn't out there today. He was excused for personal reasons."

What kind of communication do you have with WR Brandin Cooks?

"The same kind I have with everybody else. I talked to Brandin (Cooks) today. When I say a guy is excused for personal reasons, I never talk about something personal we are talking about behind closed doors, like all players. I've had conversations with most of the guys each day. Brandin is no different."

Have the Texans received offers for WR Brandin Cooks?

"You understand that if we did, we're not going to talk about that in here. I think most of you know that. You know that I can't and wouldn't answer that question. The trade deadline is coming, correct? So, all teams are talking right now. When there is something, some information we think that you need to get, we'll get it to you. What I'm up here for today is talking about – you guys watched practice out there today. I thought you would want to talk about that."

When it comes to trades, how important is it for you to make sure the Texans are receiving something fair?

"Players in general are on our football team. They have a role. Brandin (Cooks) has a big role for us. He's one of the best players on our team. It's as simple as that. It's the reason why he's on the team. We like him here."

Do you think his current role in the offense has led to some speculation about his status with the team?

"I can't speak for Brandin (Cooks) on that. We have a gameplan. We try to get as many of the guys as possible in it. It's as simple as that."

How difficult is it for the offense to gameplan going up against a defense as good as the Eagles?

"I think it's tough. But before adding another good defensive player (DE Robert Quinn), there's a lot to game plan against. When you're an undefeated team this late in the season, additional guys that you get just make it that much harder. Excellent football team in every area, even without adding a great defensive end that's been a great player in the league for a long time."

How would you handle WR Brandin Cooks coming back into the locker room if he remains part of the team?

"I don't live in that world of hypotheticals, what ifs. Do we like Brandin (Cooks)? Yes, that's obvious. Any more than that, Brandin is a part of our football team. So what else is there to say about it? To start searching what else could possibly happen later on, years from now. That's just not part of where we're at right now. Believe it or not, we're playing the Philadelphia Eagles this week and our attention is to that, get a gameplan ready to go for that. Any other agenda, that's not what I'm up here for right now."

You do understand why we're asking though?

"I understand. You understand that I'm not going to address all those too."

With 10 games left in the regular season, how do you keep the team positive?

"How many games? It's just that. There's a lot of football left to go. I say probably more teams are disappointed in their record right now asides from the Eagles and a few more, most of us are searching for momentum, good things to happen. That's why we're excited there's that many games to go. That's where we are. How do we keep them up? They're excited. We've got a Battle Red game coming up, national tv audience, against an undefeated team. That's enough to get everybody on our football team really pumped up."

With the Eagles good secondary, how do you plan to get WR Brandin Cooks the ball more?

"That's what we're going to try to do. You talk about the production, we need production from our running game. That will help the passing game and then the receivers that we throw the ball to after that. We have a lot of different options, Brandin (Cooks) being one of them."

How hard is it to contain a dual-threat quarterback like Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in the pocket?

"It's hard. He's maybe the most improved ball player in the league this year. What he can do, there's a lot of good quarterbacks that can throw it, but he brings so many more things to the table. Keeping him in the pocket, I think for us, it's better keeping him in the pocket. In the past that's what we've all said. I don't know if that's necessarily the case. Just know right now, he's been pretty accurate in and out of the pocket. Yes, if he gets in the perimeter, that's a tougher duty. He's been tough with what they've been doing. I think their offensive scheme is tailored to him also, similar things he was able to do in college. The RPO game with him running it has been pretty special."

Do you think it's more motivation for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to be playing at home in Houston?

"I definitely think guys are really excited about it, to have a chance to come back, hometown, close to home. That is always special. Every player that you talk to would say that. We're not into homecoming, so we don't want him to have a great homecoming coming back."

How can you get QB Davis Mills to play like he did against Las Vegas and have that consistency?