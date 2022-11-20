Transcripts: 11-20-2022 Press Conferences

HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"We had some disappointing losses this year. We had a chance to win. Not many games I don't think we've been in this year where they were better than us pretty much from start to finish. I thought defensively we did some good things early on in the first half. Offensively, when you start off the first drive like that, that's tough duty. Their defense dominated us up front, and it's pretty hard to get a running game going. It's hard to pass the football when it's that much pressure and, again, the takeaways. Normally those games aren't that close when you play like that. Our fans deserve a lot more than that. We have to put a better product on the football field, and we'll keep working towards that. Some of your questions, 'Did you consider changes' We're trying to do what we thought we needed to do to give us the best chance to win throughout. Take your questions."

This year you guys have scored under 18 points in the majority of games and a lot of that does start with the quarterback. Will there be any consideration towards changing the quarterback position?

"Are you asking me am I going to change the quarterback position right after the game? As I said, we consider all different things during the course of the game on, whether making a move at any position will give us a better chance. When you say it starts with the quarterback, no, it starts up front. That's where it starts. Today with that type of pressure, I don't know how many quarterbacks could have had success."

Did you consider bringing in QB Kyle Allen?

"We consider all guys that are dressed if they will give us a better chance during the course of the game. If we made a move, we thought that was the way we should go. If we didn't, that's where it is."

Is there any chance you're going to eventually make that change this week?

"I'm going to watch the video is what I'm going to do. We're going to evaluate it like we normally do. We don't make those kind of decisions 30 minutes after the game, no, before I get a chance to talk to all the coaches, no. I think most of you know that."

What are more you looking to see from QB Davis Mills?

"Production. What I want to see first is Davis Mills in front with protection, with a good running game to back him up and with protection when he is passing the football. That's what we need to see first. All of this is a base part of it all. It's just not one position. Guys, after a game, I'm going to talk to the guys. If there's something we're going to do, I'm going to talk to the guys first at all positions. Right now, there's disappointment throughout. It just wasn't two positions that we're talking about."

You mentioned the fans deserve better. I look out on in the stands and they're mostly empty. This has been happening all year.

"Let me stop you. It hasn't been happening all year. I'm talking about the fans booing us, all right?"

You guys have been booed.

"Yes, and every time something is bad, fans are going to boo, and they have a right to do that. What is your question?"

How does this get better? How do you improve this?

"By putting a better product on the football field."

Why didn't you make any changes today?

"Because I didn't think I should do it today."

Why were you guys not better today?

"I'm not going to tell you that, all right? What do you expect me to say right now? We just got beat. Now, if there was something that we should have done right away, we would have done that right away. We're working with our football team. We're searching for answers is what we're doing. We'll keep working on different combinations."

Every week you're telling us the same thing. You haven't made any changes. Why do you keep doing the same thing and get the same result?

"Change for what? Just change to change? I think leave that up to us, all right? Right now, we don't think we're in that position."

On the opening three drives, how much of the game is scripted with Pep Hamilton?

"When we say scripted, we have an idea of what we want to do at the start of most games, absolutely. But sometimes things happen in that script that can get you off. An interception for a touchdown can get you off a little bit. But I'm going to go back on today when, you know, you just make one little change, and everything is good. We're talking about today's game. We're not going to bring in last year or anything, just today's game. When we were dominated up front, it was hard to get anything going. Was there a script before? Yes, there was a script before. But, again, when you can't get movement up front, everything is going to be pretty much the same. That's going to be the answer in the NFL any time any game as I see it.

What confidence has Pep Hamilton given you that he can turn things around?

"I'm not going to change. Right now as a football team, there's not a whole lot that we're doing well right now. We're building. We're not quite there yet. We're not a good football team right now, but that's how most teams start off. You're not a good football team. You keep working on things and eventually get a little bit better. We did not play this way last week. We didn't. We were down in red zone six times and didn't score a touchdown. We didn't play this way last week. It hasn't been like that always. Today it was. In those games you just have to kind of take it that the other team was a lot better than us and hope that won't be the case next week."

Is there anything that you could have done in terms of trying to get some edges in the run game?

"Yeah. If we look at it right now, what we did today didn't work. We tried to hit the edge a few times. We tried to hit up front. We have been able to run the football each week. Even when there is disappointment, change the quarterback, you're not passing enough, we've been able to run the football. Today, we weren't able to run the football. Nothing else is really going to work when you can't do that."

How are you able to keep a team positive moving forward when you are in a tough stretch like this?

"The stretch, I think you have to group it today. We're just going to look at today. Today, I mean, we were never in the game today. There's total disappointment on the effort that we had, not the effort, but just how we played today. That's what we're going to do. You can't group them all together. As a coach you keep talking you about one positive play, one positive game. That's what we have to continue to do. Again, we have not been dominated the way we were dominated today, so that's what's giving us hope."

I know a lot of disappointment, but there are some positives. You made fourth down conversions today.