Transcripts: 11-17-2022 Press Conferences

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR FRANK ROSS

Opening Statement

"New podium! Washington's coming to town. Excited to be home. Punting in stable conditions with the dome. The NFL is sweet, so every week you have different challenges, and it doesn't matter what brand of football you play every week. You're going to try and tailor it to whoever your opponent is. There's a lot of challenges man. Washington, they play super sound, a lot of linebackers and size players in their core. With Antonio Gibson, that guy is a monster. Antonio Gibson running the football on the kick return, you see the size, speed-element. It truly factors. We can't just have one tackler in our kickoff cover versus Gibson. We have to have multiple guys and hats at the football to secure that guy. He is a real special talent and one heck of a challenge. One of the biggest challenges we'll see all season truthfully in kickoff cover. Overall, they are playing really sound, ability to get off blocks and play and press and fold in coverage. We have our challenge in the return game, handling those guys in coverage. Big week for us. Let's see if we can get it done here."

What are your thoughts on P Cameron Johnston's season so far?

"Improvement has been every step of the way, he's gotten better as he's gone. Started out not where he wants to be, and has gotten better since then. Had a few clutch and really closer to the elite punts, one that checks back inside its own 10-yard line and the ball hits the ground and checks backwards and doesn't go in. Not always easy to do and then it resulted in the ball being on the 3-yard line. That's like the ideal version of every punt that happens, not always going to happen. That's the strive on each one of those. So far, got to continue to get better."

How do you approach onside kicks?

"Don't want to kick a ton of them. They keep coming up here, and I think it's a low percentage as far as across the league goes. Doesn't matter what it says, the percentages, we've got to find a way to kick the ball to where a soft spot may be and find a way to recover it. It was almost inconsequential whether we recovered or not because there was a foul on the play for offsides and illegal touching too early on the first attempt. On a play that's already limited success rate, we have got to be perfect at all those technicalities and all the rules. We've got to get that right, and next time it comes up, we're going to do our best to get that thing recovered."

What have you noticed from WR Dax Milne in his return game? Is it his first cut, his vision, his ability to see the field?

"It's just second point. We talk about it with all the guys. He's not necessarily different than any other player we've seen. What he does very well is just vision, setting up his blockers and making every correct cut. He's not missing any opportunities that there for maximize and then the yards are there to find afterwards. Ability to get the ball vertical and cut off of his blockers more so than take the ball all the way to the sideline and win a foot race to the edge. He knows how to read his blocks, really good set up and vision. I guess you'd say he's a technician in those regards. It's serving him well. He's a challenge as well."

How do you approach bringing in WR Amari Rodgers when he's had some issues with turnovers on special teams?

"Any player that gets added to the roster is going to have strengths and weaknesses. No matter where they come from, they have different training history that they've used. Got to integrate everybody onto our roster and start, whether it's fundamentals or schematically, getting him up to speed in our techniques and things we're asking him to do. Trying to improve every single person on our roster whatever it is. You've got to sweep the corners of your skillset and make whatever your strengths are stronger and your weaknesses, make sure those are cleaned up. Any challenges whatever it is, we'll find a way to make each player better as best we can."

Is WR Amari Rodgers in the mix for kick returns and punt returns?

"Sure. Anybody that's on our roster. It doesn't matter where he comes from. If it's Dare (Ogunbowale), if it's Chris Moore, if it's Phillip Dorsett, we have to have skill players that can handle the football and multi-returners on the roster because it's thin. The NFL is a thin gameday, 48-man. Everybody has got to be able to contribute."

How do you get players to mentally flush out mistakes when they are in a new place and a new environment?

"I'm not a golfer, but I golf. The first tee I'm probably slicing it right over there. You've just got to reset and go hit the next ball. At some point, this is the NFL. If you don't have confidence, it's not going to be a very long tenure for you. You flush that whatever it is, and then it's going to come back down to doing your keys, your techniques, and your fundamentals. If you trust those and you start with those, you're going to have a chance to be successful. Allow whatever natural talents or instincts or savvy that can come out of your body. Any of those things, we can get those after we start with our fundamentals and our techniques."

Was WR Amari Rodger's special teams impact one of the reasons you brought him on this roster?

"Yeah. Roster improvement is going to be an everyday thing as Nick (Caserio) and Lovie (Smith) make decisions. Ever since coming out of Clemson, watching him at the Senior Bowl, being about to stop, start and shake, those are things you look at as far as a returner goes."

Do you remember watching WR Amari Rodgers in the Senior Bowl?

"Not actively. I'm just saying on the film watching it. Just remember him, the ability to get in and out of his breaks with quickness and sudden movements. Played against him as well. He's a challenge and hopefully brings that here."

Are there different approaches in special teams to try and gain advantages when you're behind in score?