Transcripts: 11-10-2022 Press Conferences

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR FRANK ROSS

Opening Statement

"We're going up to Jersey. New York Giants. A lot of brain power on that staff. Coach (Brian) Daboll has done a great job of assembling a lot of smart people. Cerebral across the board. A special teams coach that has been trained and worked under a lot of head coaches. You can see that they're prepared. The games that they've won have come down to situational execution and things like that. Of course, we're going to try and beat them between the lines on the actual physical point of attack, you know, one player against another. But we have to be prepared for multiple exchanges and things like that. So, a tall task at hand. Going to play in what Texans consider a cold football game. Where I come from that's sleeveless weather. We'll be ready to go to the best of our abilities."

What is your assessment of K Ka'imi Fairbairn's season?

"Every week we go out with the goal to achieve being a consistent specialist group. Snap, kick, punt. To this point, we've got to continue to every time we go out there, put our coverage players in a position to succeed, and then the same on our field goals, we've got to go out and execute points. It's going to be different going up to MetLife relative to conditions that we may see."

How much does having DB Tavierre Thomas give you a boost on coverage?

"I think personally when you're covering kicks and you're tackling inside 25 and inside the 20-yard line, especially when the hits are an impact level, you can feel a little bit of it. That sets you up hopefully for a good defensive stand that follows up. Sets the tone for that next drive. Just being able to represent your team with toughness covering kicks, we got to do that every single time we get an opportunity."

Have you noticed anything specific about how the wind blows in MetLife in your experience?

"I've only played there once, so not a ton of familiarity up there. But from Cam Johnston being with the Eagles and playing the Giants multiple times over his career there, he'll have a little bit more experience, and we'll see what it is when we get up there. It definitely is a unique place. I'm excited to see it change from when I played against the Jets there to how it turns over to look for a Giants field."

How would you describe LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin's contribution on special teams?

"How would I describe JRM (Jalen Reeves-Maybin)? Tough, find-a-way-to-make-it-work guy. He might not be the biggest linebacker, might not be the fastest linebacker, per that matchup that he's going against. He just has a knack for being a savvy football player. He's kind of that junk yard dog from Tennessee that just grew up being a ball player. He was a quarterback. Playing linebacker at Tennessee, whatever, maybe he was a DB. Played special teams in high school. Just whatever it takes to find a way to make a play. Getting him at the point of attack or from a back side perspective, he's done a good job so far. We need to continue to play with that element of toughness and aggressiveness, so everybody alongside him can feed off him."

What is it like having a punter with the leg that P Cameron Johnston has?

"We've got to be able to match coverage of course, but there's going to be a time when we're backed up and maybe it's going to be a go-ahead, or we have a tight lead in a game and have a go-ahead drive that they're going to attempt, our defense needs to stand up. At that point, we need to give the longest field possible. So, you're really letting him rip it and get after it hopefully in those instances. You've got to have the leg talent to do that, and then you've got to hit a good ball. Cam (Johnston) has been working hard. Expect him to continue to get better as we go here into the second half of the season. Just be consistent and use his tools to the best of his ability on each rep."

What does FB Troy Hairston bring to the special teams unit?

"Aside from the fact that he is a high motor, he's not stopping in everything he does. The physicality, I think you guys have seen that from a physical point of attack at the full back position where he brings that. Low, plays aggressive. The thing that has impressed me most so far is his willingness to try to learn. To try and take whatever assignments we're giving him and maximize it. I probably have more conversations with Troy than really anyone. I'm trying to bring him up to speed. He knows he has a lack of experience. He was a D-end, and how he's playing fullback and special teams. Things that are totally foreign, so that learning curve has been bigger. He's embraced that challenge. There's going to be mistakes. Hopefully the next time it comes up in the same thing he's seen before. He's asked about it through the week. He's asked, 'Hey, how can I protect against this? Or how do you see me executing that?' He's trying to execute and trying to ask the questions, so that hunger has been impressive. I think, this isn't a certain, but there's going to be a high correlation with everybody that's inexperienced, there's going to be a high correlation that if you come in willing to ask, willing to learn, of you having a great chance to improve. He's done that so far."

Are you going to rely on P Cameron Johnston's knowledge of MetLife Stadium during Sunday's game?

"Absolutely. Call direction, if there's a huge crosswind and things like that, maybe (Cam Johnston) might know that more than others. Things going into whether a gameplan can be called a certain way or not. Definitely lean on that, but as we get to it, if there's comes a situation, if it's got to be this, then we still have to be able to kick through that or etcetera. I'd tell the same thing to the returners. Try and get as much of a beat on how that ball is travelling, how the punter is kicking it, whether that's pregame, the previous punts, the previous kickoffs. We've got to be ready to make the calls and think, 'Hey, I might be here physically, but I've got to be over there mentally."

In training camp we got to see DB Derek Stingley Jr. field a couple of punts. Is that something we will see this year?