Transcripts: 11-25-2022 Press Conferences

HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"As we talked Wednesday, I told you exactly where we were at the time. I hadn't talked to the guys. Going back to the early part of the week, I talked to the guys early in the week and told them know we would go through the week and let them know exactly who would be starting this weekend. That's exactly what we did. I know some of you were able to guess right and kind of jumped the gun a little bit. Both guys have been told that Kyle Allen will start this week. Reasons why, I mean it's like that with all positions. There comes a time when you need to – you're always looking for the best option that gives you the best chance to win. That's where we are right now. We'll need both guys, and as I said after the game and all week, there are a lot of other things that we have to do better. Protection has to be better, no matter who our quarterback is. Hopefully that will be the case, and it will give us a better chance to win football games. That's where we are."

What did QB Kyle Allen do to show you he should be the starter?

"We're not going over every little detail. We have named the starter. To become a starter, we feel like you give us the best chance to win. Everything the quarterback position has to do, protecting the football, decisions in the pocket, when to run, all those things come in to play with that. That's why we're in this position now. I feel like when a guy is the starter, he should have an opportunity to show who he really is. A body of work. I feel like we have a body of work right now that leads us to go into this Miami game this way."

How do you hope this decision impacts QB Davis Mill's long-term development?

"We really don't think about it that way. What gives us the best chance against Miami? Short term. Everything is short term with where we are. We're trying to get a win and play better football. This decision is just based around that."

How did QB Davis Mills take the decision?

"We'll keep all that to us. You have the starter right now. How would any competitor take it? He's been playing, and of course he's not thrilled about it. Who would be?"

Are you taking the quarterback position week-by-week?

"We take it day-by-day with everybody. Are we naming a lifetime starter? No, that's not the case at all. This is what we think we need to do for this game. That's how it is for every position. If we don't think the option that we have that's getting the most reps is giving us the best chance to win, maybe that's the case for other positions this week for that matter. I don't plan to all of a sudden start announcing starters on Tuesday, Wednesday. We're not going to do that. We're going to go through the week just like we handled this situation. At the end of the week, we'll let guys know exactly which direction we'll go."

What does QB Davis Mills need to work on behind the scenes?

"There's a lot of things. All of the above. There's just not one soundbite that I can give you. 'Davis needs to do this.' 'He's not going to start this week because of that.' It's a body of work. There's a lot of things that go into every position. So, that's what it is. Your roles change throughout the course of a year. Throughout the course of a game your role can change. We could need Davis (Mills) sooner than later, as far as that's concerned."

What impressed you with QB Kyle Allen in preseason?

"He has a body of work too. I'm talking about he's played and started in the NFL, so we have that. It's not like this will be the first time, he's a rookie going in there for the first time. What we've seen from him here is that he's been here the entre time. He's had all of the instruction that all of our quarterbacks have had a chance. He was able to play a little bit in the preseason, and I've seen him. When you're in the backup role, you go against the one defense each day. We've seen him there, and we feel pretty confident he can throw the ball. He's mobile enough and he deserves an opportunity."

After switching from QB Tyrod Taylor to QB Davis Mills last year because of ineffectiveness, are you willing to say why QB Davis Mills has been replaced this year?

"I was asked earlier, I was told about another team made a change at quarterback. What I said then is, 'What does that have to do with us?'. I'm really saying the same thing. What happened in the past has no bearing on this. This is the way we think we have to do it right now. The message to all of our football team is the same. We're late in the year. Everybody has a body of work. Do we think it's good enough? If we don't think it's good enough, we have to look at another option. It's just as simple as that. It's nothing long-term. It can be long-term. It can be short-term. It's just that. We feel good about going into the Miami game this way."

I asked because everybody who was involved in that decision is still here this year.

"I was defensive coordinator. The head coach is different, period. Who is making the final decision? Whatever else happened in those roles, it has no bearing on what we do right now. I don't know exactly what all happened back then, I just know how we're doing it right now. How I said we we're going to do earlier in the week is exactly how we're doing it right now. That's how we're doing things. I think all of our players understand that."

With this being the biggest personnel change of the year, what do you expect is better about this situation?

"We need to get to the game. It's not like we changed up our practice. We've exchanged a couple players, feel good about how we've been practicing, feel good about how we've played. We haven't taken all of what we've been doing on the practice field to the game, but I'm hoping that will be the case. Sometimes, your opponent will bring out the best in you. We're playing one of the best teams in the NFL, on how they're playing right now. What a challenge, what a great opportunity for all of our guys. That's what I'm going to say. We're talking about one guy, but it's a whole lot more than just that."

Is it disappointing that you have to make this change?

"I wish we didn't have to make it. As far as disappointing, we're all big boys in this business. I think what everybody is looking for is an opportunity. I want all of our players, if they're starters, to feel like they've been given ample time to prove exactly who they are, given that great opportunity. I feel good about the opportunity we've given everyone. If we've made a change at any position, I think there's a body of work that says we should."

How tough was this decision at this point in the season?