Transcripts: 11-15-2022 Press Conferences

LB CHRISTIAN KIRKSEY

What were some things you saw in the last game that are correctable?

"To be honest, it's just as simple as everybody doing their job. You wish you could have plays back. I know I say this time and time. Everybody wished they could have done something better, but it all just comes down to everybody doing their jobs to the best of their ability and making the tackle. We've got to tackle better. I know coach stresses it a lot, when we are at the point of attack it can't just be one guy there. It's got to be a bunch of guys there to tackle the ball carrier, knowing that we played an elite running back. I think we all can say this he's top-three in the league, so we've got to do a better job of tackling."

What worked early in the game against the run?

"We always talk about doing a better job to start fast. To start the game, we did some things well. I think what we have to work on is doing what we do well and maintaining that throughout the whole game and not get broken down as a defense or get sloppy in technique or don't wrap up at the point of attack. I think going into it, we started fast. We've just got to work on being a second half team. We all know that games are won in the fourth quarter. Right now, I don't think we're that good of a team in the second half. We've got to figure it out and just keep working at it."

What are the things you do well?

"When we started the last game, I thought that everybody was doing their job in the beginning. I thought that we were playing with a lot of intensity, a lot of energy. I thought we were tackling well, and then it broke down towards the second half. I don't really know why. That's something that we as a defense have to figure out. I thought we did some good things, but obviously not good enough to win."

Do you think the defense has enough energy in the second half?

"I think we have the energy. We just have to figure out why we're not winning games in the second half and that's that part we haven't figured out. We have talent on this team. I love this group of men. I would go to war with this group of men. We just haven't quite figured it out, and we will. It's the National Football League. There's no time to sit, pout and complaining about it. We just have to go back to work."

How do you process in-game adjustments?

"When our unit is called, we're called to go do our job. The offense does their best they can do to do their job. Special teams does their best to do their job. So, we can't really complain if we get a short three-and-out and don't have time to dissect what the Giants are doing. We just have to go out there and play our defense and try to find a way. I wish I had a special formula to see what we can do to win these games. As a defense, we take pride every single time we're out on that field. We've just got to get the job done. There's no way around it but to get the job done."

How do you dissect what the opposing offense is doing with short time on the sideline?

"In that short time, we have to see and look at the plays that were positive for them on that drive and very quickly see what it was we may have missed or what went wrong for them to get a successful play. Then you have to go out there and stick to the script of what we practice throughout the week, what plays we said they we're going to run and thought they were going to give us. We've just got to execute."

What has stood out to you from the Washington Commanders attack?

"Tip our hat off to them. They played last night and had a good game. They beat the Eagles. They play with a lot of intensity and a lot of aggression. I think that we have a team that never backs down and is always looking to get an edge. That's when you become successful, and we saw that last night against the Eagles. We're going to expect them to bring their best and try to run the ball against us. For this week, we just have to stop the bleeding and be a better run stopping defense."

What comes to mind when thinking about how you're two tackles away from 700?

"To be honest, playing linebacker in this league, yeah, you look at the tackles and say it's a good milestone, but I'm worried about winning. What good is it if you're making tackles and you're not winning. For me, where I can really excel in my game is the big plays, the takeaways, the game-changing plays. That's what I'm concerned about. It is a milestone, and you never want to overlook anything, any type of success you have. I give it up to god, and thankful to play a long time to get to that milestone. I'm more worried about winning games and seeing where I could be the best fit to help my team."

