Transcripts: 11-8-2022 Press Conferences

DB TAVIERRE THOMAS

How did it feel to be back on the playing field?

"It felt great. I was happy to be back out there trying to help us get a win. Now I'll be back on defense a lot more. Hopefully I light a spark and everyone gets behind me and just go win."

How have you grown in the defense with head coach Lovie Smith in charge for a second year?

"Me and Lovie (Smith) are really close. We talk every day, all day. He teaches me stuff during football and outside of football with my family. I just listen to him, read my keys and play as hard as I can because if you play hard for Lovie, he's going to do a lot for you. That's the goal with me."

On his more personal relationship with Lovie Smith…

"(Lovie Smith) finally found out how to pronounce my name correctly. It never bothered me. He always used to say Tavierre. My grandma called me and my son Tavierre, so it was always that it didn't matter. But now every time I say Tavierre and every time he says Tavierre, he's like, 'You're not going to correct me?' So, I've been having to correct him on that. But me and him have been really close. I'm just happy with the relationship that we do have."

How did Lovie Smith find out how to pronounce your name correctly?

"It was me and Joe (Danna) the safeties coach. He was like, 'Is your name Tavierre or Tavierre? Because I hear you call your son Tavvy.' I said, 'Tavierre.' He was like, 'Why don't you say anything?' I said, 'I don't know. It's the same thing to me.' And then ever since that day, Lovie (Smith) comes up to me, 'Tav- I mean Tavierre.' It just went on from there. Now, everybody is saying it."

Were you able to knock off the rust in the game on Thursday night?

"Oh yeah, I knocked off a lot of rust. I had not tackled anybody since last year, so to get a tackle out there, I was hype, I was having fun. I'm mad we didn't get the win, but I'm happy I can be back out there to try and help us get the win."

Will you be able to use what you learned against previous talented running backs this season to help stop Giants RB Saquon Barkley?

"(Saquon Barkley) is one of the best in the league, so everyone just has to do their job. Stay in your gaps and everybody run to the football. When you run to the football, good things will happen. We have faced a lot of great backs. Probably the top three in the league so far, outside of Nick Chubb. I feel like we are battle tested for it, so now we just have to go out there and execute."

From a defensive back perspective, how difficult is it to prepare for an explosive runner who can also catch out of the backfield?

"I just read my keys and go out there and play. So, if he comes my way, I'm just trying to make a tackle. I think the other guys will do the same thing at (defensive back)."

What do you think this defense is missing?

"Physicality and running to the ball. No loafs. Just run to the ball, be all over the field and play physical. When other guys see you doing that, they want to do it. So, hopefully that lights a spark for everybody else, and we just go from there and get these wins."

How was it being out injured for an extended time?

"It was terrible, but Lovie (Smith), the coaching staff and the trainers got me right. They kept me involved with the team. I was on the sideline helping as much as I could. I was not at home while the game was playing, so I was happy about that. I was not out there physically, but I was out there mentally on the sideline."

Do you have the option to be at home during games and you chose to be there? How does that process work?

"I thought I could because some of the guys on IR were at home. Lovie (Smith) was like, 'No, you're going to the game. You're part of this thing. You've got to be there.' And I was just there. I was happy to be there and happy I could help. Like Des (Desmond King), Des has been playing really well, so I was helping him, and he was helping me. I was learning stuff mentally. I'm just happy I was a part of it."

How did you approach being a part of it even though you weren't playing?

"Just really talking to the guys when I'm seeing stuff on the sideline. The coaches are all the way high up in the press box, so just helping them if I see certain formations. Because I'm still watching film, I was seeing certain formations. I'll be on the sideline screaming, 'Des (Desmond King), charger, charger, charger!' Then he'll be on the charge getting PBUs (pass break ups). It's like I was mad I wasn't out there, but at the same time I learned a lot while being out."

Did you have a chance to see the Houston Astros World Series parade yesterday?

"I saw it. I was at the game, so I saw it firsthand when they won. So I was happy about that. It was my first game being a part of something like that, and they actually won. Shoutout to them."

What do you feel like the defense needs to do to get things turned around?

"I feel like we just need to finish. We start games strong. We start fast. Lovie (Smith) preaches start fast and finish. But I feel like we are starting fast, but we've got to finish. When we go to that second half, it's about doing your job. Like in the first half we were doing our job cleaner than the second half. So if we continue to just go out there and do our job, really do your job, stay in your gap, read your keys and run to the football, I feel like we will get over the hump."

Can you explain how your role in the defense will help slow down the run?

"(Lovie Smith) is with us a lot, but we have Coach Ilir (Emini) now. Coach Ilir, he's been with Lovie for the longest at Illinois and whatnot, so he knows what Lovie wants. What I can say about me and Des (Desmond King), with us being the nickel, you've got to have a nickel that wants to be in the run gaps. I feel like with us two, we will get the job done because we will be in the run fit, and we can cover slot receivers. I feel like if we continue to just read our keys and play fast, we'll make a lot of plays. Des has been making a lot of plays so far. Hopefully I come in and do the exact same thing."

What is it that you say to teammates when you are on the sideline during a game?