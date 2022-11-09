Transcripts: 11-9-2022 Press Conferences

HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"It was good to get back out on the practice field today. It seems like forever since we had a normal Wednesday practice, pads, situational football, all of that. That part was good. We're starting to get a few of the guys that have been injured back, some in limited action. We realize who we're playing, need to play a game quickly. The Giants are really playing good football."

With WR Nico Collins and DL Maliek Collins back at practice, what is your sense of where they are?

"To get them back, of course is big, two guys that we depend on. Maliek Collins, it all kind of starts with, most defenses, interior guys, the closest ones to the quarterback. To be able to get Maliek back is big for us. We missed him an awful lot. We're staring that process. He was limited today, but he's getting closer to playing. Nico Collins, one of our best players too, big, good target, that has to help. Eventually, getting both of those guys back in the mix will help our team a lot, absolutely."

Is WR Nico Collins also limited?

"Yes. Nico (Collins) is also limited."

What have you seen with how teams approach attacking the interior in different ways?

"I don't think teams are attacking any differently. I think you have some teams have two excellent interior defensive lineman that play in a lot of different places. That's what we get each week from everybody. Philly had two excellent interior defensive linemen. The Titans did. I think that's what we're seeing as much as anything. Most good defensive lineman can be anywhere along the line. That's what we're seeing is just good interior play. That's of course we talk about Maliek Collins back, closest one. If you're able to get that push up front, it can cause a lot of trouble in the pass and run."

Are WR Nico Collins and DL Maliek Collins on track to play on Sunday?

"They practiced today, so try not to look too much into the future. They practiced today."

Do you expect WR Brandin Cooks to practice in full this week?

"Yes."

When you become a head coach, how important are players like OL Laremy Tunsil to the team?

"It's very important. There's a reason why you pay, you look at how much you're paying each player. The one you're paying the most money to, it's critical that they're on board with what you're doing. That's been the case with the guys that I've been around here. They're pros with what they do. LT (Laremy Tunsil) has been that way throughout, showed up everyday day, done a good job, great player, good teammate, all of that."

Is OL Kenyon Green trending in the right direction?

"Yeah, trending for a young player. As we talk about where the good interior lineman, it's Kenyon (Green). About the best of the defensive lineman each week, they're at his position. When you're a young football player, having to go against guys like that, it speeds up the process an awful lot. He has showed up every day, coming to practice, getting better and learning from playing against great players like that. This week will be no different. It seems like each week, there are excellent defensive lineman you play against and an excellent running back in our case that we play."

What do you remember about Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka as a player and how he's progressed to be an up-and-coming coach in the NFL game?

"Now that's going back a little bit. I think there's some guys that play the game. Where did Mike (Kafka) play? Northwestern? Yeah, it was. I have a son there, so I've given a lot of money to Northwestern. I'm familiar with Mike. I think some guys play the game a certain way and if they want to go into coaching they can. A lot of times, quarterbacks are like that because they have to almost be an assistant coach as they go through the game plans. Mike was that type of guy playing, so it's not surprising guys like that go into coaching and make that transition quickly. I've seen Mike come up, waiting for the opportunity. He's been on a good staff with Andy (Reid), doing an excellent job with the Giants. I know Brian (Daboll) is doing a heck of job with him, but he looks to coordinators and what they're doing. Offensively, 13 package, 12 package, 21 package, 11 (package), all the things that cause defenses trouble. That's exactly what they're doing."

Because the Giants blitz a lot, how important is it to have FB Troy Hairston to pick up their blitz?

"It's important with a defense like that. They're going to blitz more than any team we're going to play all year, but we realize that too. Of course, Wink (Don Martindale) has been a great defensive coordinator in the league for a long period of time, and you've got to look forward to that challenge. You kind of know what the coverage will be most of the time, you know what's coming at you, it's not going to be a whole lot of surprises, there's different blitzes you can get. Then when you have that type of personnel they have, especially up front, it's a tough duty."

How does it help knowing you have OL Laremy Tunsil and OL Tytus Howard against a team that blitzes a lot like the Giants?

"I think in general having two first round offensive tackles that play well, that's big, for of course on the perimeter. As we start going back inside, some of things we've talked about. That's good, that's a security blanket knowing that. It's just five linemen inside, there's an awful lot. To me, it's more about that push inside that gives you more trouble than guys off the edge."

What are some of things you've done that has led to the team to not being consistent?

"It's hard to say one thing that we've done. We've won one game so there's a lot of things we need to improve upon. That's what we're doing. We've gone through a half of football. Normally when you go through a half, you make adjustments at the half and you come out, hoping you're playing your best ball, and you've learned from a lot of the things that have happened. All the things you're talking about, the question I've been asked today, we've got to clean up on all of those things. That's why we're excited about another opportunity to do that. If you keep doing things the right things in practice and guys learn, eventually you'll get over the hump. That's been my history I've seen, and I'm hoping that'll be the case."

What can you say about third-and-3 and longer and playing cover-2?

"This is what I'd say, third-and-long we would be in cover-2 or blitz, you could say that part. Third-and-6 or less, we haven't been in cover-2. I've said we're going to be in single-high most of the time as we break it down. I think that's what most people do. Third-and-short you have to play a little tighter, more single-high there. If you're a cover-2 team, the times you don't play cover-2 would be in passing situations, that's third-and-long. If you say that's who we are, that is who we are."

Do you ever worry about that predictability?

"Not at all. What are you getting? We can blitz or we can play cover-2. What else is there? You can play three-deep, it's single-high. You can play cover-4, it's single-high. Man is single-high. You play single-high, you play cover-2. I think our package of single-high plus cover-2 is harder than the teams that only play single-high."

On playing people at different positions referencing a comment in the offseason.

"I'm still going back to I hinted at I wanted to play guys at different positions. I'm trying to figure out when that happened. I think it'll help if a guy can play that. We do not want to play guys at multiple positions. The great players I've been around, they play one position most of their career. We like to build our guys into that. If our guy can play multiple things, that helps his position on the team, but our good football players – we're not going to play (Derek) Stingley at safety and corner. Safeties, same with that. In an ideal world, we want to get guys locked in. Every position is different, so when guys play multiple things, to me, it's kind of a jack of all trades, a master of none a little bit. Tavierre (Thomas) on what we like to play with him, when he comes back, he's going to play nickel for us. We'll have a few guys that'll play multiple positions, a few, very few. That's mainly (Desmond) King. Des will play some nickel and corner, but most of the other guys we're going to try and keep them at one position. I don't even like playing guys, you know, defense tackle and defense end. It's about getting locked in. Every position has a lot of little details that are pretty important for you to get down."

On the improvement of LB Christian Harris and if he will contain QB Daniel Jones.