Transcripts: 12-1-2022 Press Conferences

LB COACH MILES SMITH

What have you seen from LB Christian Harris in practice and his progression overall?

"Obviously, he's in a yellow jersey right now, never good. Avoiding contact a little bit. Unfortunate that he was missing that valuable game time in the last game. He's progressing day-by-day, week-by-week, practice-by-practice. He's progressing. We'll see how it goes this weekend, if he's going to be able to go, but I hope so."

How do you measure progression from the time he got on the field to now?

"In every play, we grade for a couple different things. We have a technique grade, so that's something as simple as did he get read steps before he took off? Did he have the proper steps overall? Did he finish with appropriate leverage? We also grade on pursuit, which is probably our biggest grade. Did he run his butt off to the play? Ultimately you can screw up your technique, but in the end, did you run your butt off and make a play? Then, we have to make a play grade. When you're at the point of attack, did you make that play or did you not make that play? As we go forward, he's making more and more of the plays that we expect him to make. Occasionally, there's plays that he's making that other linebackers probably wouldn't be able to make, just based upon his elite athleticism. As we keep going, we expect him to make more and more of the plays, and truly show the level he can play at. Right now, he's having some rookie pains occasionally, but that's to be expected. As he continues with these reps and each practice, each game, I think he's going to start making more and more these plays."

Has LB Christian Harris been fully integrated to the system?

"Absolutely. At this point, he is a three-down linebacker in our scheme. When we talk three-down linebackers, our Will and our Mike linebacker, they don't come off the field unless something's happened. Early on, we wanted to slowly, gradually get him involved. He played more of our Sam linebacker which comes out for 11-personnel. At this point, he is in there every single play. We're starting to design things that are based on his skillset. He's fully integrated in our defense. We're excited for the future."

How do you evaluate the overall play of the linebackers this season and yourself as the linebackers coach?

"Ultimately, we've won one football game. Whenever that's the case, we have not done a good enough job defensively. There have been some glimmers of hope though. We're playing the run a lot better right now than we were earlier in the season, but ultimately we won one football game. When you win one football game, we're not doing a good enough job, and that's player-wise, that's coaching-wise especially. It all starts with us. My job as a coach, I'm not doing my job well enough because the linebackers aren't playing up to their potential, and that's my job."

What specifically have you been able to do to improve the run defense?

"I think it kind of goes to what were we doing wrong earlier in the season. On every play, everyone has a job. There's 11 guys on the field. There's 11 gaps. It only takes one crack in the armor for something to split. Over the past couple of weeks, we've been preventing some of those explosive plays. Just having guys running to the ball, a little bit more fundamentally sound is what we've been doing. As we continue to go, every walkthrough we have, every practice we have, we're harping on all 11 guys being exactly where they're supposed to be. Over the past couple of weeks, run-wise, we've been doing that. We have to get everybody playing the pass better as well so we can have a better overall defensive effort. Run-wise, that's what the difference has been."

What have you seen from Browns RB Nick Chubb and how can you prepare for his explosive plays?

"He's a dynamic running back, everybody in the league knows it. Very good, explosive, runs hard. I would say we need to have 11 guys on the ball every play. If it's just a one-on-one battle every time, occasionally a guy is going to miss a tackle, but if we have two, three, four guys on each tackle, he's not going to be able to break all of those. Going into this week, we need to be gang tackling, doing our job, and we're going to be okay."

What are some of the things you've seen from LB Garret Wallow that may account for his struggles this season?

"I wouldn't necessarily say he's been struggling. I think he's in a natural progression. He's done some good things. He's done some not so good things, but as a whole, I don't think it's necessarily some sort of sophomore slump. We've played different linebackers. Everybody on our linebacking core has been in, has been out at this point. We're trying to find the best rotation of guys. Sometimes it's not necessarily anything about Garret Wallow, it's about what some of our other linebackers are doing."

How do you prepare for a quarterback like Browns QB Deshaun Watson that has his skill set, but hasn't played recently?

"I would say that the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun (Watson) because of what he does well. I doubt that they would bring somebody in and have him change up completely who he is and what type of player he is. There's a lot of film on Deshaun, but overall, we're not going to change up our defense dramatically from week-to-week regardless of who we're playing. We could play Peyton Manning next week, it's not going to matter. Obviously, we would prefer to have more film this year on him and seeing what they're going to try to do. If your defense is sound, you should be fine regardless of who you're playing. You could play any week, they could pull their quarterback, and we have a new type of quarterback. We didn't know about (Ryan) Tannehill not playing when we played the Titans last time. That changed up the gameplan a little bit, but we're not going to change up our game plan from week-to-week like that."

What have you seen from LB Blake Cashman?

"He's a little bit like Christian Harris in that he's an elite athlete. He's able to run down plays. He's been playing a little more third down for us, rushing a little bit more than some other linebackers are doing. Just his outward athleticism, you need to find way to get players like that on the field. As we continue to go, we're going to do that more and more."

How do you approach the areas where there is room for improvement week-to-week?