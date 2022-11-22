Transcripts: 11-22-2022 Press Conferences

DB DESMOND KING II

What does the Dolphins receiving core bring?

"Explosiveness. That's one word you can use to sum up their offense and the players they've got on their team. They got Tua (Tagovailoa) back. They're rolling right now. They're doing what they were expected to do. I'm going to say our key is to not give up the deep ball against them. They've got Tyreek (Hill), they've got (Jaylen) Waddle, so we know what's going to come with that."

What have you seen from QB Tua Tagovailoa this year?

"I haven't watched much Tua (Tagovailoa) football lately after what happened to him, but I will look at that stuff this coming week."

How easy is the transition to step outside to cornerback from the nickel position?

"It's the same. I've been there before. I did that last year. Not anything new. It's something that I've been in that position before. It's good to just be available for the team when they need me."

What has been your advice to DB Derek Stingley Jr. as he works through his injury?

"That's tough because I know it's his rookie year. Keep your head up and keep working and get back healthy."

Has it been a challenge helping DB Derek Stingley Jr. and DB Jalen Pitre keeping their head up?

"It's a part of football. That's going to happen. That's going to come with it. Everybody has been down that road. Like I said, as a rookie, you have to think like a goldfish. They say goldfish have the shortest (memory). It's just got to go right out the window, right out the door and you've just got to go to the next play. Can't let that play affect the rest of the plays in the game."

What's the vibe right now in the locker room?

"It's still the same. We're a family and we know this is not the path that we want to go down right now. We just got to find a way. Got to find a way to pull it together. Got to stay together. Can't let this separate the locker room or the team, so that our goal right now, kind of regroup and go on to the next game. Go in with the same focus as next week."

Do you feel like it has separated the locker room or are you saying before it happens?

"Before anything, we don't want this to be a distraction to what we're trying to build. I think right now we just have to find a way and stay together."

What's the difference from the first few games when you were forcing turnovers to the past few games?

"That's our goal as a team. On offense we want to protect the ball. Defense, we want to get the ball for our offense. That's just something that we've been stressing for the past year since I've been here. That's going to be the goal. That's going to be one of our values as a team in each and every game. We just got to create those turnovers on defense and on offense we've just got to protect the ball."

When it comes to forcing turnovers, do you feel like you've been out of position or has the aggressiveness not been there?