Transcripts: 11-13-2022 Press Conferences

HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

Whenever you come on the road playing a good football team, there are some things you've got to do. Number one, you've got to win the turnover ratio, we didn't win that. We haven't taken the ball away enough really all year, definitely not today. On the offensive side of the football, you can't turn it over, it's kind of simple as that. Those turnovers were really big. We knew that it's tough duty stopping a great running back like (Giants Running Back Saquon) Barkley and we let him break out a few times. (Inaudible) breaking out there's got to be a missed tackle somewhere in there. I thought our guys played hard. Defensively that long touchdown pass, just missed tackle, and man coverage. When you're blitzing in man coverage it's tough if you have a touchdown that long, we should have to miss two tackles, because normally we have a guy in the middle of the field. Those hurt and like I said you've got to take the ball away. We'll keep talking about playing the run better. Offensively, got to score more points than that. We had the opportunity, we were down in the red zone quite a few times. Got to be able to get it in. They were better. I think they were about 50% on third downs keeping drives going, that hurt us. We didn't start strong on the offensive side and not converting enough on third down situations hurt us too. I'll take your questions.

When you look at the red zone, is there something that kind of jumped out to you about some struggles in the red zone?

Yeah, I can say we didn't run it well enough and at least we had done a better job passing, but as much as anything you can't turn the ball over down in the red zone. I mean in the game, we were in a one score game. Lot of things we talk about when you're in a one score game. I'm going to look at turnover ratio and how we did with that. Again defensively, NFL games you need to take the ball away it's as simple as that. They did and we didn't. As I mentioned earlier, we've got to protect the ball better, make better decisions on some of those.

You mentioned the first half the offense couldn't get going. What was your plan to move the ball against them both in the pass and run, and what wasn't working?

Our plan coming and getting off the bus – we need to be able to run the football. We weren't able to run it as well as we needed to early on. Third downs, three-and-outs, you've got to sustain drives in order to see exactly what the game plan is supposed to be, and we weren't able to do that.

There were some plays on third and long early on where it seemed that you guys were throwing the ball significantly short of the sticks. In the first half that led to some of those quick three-and-outs. Was that game plan or was that just quarterback play?

What do you mean? Was the gameplan for us to throw it short and not get the first? You know sometimes when the deep route is covered you check it down. We can't do that to answer your question. That's not good enough. Normally on third downs we're trying to third downs, so you've got to push your ball at least that, yes.

What did you think of WR Nico Collins today after coming back from the stretch being out?

I thought we did a good job targeting. I think he was over targets (or) probably about as many targets as he's had – and rightfully so. He's a good football player, need to get him the ball more. A lot of things kind of led to that.

You mentioned being able to push the ball down more with the quarterbacks. Is there any consideration making a change at quarterback and why?

Quarterback – we needed to play better today. I mean that's pretty much it.

When you look at the fumble that's kind of characteristic, RB Dameon Pierce, he has fumbled a lot but two first ones he lost, what do you kind of take away from that?

Stuff happens, that's all I'm going to say. I'm definitely not going to criticize Dameon Pierce knowing what he's been doing for our team, but you've got to protect that football, yes. He knew it, we know it, can't do that, but he played the way he normally plays – and that's giving his all every time he has an opportunity to. More of us need to play as well as Dameon has played throughout this year.

You mentioned the quarterback play needs to be better. In other spots you've rotated in any other players at safety, what's standing in the way of possibly making a change at quarterback?

Just don't think it's time, as simple as that. Quarterback position is a little bit different. We rotate pretty much at most positions, we play more than one guy. Quarterback position is a little bit different. We can't turn the ball over. Acknowledging what we did today is not good enough and anytime we're turning the ball over especially in the red zone it's not good enough. But that's where we are right now.

How impactful was DL Jerry Hughes today for you?

You know there are a few guys that really no matter what game you're talking on, you're saying some of the same things. Dameon Pierce is one of them on the offensive side, Jerry Hughes is one of them on the defensive side. I don't know exactly what they all did today, but I know it's maximum effort always. Trying to rush the pass as well as he can, trying to just play hard. I know that's what he did because that's who he is.

Once you start moving the ball in the second half, you're already down 14-3. When you're talking with them about first half, offense is just getting the ball moving. What's kind of preventing so far this year getting that started early?

Starting early you need to be able to convert on third down. It's kind of as simple as that. If you're three and out, you get a chance to see the gameplan early on. When you move the ball down the field and for whatever reason if you get behind the chains early on, that can happen. But you're right, we didn't start well. Offensively we need to play better than that but there was a point of time in the game where we got ourselves back in. That sack and interception that we threw, now we're down one score. We're in the game. They're some things we didn't do well but there are critical stages of the game where we haven't played our best ball. Specifically, today, that was one of them.

How frustrating can it be that every single game this year you're right there in the fourth quarter and then you guys aren't able to pull through. How frustrating can that be?