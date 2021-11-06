Transcripts: 11-5-2021 Press Conferences 

RB PHILLIP LINDSAY

What do you think it's going to take in the second half of the season to get the running game going?

"We've got to be consistent on what we do. As running backs, we've got to continue to follow our landmarks, read our eyes, take what's given to us. Offensive line just has to continue to keep pushing, keep pushing, and we've just got to find ways. It's been tough. It truly has been tough, but things will open up as we keep going. We've just got to stay consistent and we've got to keep pushing through."

How much could having QB Tyrod Taylor back help against?

"It's going to help a lot, just having his presence out there. As y'all can see, it's just him being a veteran. It's him playing a lot of football and understanding things. It's going to help us out a lot. I'm excited to have Tyrod (Taylor) back. I think everybody is. It's good to see him healthy, and people are going to fight for him. People are going to fight for him, and we're going to try to go 1-0 this week, and try to get a win in Miami."

How did you hear QB Tyrod Taylor was starting?

"Tyrod (Taylor) has been out there competing and doing his part. It's not really up to us to be like, 'Oh, he's starting,' or anything like that. If he's in the huddle, or Davis (Mills) is in the huddle, you don't know. But he is feeling healthier, as he's told our team. So, we're excited about that."

How would you characterize the mentality of the team right now?

"I think everybody knows what we have to do. I think what it is, is we're keeping our heads down and trying to go 1-0. I could sit here and tell you guys everybody is feeling this way. But at the end of the day, as an individual, as a pride thing, as a professional, we don't like where we're at right now. I think everybody needs to do their part, and that's what we need to do. We just focus on what we need to do to be successful, and that's (to) do our part first, and everything will roll after that."

As someone on a one-year deal, how are you approaching the back end of the season?

"The same as the beginning of the season. For me, they brought me in here to do what I do best. I just need to get in there and keep trying to do what I do, and hopefully, something pushes through as we go and we can get a rhythm. Football is all about getting a rhythm, no matter what you do. We haven't been able to get that, so hopefully we can find that here this game. We're professionals, at the end of the day. We just need to go out there and handle our business."

How do you all build a habit of winning in the back end of the season?

"It's very important to build those habits because it's contagious. All it takes is one game to win, and everything can click. I've seen that. I've seen how things can be bad at the beginning and really good at the very end. That's why it's a long season. At this time, if you're in college, you've got two, three more games left. But if you're in the NFL, you've got a whole college season ahead of you right now, honestly. Things can switch in a heartbeat. All it takes is for the offense to make some plays, the defense to make some plays. We get a win, and then everybody kind of starts to get that confidence and understands little certain things that get us over the top. That's what we've got to do."

Speaking of college, how do you think Colorado is going to do?