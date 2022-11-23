Transcripts: 11-23-2022 Press Conferences

HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"Since I won't see y'all tomorrow, happy Thanksgiving. There's so much to be thankful for, of course me in my position and what I get to do every day. Of course, I'm thankful for family and a lot of things outside of football. But coming here every day and working with the guys. Wednesday practices are always – you can't wait to get back out there, especially when you didn't play your best ball. That's the case for us. This late in the year, the injury list, there's not a whole lot of people on it, which is a good thing. We're going to need everybody this week. Miami is an excellent football team, really on both sides of the ball. A lot has been said about what they do on the offensive side, but defensively they have a lot of all-stars, coached well. We know what type of football game that will be. Practice-wise, it was a typical Wednesday for us. We have a different schedule this week with Thanksgiving coming up tomorrow."

Will there be a change at quarterback?

"Just so we kind of establish things here, I do not announce who is starting through the week. We have a starting lineup, the last one that we have. When it changes, we'll let you know. But during the week, of course we're not going to announce anything like that. I think that would give the opponent an advantage. Our starting lineup, as far as you are concerned, and I would have said the same thing three weeks ago, it's the same one until told otherwise."

Have you considered a change in play caller?

"Absolutely not. Have I considered a change at play caller? No. All of our coaches are working their butt off. Are we getting the results? No. So, all those kind of questions like that, I think you know the answer. It's no."

How have you seen RB Dameon Pierce grow?

"When he first got here, everyone can remember when Dameon (Pierce) came in the building because he will let you know about his presence when he gets here. You know, I loved him then. He was a breath of fresh air. It seemed like he's a man on a mission then. That's how he's played. That's how he's played throughout. We know what type of effort he's going to give. He's had a lot of success too, I'm going to say, early on, in the first game. This past week, it's good for young players to go through what we went through this past week where we didn't get a lot done and couldn't get the running game going. I know again, Wednesday practice, same guy, ready to go. Life of the party. All of that."

Are you approaching a quarterback change the same way as a play caller change – 'absolutely not'?

"I'm not going to get into hypotheticals. Like I said earlier, we practice during the week, and I'm not going to go into any of our game plan and what we're going to do. But we try to improve every position. Coaching-wise, we try to improve from play-to-play, not necessarily just from game-to-game. It's like that at every position."

What is your process for picking a quarterback?

"Picking a quarterback? We had a quarterback last week. What do you mean, 'picking'? Guys, we want to go down this road. We're not going anywhere with this, alright? We have the guys in place, as I said. You're here to start a press conference, right? That's what it is. There's not going to be any other announcements. We hold everybody to a high standard. Our play this past week was not what it needs to be. I think we're going to get better. If we don't, we'll always look for our best option. Whether you agree with the best option or not, you have a right to that."

Any update on DB Derek Stingley Jr.'s injury?

"It was a mild hamstring, right? He didn't practice today. Hamstrings are tricky a little bit. You don't know exactly how long they'll take. He's out there, he's rehabbing, getting better. On exactly when he'll be ready to go, we don't know that."

Did you implement a quarterback change and if so, how did your players respond?

"That's between us (the players), of course. I talk to the guys every day. So how did they respond? We go over the video, we go over every play every day. The conversations I'm going to have with guys, I don't normally go over those with you either. Don't planning on starting on that either. I think you know that too."

After nine combined turnovers in Miami last year, how does that affect your preparation?

"I try to forget those nine (turnovers). We didn't have nine, but that's one of the things you do do. When you have an opponent that you've played before, whether it's in our division, when you've played them once as opposed to the second time around, you look at what happened that time. I do remember the game, hard-fought game. There were a lot of turnovers or there were a lot of takeaways, however you want to look at it. That's one thing I'm talking about us defensively, I can't wait to see the time where we're talking about taking the ball away that many times. On the offensive side, we just can't turn it over. We don't have a chance against a team like that. We looked at that video, analyzed everything that we did last year. We know they've added a lot more pieces to the puzzle. That's kind of where we are."

How is RB Eno Benjamin looking?

"He is getting better. It's kind of hard when you come in late, it's hard to get a whole lot of reps for our guys. I'm going to say the same thig about Amari (Rodgers) too. You get a chance to see him some, and what we've seen is that some of the things he displayed on why we claimed Eno (Benjamin). He has good quickness, speed, he's played good ball in the league. He is just trying to blend in right now and we're trying to get as much of a look as we can from him. All of our news guys, we try to get that, but it is hard."

The New York Jets announced they would make a change at quarterback. I know it's a different team, but can you describe the competitive advantage lost from that decision?

"This is what I've told you. It doesn't matter how the Jets do it. What I've said, and all I'm going to say about it, is that this is how we do it. I don't publicly go out and talk about any of those things until the team is out there (on Sunday). I think I said that early on, and I haven't changed. I couldn't care less what anybody else does. You should know that also. Like you don't care what other guys are writing, right? So, we're not even going to go down that road."

In your preparation for Miami, do you feel like QB Davis Mills give you the best opportunity to win?

"The guys that we're going to play are the ones we think give us the best chance to beat Miami. That's how I'll answer that question."

